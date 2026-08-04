Quadrant Information Services Names John Felton Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer

Insurance data and pricing intelligence leader elevates two-decade company veteran to guide next phase of strategic growth and carrier partnerships

GALLATIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Quadrant Information Services, the trusted source for insurance data and pricing intelligence relied upon by the nation's leading Property & Casualty carriers, today announced the appointment of John Felton as Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer. In this role, Felton will lead the company's growth strategy, deepen its industry partnerships, and drive the continued expansion of the data and analytics solutions that carriers, publishers, and technology partners depend on to make smarter, faster decisions.

Felton's history with Quadrant runs deep. He first joined the company in 2002 as EVP of Business Development, helping lay the foundation for what has become one of the insurance industry's most trusted data infrastructures. In the years since, he has built more than two decades of leadership experience across insurance data, pricing analytics, and enterprise technology, holding senior roles spanning insurance marketplaces, InsurTech platforms, digital insurance technology, and conversational AI. Along the way, he has scaled businesses from early stage through IPO and forged lasting relationships with many of the nation's top P&C carriers.

"John's return to a senior leadership role at Quadrant is a homecoming in every sense of the word," said Michael Macauley, Founder and CEO at Quadrant Information Services. "He was there at the beginning of our journey, and he understands better than almost anyone what it takes to serve carriers and consumers with the speed, accuracy, and reliability our industry demands. As Quadrant continues to grow, John's strategic vision and deep carrier relationships will be instrumental in shaping what comes next; for our partners and for the market as a whole."

A recognized authority in Personal Lines insurance and customer acquisition, Felton is known throughout the industry for pairing deep domain expertise with an early and consistent focus on emerging technology. That combination has positioned him as a trusted voice among carriers, publishers, and technology partners navigating an increasingly data-driven insurance landscape.

"Quadrant has earned its trusted leadership position due to the breadth and integrity of our data," said Felton. "That trust is the foundation everything else is built on. I'm excited to help extend it, deepening our partnerships across the industry, sharpening our strategic direction, and making sure that as we grow, we keep delivering the exceptional, dependable service our partners have come to expect. This is a pivotal moment for the industry, and I'm energized to help lead Quadrant through it."

Felton's appointment reflects Quadrant's continued investment in the leadership and strategic direction needed to support its expanding reach across the insurance ecosystem. As the complexity of insurance data continues to accelerate, Quadrant remains focused on ensuring carriers, publishers, and technology partners have access to the pricing intelligence and data infrastructure needed to compete and serve insurance consumers effectively.

About Quadrant Information Services

Quadrant Information Services [https://quadinfo.com/] is a leading provider of insurance data and pricing intelligence, trusted by the nation's top Property & Casualty carriers, publishers, and technology partners. Quadrant's solutions power smarter, data-driven decision-making across the insurance ecosystem, helping partners navigate a rapidly evolving market with confidence, accuracy, and speed.

Contact Information

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Wendy Navarro

(615) 431-3762 ext 701

wendy@navarrocreativegroup.com

SOURCE: Quadrant Information Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/quadrant-information-services-names-john-felton-chief-strategy-a-1201224