Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Expands Land Position at the Kings Canyon Gold Project in Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:IN) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the Kings Canyon land package (the "Property") by approximately 85 percent through the staking of 132 additional lode claims contiguous with ground currently held under an option agreement dated February 28, 2024. The expansion increases the Company's land position from 3,135 acres to 5,818 acres (Figure 1).

"Expanding our Kings Canyon land position has transformed the project into a much larger, target-rich opportunity," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "As exploration heats up within the Kings Canyon district, including active drilling by Rio Tinto, securing additional prospective ground around our existing holdings is an important step in unlocking the project's full potential. We believe the expanded land package significantly enhances our ability to pursue new discoveries and create long-term value for shareholders."

Strategic Rationale for Property Expansion:

Favourable Host Rocks: The newly staked claims increase the Company's exposure to the carbonate rock formations that host Carlin-type disseminated gold mineralization at the Property.

Anomalous Geochemical Trends: The expanded land package encompasses areas exhibiting anomalous surface sampling values for gold, as well as arsenic and antimony, which are considered important pathfinder elements in Carlin-type gold systems.

Repeating Structural Features: Additional coverage of structural features analogous to those associated with gold mineralization at the Property. These structural corridors may have acted as conduits for mineralizing fluids and represent prospective targets for future exploration.

New Geophysical Exploration Potential: The additional claims cover a prominent magnetic anomaly, introducing new exploration targets and multiple discovery pathways.

Strong Geological and Technical Foundation: Historical drilling has outlined two oxide gold zones at the Property. These known mineralized zones provide a strong geological framework for evaluating and prioritizing targets across the expanded land package.

The Kings Canyon Property is located in western Utah and is prospective for Carlin-type gold mineralization. The Property hosts known zones of oxide gold mineralization identified through historical exploration and drilling and is situated within an actively explored district that has attracted the attention of both junior and major mining companies.

The newly staked claims package consolidates a broader portion of the geological, geochemical and geophysical features believed to be favourable for the discovery of additional mineralized zones. Infield believes the expanded land position strengthens the Property's exploration upside by increasing exposure to prospective host rocks, mineralized structures, and new exploration targets. The Company plans to integrate the newly acquired claims into its 2026 exploration campaign and evaluate priority targets across the consolidated land package.

Figure 1: Kings Canyon property claims map showing original and new land tenure.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrea Diakow, P.Geo., a geological consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals projects within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs and geoscientists with a track record of geoscience excellence and significant discoveries.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information includes, among other matters, statements relating to the prospective nature of the Property, the Company's ability to identify additional mineralization and make new discoveries, and the creation of shareholder value. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/infield-minerals-expands-land-position-at-the-kings-canyon-gold-project-in-utah-1199624