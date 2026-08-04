AbbVie: Allergan Aesthetics Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Supplemental Biologics License Application for BOTOX Cosmetic for Masseter Muscle Prominence

If approved, BOTOX ® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) would be the only neurotoxin with five aesthetic indications and the first and only approved for masseter muscle prominence in the U.S.

Submission is supported by two Phase 3 studies (M21-416 and M21-417), demonstrating statistically significant improvements in masseter muscle prominence and patient satisfaction with treatment

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) for the temporary improvement in the appearance of marked to very marked masseter muscle prominence (MMP) associated with masseter muscle activity in adults. If approved, BOTOX® Cosmetic would become the first and only neurotoxin indicated for this condition in the U.S. and expand its portfolio to a fifth aesthetic indication.

"This submission builds on the depth and versatility of BOTOX® Cosmetic and reflects our continued investment in advancing aesthetic medicine," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, head of aesthetics research and development, AbbVie. "At Allergan Aesthetics, our approach to innovation includes both developing new treatment options and continuing to expand the potential of established products. The pursuit of a fifth aesthetic indication demonstrates that commitment to addressing evolving patient needs."

MMP can contribute to the appearance of a wider or more square lower face. This submission addresses a growing patient interest in non-surgical facial contouring options, offering a clinically studied approach to achieving improved jawline definition and shape, as well as a more slimming jawline overall. If approved, this indication would provide both patients and aesthetic specialists with a differentiated, science-backed treatment option.

"Patients are increasingly seeking overall facial assessments with non-surgical options to address aesthetic needs for the lower face," said Steve Yoelin, MD, a coordinating clinical investigator with over 25 years of experience in minimally invasive medical aesthetics. "As facial assessment continues to evolve beyond individual treatment areas, this indication would further broaden the clinical utility of BOTOX® Cosmetic, if approved, by providing an important new treatment option."

The sBLA submission is supported by two Phase 3 clinical studies (M21-416 and M21-417), both of which met their primary endpoints and demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the severity of masseter muscle prominence compared with placebo (p=0.0046 and p=0.0014, respectively). The safety profile was consistent with established uses, with no new safety signals identified. Patient satisfaction was also demonstrated, with twice as many patients treated with BOTOX® Cosmetic reporting they were "Very Satisfied" or "Satisfied" compared with placebo.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of:

- Moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity

- Moderate to severe lateral canthal lines associated with orbicularis oculi activity

- Moderate to severe forehead lines associated with frontalis activity

- Moderate to severe platysma bands associated with platysma muscle activity

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT



Postmarketing reports indicate that the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These may include asthenia, generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphagia, dysphonia, dysarthria, urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. The risk of symptoms is probably greatest in children treated for spasticity, but symptoms can also occur in adults treated for spasticity and other conditions, particularly in those patients who have an underlying condition that would predispose them to these symptoms. In unapproved uses and approved indications, cases of spread of effect have been reported at doses comparable to those used to treat cervical dystonia and spasticity and at lower doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BOTOX® Cosmetic is contraindicated in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or to any of the components in the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lack of Equivalency Between Botulinum Toxin Products

The potency Units of BOTOX® Cosmetic are specific to the preparation and assay method utilized. BOTOX® Cosmetic is not equivalent to other preparations of botulinum toxin products, and therefore, Units of biological activity of BOTOX® Cosmetic cannot be compared to nor converted into Units of any other botulinum toxin products assessed with any other specific assay method.

Spread of Toxin Effect

Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

No definitive serious adverse event reports of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of BOTOX® Cosmetic at the labeled dose of 20 Units (for glabellar lines), 24 Units (for lateral canthal lines), 40 Units (for forehead lines with glabellar lines), 44 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines and glabellar lines), and 64 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines, glabellar lines, and forehead lines) have been reported. Patients or caregivers should be advised to seek immediate medical care if swallowing, speech, or respiratory disorders occur.

