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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 14:10 Uhr
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Medela Marks World Breastfeeding Week with Research Contribution and Educational Campaign

To mark World Breastfeeding Week, Medela announces the recipient of its research contribution and launches a month-long campaign highlighting evidence-based lactation care

Baar, Switzerland, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baar, Switzerland, August 4, 2026 - To mark World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), observed globally from August 1-7, Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced the recipient of its CHF 20,000 research contribution supporting community-based initiatives that strengthen breastfeeding support. Throughout August, Medela will also spotlight leading experts in human milk research and lactation science through webinars, podcasts and educational content for healthcare professionals and families.

The winning project, "Building Sustainable Lactation Care After Hospital Discharge: A Community-Anchored Implementation Model in West Michigan," is led by Anita Esquerra-Zwiers, PhD, RN, CBS, with Rebecca Antaya, RD, IBCLC, through their work with Lactation Collective, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization focused on expanding access to lactation care. Supported by Medela's research contribution, the project aims to advance a research-informed model that combines in-home lactation care, education, community partnerships, medical oversight, documentation workflows, and reimbursement pathways to improve access to continued lactation services.

Medela's research contribution was launched as part of the With You, Every Step of the Way campaign to support community-based breastfeeding initiatives and sustainable support systems. The winning project was selected following a review process informed by an expert jury of maternal, lactation, and public health professionals, based on community impact, innovation, scientific rigor, and long-term sustainability.

Supporting What Works: Strengthening Breastfeeding Support Systems

This year's WBW theme, "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works," highlights the importance of identifying effective approaches and expanding systems that help protect, promote, and support breastfeeding. Through its research contribution, Medela sought projects that strengthen community-based breastfeeding support, build sustainable support systems, improve timely access to lactation care, and generate practical solutions that can be replicated and sustained.

"Across many settings, breastfeeding care remains fragmented, and the gaps are often greatest for families with the fewest resources," said Angela Lang, DNP, CNS, RN, IBCLC, Global Director of Medical Affairs and Clinical Education at Medela. "Families need more than encouragement. They need access to trained support, connected care pathways, and follow-up that continues after they leave the hospital. This research contribution was created to support evidence-based, community-rooted projects that improve access to skilled lactation care and create lasting impact."

The winning project addresses a critical point in the infant feeding journey: the transition from hospital to home. According to the project team, more than 94% of infants in Ottawa County initiate breastfeeding at discharge, yet only 27% of under-resourced families are still breastfeeding at six months. Similar trends are seen in neighboring Muskegon County, where limited access to ongoing lactation care and community resources contributes to families stopping breastfeeding earlier than intended. To help close this gap, the project will expand access to personalized lactation care, strengthen connections between community and clinical resources, and establish a framework designed to continue beyond short-term grant funding.

"For years, my work has focused on understanding why breastfeeding becomes difficult in the early postpartum period and what helps families continue," said Anita Esquerra-Zwiers, PhD, RN, CBS. "What we are building now is rooted in a simple but urgent idea: families need trusted care that fits real life after they leave the hospital. Medela's contribution will help us evaluate and strengthen a community-based model that connects research, clinical expertise, and local partnerships so care remains available when and where families need it most."

Advancing Lactation Science Awareness During World Breastfeeding Week and Beyond

As part of its WBW activities, Medela will share educational content and expert perspectives on human milk research and lactation care. The campaign includes resources for healthcare professionals and families, including a webinar with Rebecca Hoban, MD, MPH, Associate Professor in the Division of Neonatology and Director of Breastfeeding Medicine at the University of Washington Department of Pediatrics, and a podcast with Lars Bode, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics, Endowed Chair of Collaborative Human Milk Research, and Director of the Human Milk Institute at the University of California San Diego.

Together, the research contribution and WBW initiatives reflect Medela's commitment to advancing lactation care through research, education, innovations, and collaboration, helping expand access to the support families need throughout the breastfeeding journey.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit medela.com.

Attachments

  • Rebecca Antaya and Anita Esquerra-Zwiers lead the nonprofit The Lactation Collective and authored the research project recognized through Medela's Research Contribution
  • The Lactation Collective


Medela Media Office Media.Inquiries@medela.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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