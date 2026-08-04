Partnership enables cross-border expansion with a scalable, API-driven commercial credit and reconciliation platform built for speed to market

Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Pliant, bringing the company's commercial credit and embedded finance platform capabilities to the U.S. market for the first time.

Pliant provides European businesses with physical and virtual credit cards that have built-in reconciliation, spend controls, and deep integrations into modern finance stacks. Through its expanded partnership with Thredd, Pliant has successfully mirrored its established European proposition in the U.S., enabling American businesses to issue commercial credit cards that maintain real-time visibility into spend and cash-flow management.

The program is live in the U.S. on the Visa network, with bank sponsorship provided by Coastal. The launch follows a successful soft rollout in late 2025, allowing Pliant to begin onboarding U.S. customers while laying the foundation for long-term growth in the market.

"This partnership reflects exactly what Thredd is built for: helping proven fintechs expand into new markets quickly and with confidence," said Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. "Having supported Pliant with their mature commercial credit proposition, we knew we could execute on their ambitious U.S. timelines. Together, we delivered a scalable platform that supports embedded finance, real-time reconciliation, and sustainable growth."

Unlike traditional commercial card programs, Pliant's platform combines credit issuance with lending decisioning and reconciliation tooling, enabling businesses to manage expenses, credit, and reporting through a single, integrated solution. This approach has made Pliant a trusted partner for mid-market fintechs, commercial banks and enterprises across Europe, a model the company is now bringing to the U.S.

"We are happy that Thredd as a global provider and trusted partner in the EU is able to support our complex use cases in the US as well," said Malte Rau, CEO and Co-Founder at Pliant.

Pliant is headquartered in Berlin, with its executive leadership team now expanding operations in the United States as the company accelerates its North American growth plans. The U.S. market is expected to become a significant driver of Pliant's global business over the coming years.

About Pliant

Pliant is a flexible, modular B2B payments platform that combines card issuing and native spend management in a unified, API-first operating system. The company empowers banks and fintechs with modern card programs through its adaptable infrastructure stack from SMB to enterprise. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Berlin, the company operates and can launch card programs across Europe and the United States. To learn more about Pliant, visit www.getpliant.com.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai

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Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com