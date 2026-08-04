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ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 15:14 Uhr
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HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition and Pharmalys Laboratories Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Accelerate Global Growth in Infant Nutrition, Backed by AS Equity Partners

HOCHDORF and Pharmalys announced on August 2, 2026, the launch of Hochdorf Laboratories SA, a new jointly owned company based in Hochdorf, Switzerland. The joint venture is led by HOCHDORF and marks an important step in the company's ongoing transformation, backed by its owner, AS Equity Partners.

HOCHDORF, CH / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / HOCHDORF and Pharmalys are proud to announce the official launch of a new, jointly owned company, Hochdorf Laboratories SA. This strategic joint venture (JV), led by HOCHDORF, is a key milestone in HOCHDORF's transformation, supported by its owner, AS Equity Partners.

The JV combines HOCHDORF's world-class Swiss production technology and manufacturing expertise with Pharmalys' powerful brand portfolio and established global market access. By integrating defined activities-including infant nutrition brands, intellectual property, and technical know-how-into one legal entity, the partnership will drive increased efficiency, faster decision-making, and sustainable, profitable growth.

The move aligns with AS Equity Partners' strategy to leverage HOCHDORF's operations on scalable, value-adding activities, international growth, while optimizing industrial utilization.

"The formation of this joint venture represents a decisive step forward in our vision for HOCHDORF. AS Equity Partners remains committed to providing the strategic and financial backing necessary to ensure this venture delivers long-term value for all stakeholders," said Andreas Schulte, Founder and Managing Partner at AS Equity Partners.

"By bridging HOCHDORF's industrial excellence with Pharmalys' commercial strength, we are creating a high-performance platform poised for international expansion," said Amir Mechria, Chairman of the Board at Pharmalys Laboratories.

______________________________________________________________________________

About AS Equity Partners: AS Equity Partners is a Zürich- and London-based private equity firm focused on control investments in mid-market companies within the technology and industrial sectors. The firm specializes in special situations, complex carve-outs, and transformational growth, working closely with management teams to drive operational excellence and long-term value creation.

About HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition: HOCHDORF is a leader in the Swiss market for the development, production, and marketing of high-quality products made from milk and other natural ingredients. and a specialist player in the global infant nutrition industry

About Pharmalys Laboratories: Pharmalys is a Swiss company specialized in premium infant nutrition. Known for its strong brands and extensive distribution network across 32 countries, Pharmalys specializes in delivering high-quality nutrition worldwide,

Media Contact:
Maitri O'Brien, Operating Partner
maitri.obrien@as-equitypartners.com
+41792382199

SOURCE: AS Equity Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hochdorf-swiss-nutrition-and-pharmalys-laboratories-announce-strateg-1201234

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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