Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) officially announces the members of its Advisory Council and location for the leading medical device industry standards conference held in 2027.

The 2027 AAMI neXus will be the premier gathering of the medical device, safety, and regulatory professionals whose work drives safety and innovation in international health technology. Not content to merely rest on its laurels, AAMI intends to deliver on the high-level dialogue, strategic sessions, and networking neXus attendees have come to expect, all while introducing new offerings at the 2027 conference.

The inaugural 2024 AAMI neXus, co-sponsored by the Food and Drug Administration, attracted hundreds of professionals from industry and regulatory agencies and was hailed as an international success. In 2026, AAMI neXus returned, once again convening a host of experts from the FDA and other regulatory agencies, as well as the international medical device standards community.

AAMI is pleased to announce the names of its neXus 2027 Advisory Council and Program Committee. In the coming months, these thought leaders from industry and regulatory agencies will collaborate with AAMI to develop robust, cutting-edge conference programming. The AAMI neXus 2027 Advisory Council includes:

Bill Broadbeck, STERIS

Scott Colburn, FDA/CDRH

Aaron Dunbar, Boston Scientific

Gerald McDonnell, J&J

Fatemeh Razjouyan, Medtronic

Linda Ricci, FDA/CDRH

Melissa Torres, AdvaMed

Monica Wilkins, Abbott

Diane Wurzburger, GE HealthCare

Adam Vasquez, Google Health

The AAMI neXus 2027 Program Committee includes:

Pat Baird, Philips

Richard Bancroft, STERIS

Steven Bipes, AdvaMed

Lena Cordie-Bancroft, Medtronic

Nupur Jain, Intuitive

Thor Rollins, Nelson Labs

Terry Woods, FDA/CDRH

The conference will be held from April 13 to 16, 2027, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside the city limits of Washington, D.C.

Should you attend AAMI neXus 2027? The conference is designed for professionals across the medical device ecosystem in fields like:

Artificial intelligence

Clinical practice

Cybersecurity

Digital health

Human factors

Product development

Quality, regulatory affairs, and compliance

Regulators

Research and consulting

Standards developers

Sterilization, packaging, and biocompatibility

Experts interested in presenting at AAMI neXus 2027 are encouraged to consider AAMI's Call for Session Proposals. AAMI is especially interested in session proposals based on lessons learned from implementation, practical regulatory interpretation, original research and real-world evidence, and fresh strategies for complex quality, risk, and safety challenges.

Additional details about registration, session proposals, and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming months. Questions may be directed to events@aami.org.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307867

Source: Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation