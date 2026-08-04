San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Strada, the agentic AI platform that runs insurance operations, today announced the launch of its multi-channel First Notice of Loss (FNOL) capability. Strada's AI agents now automate the full FNOL cycle across voice, chat, email, and SMS, from the initial policyholder interaction through to automatic data entry into the carrier's claims systems.

While many AI solutions support a single communication channel, insurance claims routinely span phone calls, emails, text messages, and document submissions. Strada's new capability unifies those interactions into a single AI-driven workflow.

Strada's FNOL capability covers claim intake across four channels, which operate as a connected layer: a policyholder can initiate a claim by phone, receive SMS confirmations, and submit supporting documents by email. Strada's agents recognize these interactions as part of a single claim and consolidate all information collected across channels, without requiring the policyholder to repeat previously provided context.

"Policyholders want to file a claim on their own terms. Multi-channel FNOL means they can use whichever channel works best for them, and Strada's agents handle the rest," said Amir Prodensky, Co-founder & CEO of Strada.

Once a claim is captured, Strada's agents push all collected information directly into the carrier's claim management system. Structured claim data, policyholder details, and any supporting documentation gathered across channels are written to the relevant systems automatically, replacing manual data entry and reducing administrative overhead across the FNOL process. Claim data is pushed to the carrier's systems progressively throughout the interaction, so no information is lost in the event of a dropped call.

Strada's multi-channel FNOL capability is powered by a proprietary ingestion engine that processes any existing FNOL questionnaire or documentation, including those with complex branching logic and conditional routing. Once ingested, carriers can immediately begin iterating and refining the agent configuration. End-to-end deployment is typically completed in weeks.

"Our investment in FNOL infrastructure lets our customers get to value faster. They see results on their first use case quickly, and that same foundation accelerates every workflow they add after, compressing both implementation time and time to ROI," said Amir Prodensky, Co-founder & CEO of Strada.

Strada's multi-channel FNOL capabilities are available immediately for carriers, MGAs, and TPAs.

About Strada

Strada is an agentic AI platform purpose-built for insurance operations. The company serves P&C carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and brokers, helping them automate claims intake, policy servicing, and customer interactions across voice, chat, email, and SMS. Strada is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit getstrada.com.

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Source: Strada