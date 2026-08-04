China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has stepped up scrutiny of photovoltaic pricing, calling on manufacturers to end destructive below-cost competition and shift their focus from price to product quality. The regulator held a solar industry price-compliance meeting on July 31 in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, as part of the central government's campaign against what it calls "involution-style" competition. Companies were instructed to strengthen cost accounting, establish internal price-compliance systems and conduct reviews of their own pricing practices. Leading manufacturers ...

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