Counsel Financial Publishes Summer 2026 Litigation Finance Bi-Annual Report

Report covers transactions Counsel Financial originated, underwrote, serviced, or monitored, representing $464 million in committed capital and more than $2 billion in underwritten collateral.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Counsel Financial, the premier litigation finance company in the U.S., today published its Summer 2026 Litigation Finance Bi-Annual Report, reviewing the firm's recent transaction activity and what it indicates about how institutional capital is entering contingent fee litigation.

Across the period, Counsel Financial originated, underwrote, serviced, or monitored 14 transactions representing approximately $464 million in committed capital, and underwrote more than $2 billion in case collateral spanning mass torts, class actions, single event personal injury, complex litigation, and specialty litigation portfolios. Capital was provided by eight alternative asset managers, three commercial banks, and specialty finance participants, with Counsel Financial serving as originator, underwriter, collateral monitoring agent, servicer, or co-lender depending on the structure.

That role diversity reflects a shift in how these facilities are assembled. Featured transactions include a $110 million multi-participant delayed draw facility funded by a specialty finance firm and an alternative asset manager, in which Counsel Financial acted in four capacities simultaneously, and a $35 million commercial bank revolving facility that replaced a law firm's existing arrangement at a materially lower cost of capital.

The edition also reports collateral composition across the underwritten portfolio, with mass torts representing 46 percent and class actions 30 percent, and capital provider participation weighted toward alternative asset managers at 74 percent. It spotlights Counsel Financial's Fund Valuation Services, a suite of three offerings supporting periodic portfolio marking, financial reporting, audit and regulatory engagement, and investor communication.

The Summer 2026 Litigation Finance Bi-Annual Report is available here .

"Bank capital and fund capital are both active in this space right now, and they come in with different mandates, different diligence requirements, and different reporting expectations," said Nicholas D'Aquilla, President of Counsel Financial. "What this period showed us is that both need the same underlying capability. Someone must underwrite the collateral, monitor it, and report on it to an institutional standard. That is the role we play across the market, regardless of who is funding the transaction."

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is the leading provider of financial and servicing solutions for contingent-fee law firms and institutional investors engaged in litigation finance. With more than 25 years of experience and over $2 billion deployed, the Company combines legal insight with disciplined underwriting and servicing to support access to capital across the plaintiffs' bar.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann

VP, Marketing

kim@counselfinancial.com

716-568-0070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial

CounselFinancial_Litigation-Finance-BiAnnual-Report_Summer2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-publishes-summer-2026-litigation-finance-bi-annual-1200476