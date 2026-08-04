RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip to Host Virtual Investor Conference Showcasing the Next Generation of ETF Investing

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its upcoming virtual investor conference, Beyond the Index: The Next Generation of ETF Investing, taking place August 19, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

The full-day event will spotlight innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the investment professionals redefining portfolio construction across today's rapidly evolving markets. The conference will provide investors with direct access to ETF sponsors and portfolio managers offering differentiated strategies spanning income generation, thematic investing, active management, alternative assets, and specialized market opportunities.

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/89581551123

"Today's ETF market extends far beyond traditional index investing," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. " Investors now have access to sophisticated strategies that can generate income, target emerging market themes, manage risk in new ways, and provide exposure to specialized asset classes. This conference gives investors direct access to the portfolio managers and ETF sponsors developing these next-generation investment solutions."

The virtual investor conference will feature presentations from ETF sponsors and portfolio managers representing a broad range of innovative investment strategies, including:

Income-focused and dividend-oriented ETFs

Active management strategies

Thematic and sector-focused investing

Alternative investments and differentiated asset exposure

Specialized market segments and portfolio diversification strategies

Portfolio construction methodologies, market outlooks, and investment philosophies

Each presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, providing investors the opportunity to engage directly with portfolio managers, gain deeper insight into fund strategies, and better understand the market opportunities and investment objectives behind each ETF.

Presenting ETFs Include (partial list):

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)(BATS:WTAI)(NYSEARCA:WTV)(NYSEARCA:USFR)(NYSEARCA:DXJ)(BATS:WDRN)

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (Nasdaq:MUSQ)

Founders ETF (CBOE:FFF)

Procure ETF (Nasdaq:UFO)

Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:SCAP)(NYSE:BNDS)

View the full schedule and register here: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/89581551123

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Innovative ETF strategies beyond traditional index investing

Portfolio managers' investment philosophies and market perspectives

Income-generating, thematic, and actively managed investment approaches

Portfolio construction techniques and risk management strategies

Emerging investment opportunities across specialized market segments

Whether retail investors seeking innovative ways to diversify their portfolios or financial professionals evaluating new investment strategies, attendees will gain concise, actionable insights into ETFs designed to help navigate today's evolving market environment while accessing opportunities beyond traditional passive investing.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-to-host-virtual-investor-conference-showcasing-the-next-1201225