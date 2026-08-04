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PR Newswire
04.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Left Lane Capital Announces New Wave of Senior Promotions and Hires

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Left Lane Capital today announced a new round of internal promotions spanning its investment, Accelerate, finance, and operations teams - continuing the firm's deliberate commitment to building leadership from within. Complementing these advancements, the firm also welcomed six new investors to further expand its reach across the consumer and technology landscape.

Investment Team

Arjun Kapur and Paddy Dillon have each been promoted to Principal. Arjun is based in Left Lane's New York office, and Paddy in the firm's London office. Both have demonstrated strong investment judgment and deep capability across sourcing, diligence, and relationship building across the ecosystem.

Accelerate Team

Left Lane's Accelerate team is the firm's dedicated portfolio support function, working directly with founders to drive growth through network, talent, marketing, and operational expertise.

Alex Wu has been promoted to Partner of Talent and Erica Amatori to Partner of Platform. As Partners, both will take on expanded firm-wide leadership and responsibilities while continuing to drive meaningful value for Left Lane's portfolio companies.

Finance & Operations

Liz Atkisson has been promoted to SVP of Finance, Compliance, and Operations and Elizabeth Donovan has been promoted to VP of Investor Relations & Business Development. Each helps to anchor the firm's financial, operational, and LP-facing infrastructure.

Alongside these promotions are eight additional advancements across the investment, Accelerate, and finance teams.

About Left Lane
Founded in 2019, Left Lane is a global venture capital and growth equity firm investing in hyper-growth consumer and internet technology businesses with enduring customer relationships. With a lean but mighty team managing approximately $3.8 billion in assets under management, Left Lane is built to operate as a focused, high-performance firm, empowering its people with meaningful responsibility and long-term ownership.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/left-lane-capital-announces-new-wave-of-senior-promotions-and-hires-302842053.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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