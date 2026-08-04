Lytica Unveils AI Engine That Moves the Point of Recognition - Catching Supply Risk Before It Becomes a Trigger Event

SupplyLens Pro's new Predictive Supply Risk Intelligence turns leading indicators of shortage into a 90-day risk score, giving procurement teams weeks of runway that traditional trigger-based alerts can't provide.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Lytica, the Agentic AI data platform behind SupplyLens Pro, today announced the release of Predictive Supply Risk Intelligence (PSRI), which shifts how enterprise procurement organizations see supply risk coming, not just how fast they can react once it arrives.

The Problem Isn't Data. It's Timing.

Enterprise procurement teams already have more dashboards and alerts than ever. Production lines still get caught off guard. That's because nearly every supply risk platform on the market today is built the same way: it watches for trigger events like a factory fire, a PCN, a natural disaster, a lifecycle notice, and tells you once one has happened.

The problem with that design isn't accuracy. It's timing. A trigger event is simply the moment a risk that's been building for weeks in the form of tightening lead times, shrinking allocations, or a supplier pulling back capacity from one technology to another finally becomes visible enough to make the news. By then, the response options left on the table are the same two they've always been: pay up for inventory or scramble for alternate sources. PSRI is built to give procurement teams the runway to make those same moves from a position of strength, instead of under duress.

Introducing Market Pressure: A Leading Indicator, Not a Lagging Alert

At the center of PSRI is Market Pressure, Lytica's proprietary score that quantifies more than 70 demand, supply, and capacity signals. Intelligence like purchasing index data, semiconductor demand, supply data from various countries, book-to-bill ratios, lead-time trends, distributor inventory levels to name a few are aggregated into this single number, rating the probability of shortage for a given commodity/manufacturer combination in the next 90 days.

Where legacy risk tools sit at the top of the risk pyramid - flagging Immediate Risk once disruption is already active - Market Pressure is designed to catch Structural and Active risk in its early stages, long before it reaches the production floor.

Applied against a customer's own approved vendor list, that market-level signal becomes personal: Lytica's proprietary Risk Score pinpoints which specific parts - out of potentially hundreds sharing a commodity/manufacturer combination - are most exposed, using spend, EAU, global MPN popularity, EAU concentration, and single- vs. multi-sourcing as inputs. Instead of a generic market alert, procurement teams get a prioritized, evidence-backed action list telling them exactly where to focus first.

"The most effective way to secure supply and protect margin isn't always through negotiation - it's through earlier intelligence," said Martin Sendyk, President and CEO of Lytica. "Enterprise procurement leaders aren't short on data; they're short on time. They need to know which risks are building, why, and what to do about it, while there's still a choice to make. That's what Predictive Supply Risk Intelligence was built to deliver."

Augmented Execution with Rik: The Agentic AI Analyst Behind the Signal

Central to PSRI is Rik, Lytica's embedded AI risk agent-analyst. Rik interprets market movement and portfolio exposure in plain language - explaining what changed, why it matters, which commodities or manufacturers are driving the pressure, and which mitigation path fits the specific part, basket, or manufacturer profile. Rik doesn't replace procurement judgment; it compresses the hours of manual investigation that used to stand between a signal and a decision into the moment a team needs it most.

Lytica Delivers the "Antidote to the Lag"

"Most supply risk tools alert you to problems that are already disrupting your operations," said Varun Narayanan, VP Business Transformation at Lytica. "Our Predictive Supply Risk Intelligence is built to be the antidote to that lag. By front-loading visibility through Lytica's proprietary network signals - MPN breadth, manufacturer breadth, concentration risk, buyer sentiment, and due diligence data - our customers are making mitigation decisions while their competition is still placing emergency orders. That's what moving the point of recognition actually looks like in practice."

From Reacting Faster to Acting Earlier

"The global electronics supply chain is filled with vulnerabilities - sourcing fragility, capacity constraints, lifecycle timebombs - that are invisible to the organizations most exposed to them," said Ryan Wiggin, Research Director at ABI Research. "Lytica's Predictive Supply Risk Intelligence changes that equation. Procurement leaders don't have to wait for a crisis to discover they were exposed. They hold the intelligence, they hold the timeline, and they hold the leverage."

By identifying both active market stress and hidden structural exposure, PSRI helps procurement organizations reduce emergency buys, qualify alternates before they're urgent, and keep production continuity intact, while giving cross-functional stakeholders weeks, not days, of shared lead time to align on a response. For enterprise OEMs and EMS providers managing hundreds of millions in component spend, that shift - from reacting faster to seeing sooner - is the difference between negotiating from strength and negotiating with your back against the wall.

Availability

Lytica's Predictive Supply Risk Intelligence is available now. Enterprise organizations interested in a platform demonstration or early access briefing are invited to contact us at info@lytica.com or visit www.lytica.com.

About Lytica

Lytica is the Global Standard for Electronic Sourcing. As the leader in AI-driven electronic component intelligence, Lytica empowers enterprise procurement teams to balance cost, risk, and time to market with the world's only Agentic Sourcing Intelligence (ASI).

While traditional tools rely on static web-scraping or "list prices," our SupplyLens Pro platform gives procurement teams the actual market-paid clarity needed to command negotiations, eliminate hidden supply risks, and drive margin expansion upstream.

For the first time, global OEMs and EMS providers are moving out of the dark. By turning billions of data points into actionable leverage, Lytica transforms procurement from a reactive cost center into a high-cadence strategic advantage.

To learn more about how Lytica is changing the face of electronic sourcing, visit Lytica.com.

Media Contact

Lytica:

Gerry Abbey

Senior Director of Product Marketing

Gerry_abbey@lytica.com

SOURCE: Lytica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lytica-unveils-ai-engine-that-moves-the-point-of-recognition-cat-1200521