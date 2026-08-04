Inspired Spine, Avicenna Hospital Spring, and Avicenna Technical University Complete Landmark Educational Mission Across India

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Inspired Spine, Avicenna Hospital Spring, and Avicenna Technical University (ATU) have successfully completed a landmark educational mission across India, bringing advanced minimally invasive spine surgery training to surgeons, residents, and medical students from throughout Asia and beyond.

The multi-city program was conducted in collaboration with leading Indian academic institutions, including Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Karad, a constituent medical college of Krishna Vishwa Vidyapeeth (KVV), and scientific societies in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The educational tour featured cadaver laboratories, live surgical demonstrations, keynote lectures, resident education, and scientific discussions covering the latest advances in minimally invasive spine surgery. International participants traveled from Bangladesh, Malaysia, Central Asia, and across India, with some surgeons traveling more than a full day to participate in the program.

The curriculum focused on modern minimally invasive techniques, including Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF), transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion, minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion, and the latest developments in thoracic spine surgery, including MIS Direct Thoracic Interbody Fusion (MIS-DTIF) and MIS Oblique Thoracic Interbody Fusion (MIS-OTIF).

A major milestone of the mission was the introduction and expansion of education in minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion through cadaveric training and live operative demonstrations.

Beyond surgical technique, the program emphasized leadership and the future of medicine. One of the highlights was a lecture at Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital in Chennai titled "Being a Surgeon in the 21st Century," encouraging students and residents to embrace innovation, lifelong learning, and international collaboration.

The mission concluded with keynote presentations at MISSAB and lectures for the Chennai Spine Association, where attendees demonstrated overwhelming enthusiasm for the continued evolution of minimally invasive spine surgery.

The delegation also met with the Hon'ble Chancellor of Krishna Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Dr. Suresh Bhosale, and president of Indian Institute of technology IIT in Chennai, Hon'ble Mr. VR Venkatachalam, the Chancellor of the Sri Ramachandra Institute for Higher Education and Research ( SRIHER) and his family Mrs. Radha Venkatachalam and her daughter Samyuktha.

MOU were discussed for future collaborations in faculty exchange, fellowship training, joint research initiatives, and scientific partnerships between Indian and American institutions.

Inspired Spine, Avicenna Hospital Spring, and Avicenna Technical University view international education as a core part of their mission. Through surgeon training, fellowships, research collaboration, and the open exchange of knowledge, the organizations seek to improve spine care for patients worldwide.

"Every surgeon we educate will care for thousands of patients over the course of a career," said Dr. Hamid Abbasi, neurosurgeon, founder of Inspired Spine, founder of Avicenna Technical University, and Chief Medical Officer of Avicenna Hospital Spring. "That is why education is one of the greatest multipliers in medicine. Our mission is not only to innovate, but to freely share those innovations so that patients everywhere, regardless of where they live, benefit from safer, less invasive, and more effective spine surgery."

The educational mission was made possible through the leadership and collaboration of distinguished partners, including:

Prof. Dr. Varun Agarwal, Professor of Orthopaedics, Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly

Prof. Dr. Giduguvenkata Ramdas, Head, Department of Neurosurgery and Spine, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Karad

Prof. Dr. K. Karthik Kailash, President, MISSAB

Dr. Sudhir Ganesan, Organizing Secretary

Dr. Phani Kiran, Organizing Secretary

As the delegation returns to the United States, Inspired Spine, Avicenna Hospital Spring, and Avicenna Technical University are already planning expanded international fellowship opportunities, faculty exchanges, collaborative research, and future educational programs with leading institutions throughout India and beyond.

About Inspired Spine

Inspired Spine is an internationally recognized leader in minimally invasive spine surgery, pioneering techniques that reduce tissue disruption, blood loss, recovery time, and complications while improving patient outcomes through innovation, research, and education.

About Avicenna Hospital Spring

Avicenna Hospital Spring is a specialty hospital in Texas dedicated to advanced spine care, education, research, and fellowship training. The hospital serves as a clinical center for the development and dissemination of innovative minimally invasive spinal procedures.

About Avicenna Technical University

Avicenna Technical University is an international educational institution committed to advancing healthcare through physician education, research, technology development, and global academic partnerships.

Media Contact:

Mike Hanson

vpm@inspiredspine.org

SOURCE: Inspired Spine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/inspired-spine-avicenna-hospital-spring-and-avicenna-technical-univer-1201025