Serious Adverse Reactions With Unapproved Use

Serious adverse reactions, including excessive weakness, dysphagia, and aspiration pneumonia, with some adverse reactions associated with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients who received BOTOX® injections for unapproved uses. In these cases, the adverse reactions were not necessarily related to distant spread of toxin, but may have resulted from the administration of BOTOX® to the site of injection and/or adjacent structures. In several of the cases, patients had preexisting dysphagia or other significant disabilities. There is insufficient information to identify factors associated with an increased risk for adverse reactions associated with the unapproved uses of BOTOX®. The safety and effectiveness of BOTOX® for unapproved uses have not been established.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Serious and/or immediate hypersensitivity reactions have been reported. These reactions include anaphylaxis, serum sickness, urticaria, soft-tissue edema, and dyspnea. If such a reaction occurs, discontinue further injection of BOTOX Cosmetic and immediately institute appropriate medical therapy. One fatal case of anaphylaxis has been reported in which lidocaine was used as the diluent and, consequently, the causal agent cannot be reliably determined.

Cardiovascular System

There have been reports following administration of BOTOX® of adverse events involving the cardiovascular system, including arrhythmia and myocardial infarction, some with fatal outcomes. Some of these patients had risk factors, including preexisting cardiovascular disease. Use caution when administering to patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease.

Increased Risk of Clinically Significant Effects With Preexisting Neuromuscular Disorders

Patients with neuromuscular disorders may be at increased risk of clinically significant effects, including generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphonia, dysarthria, severe dysphagia, and respiratory compromise from onabotulinumtoxinA (see Warnings and Precautions). Monitor individuals with peripheral motor neuropathic diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or neuromuscular junction disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) when given botulinum toxin.

Dysphagia and Breathing Difficulties

Treatment with BOTOX® and other botulinum toxin products can result in swallowing or breathing difficulties. Patients with preexisting swallowing or breathing difficulties may be more susceptible to these complications. In most cases, this is a consequence of weakening of muscles in the area of injection that are involved in breathing or oropharyngeal muscles that control swallowing or breathing (see Boxed Warning).

Preexisting Conditions at the Injection Site

Use caution when BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is used in the presence of inflammation at the proposed injection site(s) or when excessive weakness or atrophy is present in the target muscle(s).

Dry Eye in Patients Treated With BOTOX® Cosmetic

There have been reports of dry eye associated with BOTOX® Cosmetic injection in or near the orbicularis oculi muscle. If symptoms of dry eye (eg, eye irritation, photophobia, or visual changes) persist, consider referring patients to an ophthalmologist.

Human Albumin and Transmission of Viral Diseases

This product contains albumin, a derivative of human blood. Based on effective donor screening and product manufacturing processes, it carries a remote risk for transmission of viral diseases and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). There is a theoretical risk for transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which would also be considered remote. No cases of transmission of viral diseases, CJD, or vCJD have ever been identified for licensed albumin or albumin contained in other licensed products.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines were eyelid ptosis (3%), facial pain (1%), facial paresis (1%), and muscular weakness (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reaction following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for lateral canthal lines was eyelid edema (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for forehead lines with glabellar lines were headache (9%), brow ptosis (2%), and eyelid ptosis (2%).

The safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment of platysma bands is consistent with the known safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic for other indications.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Coadministration of BOTOX® Cosmetic and aminoglycosides or other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission (eg, curare-like compounds) should only be performed with caution as the effect of the toxin may be potentiated. Use of anticholinergic drugs after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic may potentiate systemic anticholinergic effects.

The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxin products at the same time or within several months of each other is unknown. Excessive neuromuscular weakness may be exacerbated by administration of another botulinum toxin prior to the resolution of the effects of a previously administered botulinum toxin.

Excessive weakness may also be exaggerated by administration of a muscle relaxant before or after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no studies or adequate data from postmarketing surveillance on the developmental risk associated with use of BOTOX® Cosmetic in pregnant women. There are no data on the presence of BOTOX® Cosmetic in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Adelle Infante +1 (847) 224-0359 [email protected] Investors: Liz Shea +1 (847) 935-2211 [email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie