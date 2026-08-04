American College of Education Hosts Annual Commencement Ceremony in Fishers, Ind.

Graduates from across the globe were honored and celebrated in person and virtually

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) proudly hosted its annual commencement on July 25 at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind. More than 900 graduates from around the world were in attendance for the in-person ceremonies, and more than 10,000 viewers streamed virtually. As an online college, commencement is an extra special opportunity for staff, faculty and graduates to celebrate together.

ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland remarked, "We are always incredibly proud of our graduates and impressed by all they accomplish. Balancing work, family and personal obligations as an adult learner pursuing a degree requires tremendous sacrifices and steadfast dedication. Commencement is a joyous day for our graduates to feel well-deserved pride for having accomplished what many dream of, but few achieve."

Canadian Olympian Sarah Wells brought great energy to the arena , delivering an inspirational keynote speech about how excellence starts with letting go of perfection and embracing adaptability. ACE also honored its 2026 Faculty Award of Excellence recipient, Dr. Amalio Nieves, and the 2026 Alumni Achievement Award recipient, Dr. Christine Besa-Vidal.

"Receiving the Faculty Award for Excellence is incredibly humbling. While individual recognition is meaningful, I view this award as a reflection of the many students, colleagues and mentors who have shaped my own journey as an educator," Nieves said.

"I share the Alumni Achievement Award with my mentors, colleagues, students, families and everyone who has been part of my journey. I am especially grateful to ACE for helping me continue growing as an instructional leader and lifelong learner," Besa-Vidal added.

The celebration included fun activities where the college's newest alumni shared their favorite moments, went home with exclusive swag, and showed off their decorated graduation caps and tams.

ACE's newest alumni join a growing community of more than 52,000 alumni. The college extends its warmest congratulations to the class of 2026.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

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Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-hosts-annual-commencement-ceremony-in-fishers-ind.-1199082