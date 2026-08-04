Vertex Inc.: Vertex Expands Leadership Team to Power the Next Chapter of Growth

Chatelle Lynch, Carlos Mercuriali, and Bala Chandran join Vertex, advancing the company's vision for how the world's leading brands transact, comply, and grow

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX), the?Decision-to-Defense?global indirect tax and compliance company, today announced three additions to its leadership team to support its next phase of growth: Chatelle Lynch as Chief People Officer, Carlos Mercuriali as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Europe, and Bala Chandran as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Together, these appointments strengthen Vertex's global growth strategy by expanding leadership across talent, regional operations, and technology innovation.

Lynch brings more than 20 years of experience leading organizational strategy at transformation-focused companies, including Chief People Officer roles at The RealReal and McAfee. At Vertex, she will lead the global people and culture strategy needed to build the talent and organizational readiness required to scale the business.

Mercuriali brings more than two decades of international leadership spanning the United States, Latin America and EMEA, with deep experience in enterprise SaaS, tax and compliance technology, and cloud software, most recently as SVP and General Manager, International at Avalara. He will lead Vertex's European business, overseeing regional strategy, customer relationships, partnerships, and go-to-market execution across a market where e-invoicing mandates, real-time reporting requirements, and continuous compliance frameworks are rapidly transforming how businesses operate.

Chandran joins Vertex with over 25 years of technology and AI experience at industry leaders such as Amazon and Oracle, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at Oracle Health. As Vertex accelerates its SaaS transformation and AI-first strategy, he will lead product management, engineering, information security, and emerging technology innovation.

"Our customers are navigating a period of significant change, from the expansion of e-invoicing mandates and real-time compliance requirements to increasing pressure to perform more efficiently and intelligently," said Christopher Young, Chief Executive Officer at Vertex. "As we continue to scale globally and transform as an AI-first company, Chatelle, Carlos, and Bala bring the leadership, operating experience and technical depth needed to strengthen our impact for customers and support long-term growth."

These appointments come at a defining moment for Vertex, as the company continues to invest in the leadership, technology, and global reach needed to shape how the world's leading brands stay ahead of an increasingly complex compliance landscape. Together with recent leadership additions including Allison Cerra as Chief Marketing Officer and Aneel Jaeel as Chief Operations Officer, they further strengthen the company's ability to align strategy, execution, customer experience, innovation, and culture. Learn more about Vertex and the leadership team here.

About Vertex

Vertex is the?Decision-to-Defense?global indirect tax and compliance company. Vertex helps enterprises bring control to indirect tax and compliance across the full transaction lifecycle - from tax determination and e-invoicing through reporting, filing, and audit defense - to make outcomes easier to prove and improve over time. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, Vertex combines decades of tax?expertise, deep global tax and compliance knowledge, and embedded integrations to help organizations?operate?globally with confidence.?With headquarters in North America and offices in South America and Europe, Vertex's purpose is to ensure businesses and communities thrive through trusted transactions.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn; or subscribe on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

Vertex Company Contact:?Simone Sonnier | Public Relations Manager | mediainquiries@vertexinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:?Joe Crivelli | VP, Investor Relations | investors@vertexinc.com