Eftsure Expands into Singapore, Extending its Payment Assurance Network Across Asia-Pacific

The expansion helps finance teams strengthen payment integrity by combining continuous verification, fraud intelligence and expert analysis into greater financial control.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Eftsure , the payment assurance layer for finance, has launched in Singapore, extending its payment verification infrastructure into one of Asia's leading financial and business hubs. The move continues the company's global growth and gives finance teams a continuously verified source of payment data to govern how money moves across their domestic and international vendor networks.

For US organizations, the launch matters well beyond Singapore. Many run high-volume vendor payments across the Asia-Pacific from centralized finance teams, and Singapore sits at the center of those cross-border flows as a major regional hub for trade and commerce. Extending verification into that market gives finance teams consistent control over payments wherever their vendors are based.

The timing reflects a persistent risk. Business email compromise cost US organizations US$3.05 billion in 2025, the second-highest category by losses reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, and the threat is growing as AI makes impersonation cheaper and more convincing.

Eftsure gives finance teams a continuously verified source of payment data, rather than one-off checks at onboarding. It confirms the payment details before money moves, and monitors vendor data for changes over time. Verification combines layered methods, from business identity checks to anomaly detection and expert analyst review.

The same verification applies across every place money leaves the business, from procure-to-pay and payroll to payment flows such as insurance claims, helping ensure funds reach the right payee or beneficiary.

Eftsure's verification infrastructure spans more than 190 countries and territories, covering 85% of the world's banked population and supporting local business and payment conventions in each market. The global verification capability that multinational organizations already rely on as their finance control tower now extends across their vendor networks in Singapore.

Karthik Manimozhi, Global President, Growth and Markets at Eftsure, said:

"AI has made fraud cheap to produce and truth expensive to verify. CFOs are still trying to keep control of payments while contending with synthetic instructions, human error, and data scattered across disconnected systems. In a financial hub like Singapore, that pressure compounds with every cross-border transaction.

"Manual checks and callbacks were designed for a world where deception took effort and cost money. Trust now has to sit inside the infrastructure itself, validating payment data before money moves, and that is what we provide.

"This is a broader operational challenge than fraud risk alone. Verifying the payee, the amount, and the timing on every payment also catches the errors and duplicate payments that quietly drain cash and margin, which means embedded trust becomes savings the business can measure."

Jon Soldan, Chief Executive Officer of Eftsure, said:

"Finance leaders are expected to move faster, even as they tighten their governance and audit controls. That depends on confidence in the data behind every payment. Eftsure gives organizations a way to continuously monitor payments at scale, helping reduce payment risk while strengthening the controls that support finance, audit and the wider business."

Andy Thiss, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Eftsure, said:

"Many organizations already operate across vendors in multiple countries, but their verification processes are often fragmented and heavily manual. Our launch in Singapore gives finance teams access to the same global payment verification network trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide."

The move into Singapore caps more than a decade of growth for Eftsure. Founded in Australia in 2014, it became a market leader across Australia and New Zealand before expanding into the US in 2024. In 2025, Eftsure acquired France's Sis ID and launched a global enterprise offering across Europe, the US, and Asia-Pacific. It now safeguards payments across almost every country and territory, serving large enterprises, universities, and government organizations.

Today Eftsure supports more than 4,000 organizations and protects more than US$288 billion in B2B payments each year.

US finance leaders can request a demonstration at eftsure.com/demo .

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About Eftsure

Eftsure is the payment assurance layer for enterprise finance. Its payment infrastructure continuously verifies every payment before money moves, confirming the right payee, right amount and right timing across every place money leaves the business. Safeguarding hundreds of billions of dollars in B2B payments each year, Eftsure gives finance teams continuous confidence in every payment. Covering 85% of the world's banking population, it helps protect working capital, margin and business trust.

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SOURCE: Eftsure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eftsure-expands-into-singapore-extending-its-payment-assurance-ne-1195337