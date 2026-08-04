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WKN: A42G5E | ISIN: US0010261032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.08.26 | 21:48
23,200 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: ADI to Make NYSE Trading Debut After Spin-Off

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 4th

  • Investors are weaving through the latest batch of earnings and new developments in the Middle East.
    • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) headlined this morning's slate of earnings reports.
    • As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at $81 a barrel after President Trump said this is the 'last chance' for Iran to sign a ceasefire deal.
  • Faire CFO Jason Lee will join NYSE Live to discuss key findings in his company's Q2 2026 Independent Retail Report.
  • ADI Global Distribution (NYSE: ADIG) CEO Rob Aarnes will join NYSE Live to discuss new opportunities for the independent public company.
    • ADI completed its spin-off from Resideo (NYSE: REZI).
    • Company will begin trading under the ticker symbol ADIG.

Opening Bell
ADI Global Distribution (NYSE: ADIG) celebrates becoming a public company

Closing Bell
Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-adi-to-make-nyse-trading-debut-after-spin-off-302842461.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.