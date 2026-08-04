Built into the unified INTX platform from the ground up, Tenet delivers contextual intelligence across underwriting, reinsurance, policy administration, claims, accounting and financial operations.

INTX Insurance Software today introduced Tenet, the industry's first native Intelligence Layer for the (Re)Insurance Operating System. Embedded directly within the unified INTX platform, Tenet brings contextual intelligence to every stage of the (re)insurance lifecycle-helping (re)insurers move beyond task automation to intelligent decision-making.

Embedded across the INTX platform, Tenet delivers four core intelligence capabilities:

Treaty Intelligence automatically transforms reinsurance treaties into structured operational intelligence, accelerating treaty onboarding and improving governance across ceded and assumed reinsurance.

automatically transforms reinsurance treaties into structured operational intelligence, accelerating treaty onboarding and improving governance across ceded and assumed reinsurance. Policy Intelligence interprets complex policy documentation to identify coverages, endorsements, exclusions, limits, deductibles and policy changes, reducing manual review and accelerating underwriting and claims workflows.

interprets complex policy documentation to identify coverages, endorsements, exclusions, limits, deductibles and policy changes, reducing manual review and accelerating underwriting and claims workflows. Underwriting Intelligence evaluates submissions against underwriting guidelines, authority levels and carrier appetite, identifying exceptions and compliance issues before decisions are made and dramatically reducing submission-to-quote time.

evaluates submissions against underwriting guidelines, authority levels and carrier appetite, identifying exceptions and compliance issues before decisions are made and dramatically reducing submission-to-quote time. Knowledge Intelligence connects information across policies, treaties, claims, accounting, and underwriting, transforming institutional knowledge into operational intelligence available within every workflow.

Built on a single operational and financial data foundation, Tenet understands the relationships between policies, treaties, underwriting guidelines, claims, accounting and financial transactions, enabling organizations to make faster, more informed decisions across the enterprise.

Tenet operates across the complete INTX (Re)Insurance Operating System, including:

ReinsureConnect A ceded reinsurance platform that automates treaty and facultative accounting, recoverables, bordereaux, Schedule F reporting and financial operations.

A ceded reinsurance platform that automates treaty and facultative accounting, recoverables, bordereaux, Schedule F reporting and financial operations. INTX Re A purpose-built assumed reinsurance platform supporting treaty and facultative administration, premium and loss accounting, bordereaux management and capacity management.

A purpose-built assumed reinsurance platform supporting treaty and facultative administration, premium and loss accounting, bordereaux management and capacity management. INTX Core A commercial P&C platform supporting underwriting, quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and policy servicing for carriers, MGAs and fronting organizations.

Together, these platforms provide a unified operating system for (re)insurance. Tenet serves as the native intelligence layer across all of them, connecting operational, contractual, and financial contexts throughout the business.

As insurers accelerate AI adoption, many technology providers are layering generative AI onto disconnected systems or acquired products. While these tools can automate tasks or summarize information, they often lack the enterprise context needed to support complex insurance decisions.

Long before today's wave of generative AI, INTX built its platform as a unified operating system spanning underwriting, policy administration, reinsurance, claims, accounting and financial operations. That architecture gives Tenet native access to the operational, contractual and financial information that powers the business.

Large language models make insurance data easier to understand, search and interact with-but the true differentiator is the unified data foundation beneath them.

"The insurance industry doesn't need another AI assistant," said Rob Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of INTX. "AI is only as powerful as the information it understands. Most platforms are layering AI onto fragmented systems. We built a unified operating system first. Tenet is the natural evolution of that architecture, delivering intelligence with the full context of the business-not just individual tasks or documents."

"Insurance has always been a knowledge business," said Devon Ellett, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of INTX Insurance Software. "Every underwriting decision, treaty interpretation, claims determination and financial outcome depends on understanding complex information. Tenet delivers that knowledge in context, helping organizations make faster, more consistent decisions every day."

As INTX continues to expand the Tenet roadmap, future capabilities will span claims operations, financial analytics, portfolio intelligence, capital management, regulatory reporting, and enterprise decision support, bringing contextual intelligence to every part of the (re)insurance enterprise.

About INTX

INTX Insurance Software is a U.S.-based provider of enterprise software for the global (re)insurance industry. Its unified (Re)Insurance Operating System supports ceded and assumed reinsurance, underwriting, policy administration, claims, accounting, reporting and financial operations within a single intelligent platform. Purpose-built for reinsurers, carriers, MGAs, fronting organizations, mutuals, captives and specialty insurers, INTX helps organizations modernize operations, strengthen financial control and gain greater visibility across the economics of risk. For more information, visit www.intx.com

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