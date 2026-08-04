Colz Electric Expands to SE Calgary, Launches New Website and Raises the Bar for Electrical Services in 2026

A new facility puts Colz Electric within faster reach of homes and businesses. While a relaunched website and upgraded service standards round out the company's biggest expansion since 2013.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Colz Electric, one of Calgary's most established electrical contractors, is growing. The family-owned company founded by Chris Coles in 2013 has opened a new southeast facility, relaunched its website, and introduced upgraded service procedures.

Colz Electric now runs two Calgary locations, one in the southeast and one in the northeast, covering the whole city with the same in-house, certified team behind its 4.9-star rating over 12 years of service. Residential, commercial, and industrial clients across Airdrie, Okotoks, Chestermere, and greater Alberta get the same crew from quote to completion.

Why Now: A City That Keeps Building

Calgary's residential and commercial construction has grown steadily, and so has demand for qualified electrical work. Homeowners are upgrading aging systems during renovations, while new developments generate demand for wiring, inspections, and modern installations.

Retail and industrial growth along Deerfoot and Stoney Trail, plus rising adoption of EV charging and smart building technology, made city-wide coverage a practical necessity.

The southeast facility strengthens the company's presence across the south and industrial corridor, while the northeast location serves NE Calgary, cutting response times across all four quadrants.

"Calgary kept growing, and we grew with it," said Chris Coles, owner of Colz Electric. "We watched demand climb in the southeast for years. Two locations mean we can be where we are needed, when we are needed."

Residential Electrical Services Built for Calgary Homes

Residential work in Calgary is the foundation of Colz Electric's daily operations, spanning everything from repairs to full rewires, with every job completed by a certified Master Electrician and backed by a two-year labour warranty.

Core residential services include:

Home electrical repairs and troubleshooting

Outlet, switch, and fixture installation

Electrical panel upgrades

Pre-purchase and safety electrical inspections

Lighting installation for kitchens, bathrooms, and exterior spaces

Commercial and Industrial Electrical Services

Colz Electric's commercial division handles projects of all sizes, from single-unit retail fit-outs to multi-site industrial contracts, all managed in-house from assessment through final inspection. For Calgary business owners and property managers, that means one accountable team and transparent timelines.

Commercial and industrial services include:

Commercial electrical repairs and scheduled maintenance

New construction wiring and tenant improvement projects

Electrical panel upgrades for increased load capacity

Structured data cabling for networked office and retail environments

AV system installation for conference rooms, showrooms, and public-facing spaces

24/7 emergency electrical services with priority response for commercial accounts

Bundling electrical, data, AV, and security work under one contractor eliminates the coordination delays and cost overruns of managing multiple trades. For property managers overseeing large or multi-site facilities across Calgary, this means fewer disruptions and tighter timelines.

Trusted by Leading Alberta Brands

Colz Electric's commercial portfolio spans some of Alberta's most recognized names. The company has completed electrical, data, and freezer power installations across 7 to 10 Circle K locations, delivered electrical upgrades at the HelloFresh Calgary distribution site, and handled lighting and sound system work for the Toyota dealership at Canyon Creek.

Swarovski relies on Colz Electric for ongoing service at its Calgary retail locations, and Electrify Canada contracts the team for Level 3 EV charger maintenance across Alberta and British Columbia. Industrial clients include McCrum Warehouse, West Fraser, NOV Canada ULC, and Trafford Farm, covering power distribution, panels, and facility wiring.

Specialty Services Aligned with Alberta's Energy Shift

Demand for EV charging, solar, and smart property technology has grown sharply, and Colz Electric has grown with it. The company installs Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers for residential driveways, commercial parking, and fleet operations, with real-world experience servicing high-output charging at scale.

Solar installation has become a steady part of the residential workload as homeowners look to offset rising utility costs. Colz Electric handles the full scope, from capacity assessments and inverter wiring through to grid connection and municipal inspection.

Home automation, security camera installation, and integrated smart lighting have moved from optional upgrades to standard requests on renovation and new build projects. Handling this alongside core electrical services keeps everything with one accountable contractor.

"When we started in 2013, most of our calls were for basic repairs," said Coles. "Today we are installing EV chargers for dealerships and maintaining Level 3 stations across two provinces. The scope has changed, but the approach has not: every project in-house, every electrician certified."

A Redesigned Digital Experience

Alongside the physical expansion, Colz Electric has relaunched its website at colzelectric.com. The updated platform makes it easier for clients to explore services, view completed projects, and request a quote in one place.

The new site reflects the company's growth, with dedicated contact options for both locations and clearer pathways to the right team. Its mobile-optimized design is built to match the response speed the company delivers in the field.

Credentials and Coverage

Colz Electric is fully licensed, insured, bonded, and WCB certified on every active project. Every electrician on the team holds a Master Electrician credential, not just senior staff.

The company operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether the call comes from a homeowner at midnight or a retail manager on a holiday weekend, the response is the same: a certified crew dispatched directly, with no answering services.

About Colz Electric

Colz Electric is a family-owned electrical contractor founded by Chris Coles in 2013, headquartered in Calgary and operating from two locations. It provides residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services across Calgary, Airdrie, Okotoks, Chestermere, and greater Alberta, completed in-house by certified Master Electricians, 24/7.

Contact Colz Electric

Whether it's a repair, an upgrade, or a full commercial build, Colz Electric's team is available 24/7.

Request service or book an appointment at colzelectric.com/contact, or visit either location:

SE Calgary: 1305 Hastings Crescent SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4C8 | (403) 770-3030

NE Calgary: 12 Covepark Rd NE, Calgary, AB T3K 5X6 | (587) 905-5161

Media Contact:

Chris Coles, Owner

Colz Electric

Phone: (403) 770-3030

Email: info@colzelectric.com

SOURCE: Colz Electric

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/colz-electric-expands-to-se-calgary-launches-new-website-and-raises-the-bar-for-electrica-1198773