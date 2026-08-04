Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Codal, a global technology consultancy specializing in commerce, customer experience and enterprise technology, has received the 2026 Connected Commerce Award for its work delivering an integrated B2B commerce solution for Bisco, a manufacturer and distributor of dental materials.

The award recognizes integrated commerce work that connects commerce, ERP, and CRM systems to improve B2B operations and customer experiences.





The 2026 Connected Commerce Award recognizes the agency's work in connected B2B commerce systems.



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The project involved a complete B2B commerce replatforming supported by a real-time integration layer connecting Bisco's commerce platform, enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

Connected commerce platform with ERP and CRM systems

Built real-time data exchange between core enterprise tools

Reduced reliance on disconnected systems across commerce and operations

The integration aligned these systems so data moves more consistently between commerce activity, customer records, and operational workflows.

"Winning this award is a reflection of the work our team puts into every engagement. B2B commerce is complicated, and the clients we work with deserve more than a new front end. They need systems that talk to each other, data they can trust and an experience that reflects how their buyers actually work. That's what we set out to build every time," said Joe Comins, Director of Strategy, eCommerce at Codal.

Many B2B organizations rely on disconnected commerce, ERP and CRM systems, creating operational inefficiencies and inconsistent customer experiences. The implementation demonstrates how integrating these systems can improve data accuracy, streamline operations and deliver a more seamless buying experience for B2B customers.

An integrated commerce strategy can help enterprise organizations:

Connect commerce, ERP and CRM platforms through real-time integration

Improve data consistency across commerce, ERP and CRM systems

Improve self-service experiences for B2B buyers

Support incremental monthly revenue growth

Build scalable digital infrastructure without extensive custom development

For more information, visit: Product strategy, design, engineering & eCommerce | Codal.

About Codal:

Codal is an award-winning design and development consultancy that helps enterprise organizations solve complex problems and accelerate growth through cutting-edge, data-driven digital solutions. Our areas of expertise include digital transformation, eCommerce, UX/UI design, product strategy, data analytics, and AI. With a global team of the world's best designers, developers, engineers, analysts, product managers, and strategists, along with an extensive partnership network of industry-leading technology providers, we've got the knowledge, experience, and resources to deliver impactful solutions that help our clients drive operational efficiencies, grow their customer base, and scale for the future.

Media Contact:

Name: Molly Smith, Global Head of Marketing

Email: msmith@codal.com

Company Website: codal.com

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Source: DesignRush