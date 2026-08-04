Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on reducing fraud, waste and abuse in digital advertising, today announced that its previously disclosed engagement with an accredited online higher education institution in the United States has progressed from a paid pilot into an ongoing commercial relationship.

As previously announced on May 14, 2026, the customer selected BrandPilot's AdAi platform to improve advertising performance and media efficiency across select digital advertising campaigns. Following the successful completion of the initial pilot, the customer elected to continue the relationship under an ongoing commercial agreement.

The agreement is ongoing in nature and will remain in effect unless terminated by either party in accordance with its terms. Consistent with BrandPilot's business model, the engagement is performance-based and does not include a fixed contract value. Revenue earned by the Company will depend on realized advertising savings generated through the deployment of its technology.

During the pilot, BrandPilot's AdAi platform reduced average cost-per-click by approximately 33% period-over-period while maintaining campaign performance.

"We're pleased to see another enterprise pilot transition into an ongoing commercial relationship," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Organizations increasingly want to validate measurable advertising efficiency improvements before making longer-term technology commitments. We believe this conversion reflects the value our platform delivers and further demonstrates the scalability of our performance-based commercial model."

Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI, added:

"Converting paid pilots into ongoing customer relationships remains an important milestone for the business. As more enterprise organizations prioritize efficiency, accountability and measurable performance improvements, we believe BrandPilot is well positioned to support those objectives."

The Company believes successful pilot conversions represent an important component of its long-term growth strategy as it continues expanding relationships with enterprise organizations across multiple industries.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the continued deployment of the Company's AdAi platform pursuant to the commercial agreement described herein; the Company's relationship with Assembly Global and the deployment of its technology in support of Elevance Health; the Company's ability to generate revenue under its performance-based commercial model; the Company's ability to support enterprise customers through direct and agency-led channels; the advancement of its enterprise sales pipeline; the adoption of the Company's advertising performance, efficiency, and traffic quality solutions; and the Company's business strategy, growth prospects, and future commercial opportunities are considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement and maintain the commercial agreement described herein; the continuation of the Company's relationship with Assembly Global and the underlying customer; the realization of advertising savings that generate performance-based revenue; customer adoption and continued use of the Company's technology solutions; changes to customer advertising budgets or marketing strategies; changes to major digital advertising platforms, technologies, or policies; competitive developments within the advertising technology and artificial intelligence industries; general economic, industry, and market conditions; and the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307906

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.