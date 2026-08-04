TailorMed and RxSense Partner to Surface Manufacturer Copay Assistance Within Digital Pharmacy Marketplaces

Integration brings manufacturer assistance programs for 2,200+ brand-name medications directly into RxSense's pharmacy-branded prescription savings search tools

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / TailorMed, the leading medication success platform, and RxSense, a healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading pharmacy benefit solutions, today announced a partnership to expand how consumers discover prescription savings for brand-name medications through digital pharmacy marketplaces.

Through the integration, TailorMed's affordability technology is embedded into participating RxSense-powered marketplace tools, enabling retail pharmacies to surface manufacturer copay and foundation assistance programs alongside existing cash-pay coupons within a single prescription search experience. The combined offering covers over 2,200 brand-name medications, including prescribed therapies such as Eliquis, Dupixent, Keytruda, Ozempic, and Zepbound.*

With 1 in 3 Americans unaware that drug manufacturer financial assistance programs exist, the partnership addresses a critical gap for individuals who begin their prescription journey searching for the best price on their medications. By surfacing copay assistance and program education earlier in the consumer journey, the integration helps pharmacy staff, customers, and pharma manufacturers all connect at the moment it matters most, when someone is actively searching for a way to afford their medication.

"Our mission is to help every individual access, afford and adhere to their medications - wherever a medication is prescribed, dispensed, or searched," said Srulik Dvorsky, CEO of TailorMed. "With RxSense, we're expanding the reach of our medication success platform to consumers at the moment cost is top of mind, connecting them to savings and to the information they need to feel confident about their treatment."

For too long, manufacturer assistance programs have been the best-kept secret in prescription affordability, known to some but invisible to the patients who need them most. This partnership changes that equation, giving pharmacies a practical mechanism to close the awareness gap and deliver a more complete savings experience at the point of care.

"Manufacturer copay and foundation assistance programs can dramatically reduce what consumers pay out of pocket, yet awareness remains a persistent barrier," said Jill Baker, EVP Marketing and Partnership Solutions at RxSense. "This partnership gives participating pharmacies a practical way to change that, connecting consumers with savings they would otherwise miss."

*Eliquis is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Dupixent is a trademark of Sanofi Biotechnology. Keytruda is a trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC. Ozempic is a trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. Zepbound is a trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. TailorMed and RxSense are not affiliated with, and this announcement is not sponsored or endorsed by, any of the above trademark owners.

###

About TailorMed

TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 945+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed has supported over 75 million patients and secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform connects providers, pharmacies, patients, and life sciences companies through one coordinated infrastructure designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.com.

About RxSense

RxSense is a healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading pharmacy benefit solutions that help organizations improve affordability and access to prescription medications. Built on a modern, cloud-native platform, RxSense supports a wide range of partners, including pharmacy benefit managers, employers, health systems and retail pharmacies. The platform offers real-time claims adjudication, advanced analytics, and configurable pharmacy solutions that adapt to the needs of a dynamic healthcare landscape. Headquartered in Boston, RxSense is committed to empowering its partners with smarter technology and consumer-centric models that drive better outcomes across the pharmacy benefit ecosystem. For more information, visit www.rxsense.com.

Media Contacts

TailorMed

Jennifer Martin

jenm@tailormed.co

RxSense

Meghan Anders

mfox@rxsense.com

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

+1 516 776-3282

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: TailorMed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tailormed-and-rxsense-partner-to-surface-manufacturer-copay-assistanc-1201230