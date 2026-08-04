YoY growth success driven by helping large enterprise customer transformation to the benefits of agentic orchestration

Camunda, the leading enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, today announced strong business momentum as ARR is nearing $200M and is expected to exceed this figure before the end of the year. The milestone marks an accelerating growth trajectory: it took Camunda 10 years to reach its first $100M in ARR, and just two years to add the next $100M a fivefold increase in pace.

A significant driver of growth is coming from customers spending over $1M in ARR, which grew more than 80% YoY. While the combined ARR from those same customers grew over 100% YoY, Camunda's fastest growing customer segment was large enterprise (customers with 10k+ employees) with a 64% increase in new logo wins YoY

Further strength of the business was demonstrated by customer satisfaction remaining above industry average with a net retention rate (NRR) over 120%.

This all has been accomplished without having to raise additional funding since 2021. Effectively, customers are funding this success based on the value they are seeing. The company recently offered its employees an optional opportunity to financially benefit from the success with an equity buy-back program that valued the company at unicorn status (over $1 billion).

Agentic orchestration driving enterprise AI transformation

81% of senior IT and business decision makers say that without agentic orchestration, achieving a fully autonomous enterprise is a "pipe dream". They are demanding real control over AI agents operating inside live business processes, not just coordinating agents across systems, but governing what they're allowed to do at the moment they act. This is especially true in industries where governance, compliance, and auditability requirements are most demanding: banking and financial services led Camunda's new logo additions over the trailing 12 months, followed by insurance and public sector, where the stakes of AI operating without human oversight and control are highest.

In 2025, Camunda defined and pioneered the agentic orchestration category. Just over a year later, nearly half of all sessions at Camunda's annual conference CamundaCon featured customers evangelizing the benefits of agentic orchestration. This has been key to Camunda's accelerated growth.

Camunda's agentic orchestration has driven multiple business outcomes globally including:

North America: Wellpointe 85% of medication orders automated, saving 15 minutes per order, with the process almost "completely hands-free"

Europe: NORD/LB routes 4,000 pieces of mail/month, with 75% automated via business rules and the remaining 25% routed by an AI agent

APAC: Harmoney 90x faster loan decisions, 20-30% less drop-off on the complex income cases

"Every enterprise we talk to is sitting on processes that were designed for a world without AI, so basically every process is legacy. The question is no longer whether to transform them it is how fast and how safely with the right governance, this is precisely what Camunda was designed to deliver on. Leading enterprises are building the orchestration foundation that lets them move at the pace AI enables, without losing control." Jakob Freund, co-founder and CEO, Camunda

The same demand is now showing for ProcessOS, built on the Camunda platform, for process discovery, re-engineering, and continuous improvement introduced at CamundaCon. Over 200 customers, prospects, and partners have already registered for its closed beta program. Early interest clusters around lending, customer onboarding, and compliance case management; the same regulated, high-stakes processes fueling Camunda's broader growth this year.

Partner growth

Camunda recently received the 2026 AWS Partner Award for Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year, EMEA, recognizing its growth and innovation as an AWS partner. Camunda also recently achieved the AWS Financial Services Industry (FSI) Competency, recognizing its expertise in delivering AWS-based solutions for financial services organizations.

Camunda is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprise customers to purchase directly through Google Cloud and apply the spend toward existing committed cloud spend.

As part of its partner-first strategy, Camunda has expanded its partner team by over 30% to better support its ecosystem. The company continues to invest in a global network of highly skilled partners including consulting organisations such as Capgemini, Cognizant, and NTT, as well as software vendors including NiCE, Taktile, and ABBYY.

Analyst engagement

Camunda has been invited to participate in eight evaluative and market-defining reports across Gartner Research, IDC, and Forrester Research, and has appeared in 18 other reports by the same three firms. Camunda has also been asked to help shape emerging research and market definitions including Gartner's work on Chief Digital and Automation Officer Priorities and Forrester's work on Agentic Control Planes by Forrester reflectingCamunda's role in shaping how the market defines agentic AI.

CamundaCon 2026 and community growth

CamundaCon 2026, held in Amsterdam in May, was the largest in the event's history with attendance up significantly year over year. Practitioner adoption continues to grow alongside the customer base: certifications issued grew 52% year over year, and process execution on the platform increased by 32% over the first half of 2026.

Additional information

Learn more about Camunda's agentic orchestration platform at camunda.com

Learn more about ProcessOS and register interest in the ProcessOS closed beta at camunda.com/process-os

About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production safely and at scale. Trusted by over 700 organizations worldwide, including 9 of top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. For more information, visit camunda.com.

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Alex Crawshaw

Spark Communications

camunda@sparkcomms.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420