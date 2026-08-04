WorkWorksUSA Expands Access to ACRE-Accredited Training for Supported Employment Providers Nationwide

Accessible, online training helps organizations strengthen staff knowledge and improve the delivery of supported employment services.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / WorkWorksUSA, a nationwide provider of online supported employment training, is expanding access to ACRE-accredited training for organizations and professionals working in supported employment, vocational rehabilitation, workforce development, and disability services.

WorkWorksUSA provides structured, accessible training that organizations can use to strengthen the knowledge and practical skills of staff members who support people with disabilities in pursuing meaningful, competitive, and integrated employment.

Supported employment providers need properly trained professionals who understand both the principles and day-to-day responsibilities of helping individuals identify career goals, prepare for employment, connect with employers, and succeed in the workplace. WorkWorksUSA addresses this need through flexible online instruction grounded in nationally recognized standards and practical workplace applications.

"Organizations need knowledgeable and confident professionals who are prepared to provide effective supported employment services," said Ellen Amudipe, co-founder of WorkWorksUSA. "Our goal is to make high-quality, accessible training available to providers and their staff so they can apply what they learn and better support individuals with disabilities in achieving their employment goals."

At the center of WorkWorksUSA's training offerings is its ACRE Certified Supported Employment Specialist Basic Level Certification. The 40-hour, self-paced online course provides instruction in key supported employment competencies, including rights and responsibilities, customized career planning, job development, workplace support, and strategies for promoting meaningful employment outcomes.

The course incorporates real-world case studies, interactive learning activities, guided notes, downloadable templates, and practical resources that participants can apply in their professional roles. The self-paced format allows organizations to provide staff training without requiring employees to step away from their responsibilities for extended periods.

In addition to its ACRE-accredited certification program, WorkWorksUSA offers specialized professional-development courses that allow professionals to strengthen their knowledge in specific areas of supported employment. These focused courses provide practical strategies and certificates of completion for continued professional growth.

Accessibility is incorporated throughout the learning experience. Course features include closed captions, screen reader-friendly navigation, downloadable guided notes and resources, and learner-centered content designed to work across multiple devices.

WorkWorksUSA's online training is available to organizations and professionals across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. Supported employment providers may enroll individual professionals or use the training to support the continued development of their teams.

Organizations and professionals interested in WorkWorksUSA's ACRE-accredited certification and specialized training courses may visit https://www.workworksusa.com/acre-accredited-training-in-usa/acre-certification or contact WorkWorksUSA at Info@WorkWorksUSA.com or 877-907-4777.

About WorkWorksUSA

WorkWorksUSA provides accessible online supported employment training to professionals and organizations nationwide. Through its ACRE-accredited certification program, specialized professional-development courses, and practical learning resources, WorkWorksUSA equips supported employment professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to promote competitive integrated employment and meaningful workforce inclusion for people with disabilities.

Media Contact

WorkWorksUSA

Email: Info@WorkWorksUSA.com

Phone: 877-907-4777

Website: https://www.workworksusa.com

SOURCE: WorkWorksUSA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/workworksusa-expands-access-to-acre-accredited-training-for-supported-employment-provider-1197891