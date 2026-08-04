Mass Fintech Hub Celebrates Five Years Building Massachusetts' Fintech Ecosystem and Shaping the Next Generation of Innovation

Reflecting on five years of measurable impact and continued momentum across Massachusetts' fintech ecosystem.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Mass Fintech Hub , a public-private partnership advancing fintech innovation across Massachusetts, celebrates five years of driving growth and collaboration across the Commonwealth. Built within one of the world's leading innovation ecosystems, Mass Fintech Hub connects startups, financial institutions, investors, universities and technology leaders to accelerate fintech growth and reinforce Massachusetts as a premier destination for fintech innovation, talent and collaboration.

Over the past five years, Mass Fintech Hub has emerged as a catalyst for innovation - delivering 37+ programs and events, engaging with a community of more than 5,000 participants and deepening its academic partnerships to launch dedicated fintech programs and concentrations across member institutions, cultivating the next generation of fintech talent and leaders.

"Five years ago, we set out to strengthen Massachusetts' position as a leading fintech ecosystem and it's been rewarding to see how far we've come," said Julieann Thurlow, Mass Fintech Hub Co-Chair & President & CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank. "What excites me most isn't just the programs we've built or the partnerships we've established, but the students, founders and innovators who are launching careers and startups because of this ecosystem."

Building on this momentum and strengthening its impact across the Commonwealth, Mass Fintech Hub has grown its academic membership by 60% and made significant strides in developing the next generation of talent:

Mentorship: 5 programs connecting 220+ student mentees from 15+ schools with 150+ mentors across 40+ companies

Career Development: 8 career fairs with 2,500+ students participating from 20+ schools

Hands-On Experience: 9 pitch bootcamps giving 1,500+ students from 20+ schools real-world experience competing and presenting in a fintech environment

Networking: 9 fintech forums and industry events drawing 1,000+ participants from across the ecosystem

"What the Mass Fintech Hub has built in five years is truly remarkable," said Sears Merritt, Mass Fintech Hub Co-Chair & Head of Enterprise Technology and Experience at MassMutual. "We've worked together to create a thriving hub for Massachusetts' fintech ecosystem, helping bring people from academia, startups and large enterprises alike to make Massachusetts a model for fintech growth and development. I am proud that MassMutual has played a part in the Mass Fintech Hub's success and look forward to its continued growth in the years to come."

As a result of Mass Fintech Hub's influence, there's been accelerating interest in academic programming and collaboration to connect students to leading industry founders and organizations from its institution partners. Bentley University offers a Fintech major and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) is the first U.S. university to offer a comprehensive Fintech pathway at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels.

"The hub is where academia and Fintech converge," said Jahangir Sultan, Chair of the Finance Department and Kathy Fogel, Director of the Hughey Center for Financial Services, Bentley University. "Mass Fintech Hub is the catalyst that excites our students and prepares them for their professional growth as visionary innovators."

"Mass Fintech Hub has been an invaluable partner in helping WPI connect our students with the people, ideas and opportunities that are shaping the future of financial services," said Kwamie Dunbar, Director of FinTech Programs, Worcester Polytechnic Institute. "Their commitment to collaboration, innovation and talent development has strengthened our programs and created meaningful pathways for student success."

The members of Mass Fintech Hub play a crucial role in driving change and supporting its growth over the past five years. To get involved in upcoming events and programming, or to become a member of Mass Fintech Hub, visit www.massfintechhub.com/get-involved/ .

About The Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership focused on cultivating a thriving financial ecosystem in the Bay State through programs that build community, attract investment, develop talent and seed collaboration. Composed of a close-knit and diverse network of tech founders, financial services leaders, investors, academics and public sector leaders, the Mass Fintech Hub is dedicated to ensuring that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is providing an unparalleled habitat for fintech innovation at all stages. For more information, please visit https://massfintechhub.com/about/ , sign up for our newsletter , or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

massfintechhub@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Mass Fintech Hub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mass-fintech-hub-celebrates-five-years-building-massachusetts-fintec-1199626