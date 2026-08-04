New funding led by Prysm Capital and co-led by Eurazeo will accelerate global growth as HappyRobot expands its engineering, deployment and go-to-market teams

HappyRobot, the company putting AI agents to work across complex enterprise operations, today announced it has raised $150 million in Series C funding led by Prysm Capital and co-led by Eurazeo. Existing investors a16z, Base10, Y Combinator are doubling down with participation from strategics like Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), Orange, and T.Capital (Deutsche Telekom), Bankinter, Endeavor Catalyst, Kfund and Wave-X. The round values the company at $1.2 billion post-money, bringing total funding to around $200 million and marking a new stage of growth as enterprises deploy AI agents across mission-critical work.

HappyRobot works with more than 150+ enterprise customers, including DHL, Kuehne Nagel, Naturgy, Repsol, and Uber, and has grown 5x since raising its Series B late last year. After first proving its platform in logistics, one of the world's most operationally demanding industries, HappyRobot is expanding across the supply chain as well as into insurance, energy and utilities, telecommunications, airlines, and other sectors where business-critical work still depends on manual coordination across fragmented systems.

The new funding will accelerate investment in HappyRobot's platform, including expanded AI capabilities, enterprise integrations and the infrastructure required to deploy AI agents at scale. The company will also continue growing its engineering, deployment and go-to-market teams globally to support increasing demand from enterprises across industries.

"Getting agents to do work is the starting point, not the destination," said Pablo Palafox, co-founder and CEO of HappyRobot. "HappyRobot's thesis is that enterprise superintelligence, where an organization's collective intelligence compounds as agents and people learn from one another, requires far more than task-performing agents. It requires a platform and a deployed motion capable of operationalizing that platform inside a specific business."

Enterprise operations continue to rely on millions of phone calls, emails, documents and disconnected systems every day. While AI has made it easier to generate information, many organizations still struggle to automate the work required to keep their businesses running. HappyRobot bridges that gap by deploying AI agents that can execute and reason within existing enterprise systems while working alongside employees.

Through the millions of tasks HappyRobot agents execute each month, customers are seeing measurable impact across departments. Deployment isn't a one-time project but an ongoing partnership: initial agents typically go live within 4 to 12 weeks, and each sprint that follows refines the agents already in production and adds new ones. One customer is automating 28,000 hours of work every month. In customer care, agents are achieving 9.4/10 customer satisfaction scores and more than 70% autonomous resolution on average. Operational teams have increased capacity by 10x, and sales teams have generated 5x more revenue through previously underutilized channels.

"Many industries have a surprising share of their costs locked up in coordination, the calls, emails, and handoffs that keep work flowing," said Kerry Wei, Partner at Prysm Capital. "While getting an agent to complete a discrete task is increasingly simple, deploying them across multi-step enterprise workflows has proven far more difficult. HappyRobot has built the missing link the governance, interfaces, and context layer that enables agents to work seamlessly across complex workflows, driving real ROI by allowing companies to capture value without asking employees to adopt anything new. We were blown away by what Pablo and the team already have running in production, and by the boldness of their vision. We are thrilled to partner with the team that we believe is positioned to redefine how enterprise operations get done."

"It had been a while since we met a company that fundamentally expands what enterprise AI can do," said Anne-Charlotte Philbert, Partner at Eurazeo. "While most AI enhances individual productivity, HappyRobot automates complex, end-to-end business operations with AI agents already running in production at scale. From day one, we knew Pablo and the team were building something special: a truly AI-native platform, world-class technical depth, and customers seeing exceptional ROI in mission-critical industries such as supply chain, energy, telecommunications, and banking. We're excited to partner with HappyRobot as they build the AI-native operating system for enterprise operations and accelerate their expansion across Europe."

HappyRobot was co-founded by Pablo Palafox, Javi Palafox, and Luis Paarup, who serve as CEO, COO, and CTO, respectively. Their leadership brings a unique combination of deep AI expertise, firsthand operational experience and technical execution, giving HappyRobot a product vision rooted in the real-world complexity its customers face.

Over the past year, HappyRobot has expanded from two offices to eight locations across North America, Europe, LATAM, and Australia, reflecting growing demand from enterprises looking to automate complex operational workflows.

About HappyRobot

HappyRobot is building Enterprise Superintelligence. Its platform enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI agents that automate complex operational workflows across voice, email, documents, and the web. By learning from every interaction and execution, HappyRobot helps organizations capture operational knowledge, streamline information exchange, and gain real-time visibility across their operations. Trusted by the world's leading enterprises, HappyRobot enables teams to move faster and make better decisions. To learn more, visit www.happyrobot.ai

About Prysm Capital

Prysm Capital seeks to partner with disruptive, generational companies at the inflection point of accelerated growth. With offices in New York, San Francisco, and Princeton, Prysm provides flexible growth capital to founders building category-defining technology and consumer businesses, including Replit, Island, FieldAI, Fireworks, Mind Robotics, Clear Street, Rivian, and Fanatics. For more information, visit www.prysmcapital.com.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group with €40 billion in diversified assets under management, including €31 billion on behalf of institutional and retail clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 700 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 450-strong workforce, its in-depth sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets through 15 offices across Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Stockholm, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and São Paulo. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris. ISIN: FR000121121 Bloomberg: RF FP Reuters: EURA.PA.

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