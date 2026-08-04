First in Canada: Homeowners can now earn 1 Aeroplan point for every dollar spent on mortgage payments through Chexy.

Works with virtually every mortgage lender: No need to switch banks, refinance or change mortgage providers.

Built on an established platform: Chexy already helps Canadians earn rewards on rent and recurring bill payments.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - One of the largest payments most Canadians make each month can now help homeowners get closer to their next trip. Chexy today announced the expansion of its partnership with Aeroplan through the launch of Canada's first mortgage rewards program that gives homeowners the ability to earn one Aeroplan point for every dollar spent on mortgage payments made through Chexy via their bank account.

In addition to earning 1 Aeroplan point per dollar spent, members working toward Aeroplan Elite Status will accumulate 1 SQC for every 5 Aeroplan points earned, up to 25,000 SQC per calendar year in the Everyday Partners category.

Available with virtually any Canadian mortgage lender, the new offering allows homeowners to earn travel rewards on the single largest payment most Canadians make each month without changing mortgage providers, refinancing, or altering how they bank. This partnership represents another step toward making every major household payment more rewarding.

"At Chexy, we believe the money you have to spend should help fund the life you want to live. Nowhere is that more true than the mortgage - one of the largest payments Canadian homeowners make each month, and one that's never before earned them loyalty rewards. By expanding our partnership with Aeroplan, we're changing that: your mortgage payment can now bring you closer to your next trip. It's an everyday obligation turned into a way to live a little bigger," said Liza Akhvledziani Carew, co-founder and CEO of Chexy.

The launch marks Chexy's expansion into the mortgage category, building on the company's mission to help Canadians earn rewards on essential recurring payments. Unlike traditional rewards programs that encourage additional discretionary spending, Chexy's mortgage offering rewards payments Canadians are already making through their existing bank accounts.

The service supports eligible funding methods and is compatible with virtually all Canadian mortgage lenders.

"We're excited to be expanding our partnership with Chexy to include mortgage payments," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "This program provides Aeroplan Members with the ability to turn their monthly mortgage payment into a very meaningful reward - one that brings them closer to the travel experiences they've been saving for."

The mortgage rewards program builds on Chexy's existing work with Aeroplan across the housing sector. Chexy also partners with Fitzrovia, Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rental communities, through a program that integrates Aeroplan rewards into the leasing experience. Through this partnership, eligible residents have opportunities to earn Aeroplan points in connection with their residence, including on qualifying rent payments and through promotional offers, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Residents can access these benefits without changing banks or altering how they pay their rent.

Since launching, Chexy has helped Canadians earn rewards on recurring payments that have traditionally been ineligible for loyalty programs. The addition of mortgage payments is another step toward the company's vision of making every major household payment more rewarding.

Mortgage rewards are available beginning today at Chexy. Visit: chexy.co/mortgage

About Chexy

Chexy is a Canadian fintech company building a payments platform designed to help Canadians get more value from their everyday expenses. The platform enables credit card payments for large recurring obligations - including rent, utilities and government taxes - allowing consumers and businesses to earn rewards on payments that traditionally do not qualify. Chexy is expanding how loyalty and payments intersect through partnerships such as its integration with Aeroplan.

Originally launched to support rent payments, Chexy has expanded to include a broader range of essential transactions while improving cash flow, flexibility and financial visibility for its users. Trusted by tens of thousands of Canadians and backed by leading investors, Chexy is rethinking how rewards, payments and everyday spending intersect. Learn more at chexy.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307545

Source: Chexy Inc.