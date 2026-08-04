EQS-News: Trevita, LLC / Key word(s): Science

TreVita Launches Hair Transplant Offering, Expanding Premium Medical Services for Americans Seeking Care Abroad



04.08.2026 / 15:12 CET/CEST

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New FUE Offering in Zona Rio, MX, 20 Minutes South of San Diego, Marks the Latest Expansion for the U.S.-based Company Focused on Removing Barriers to Provide Trusted Care, Regenerative Solutions and Increasing Healthspan Key Highlights: TreVita expands its premium medical travel platform with the launch of Hair transplant Services just 20 minutes South of San Diego, in the Medical Hub District located in Zona Del Rio, Mexico.

The new offering combines advanced FUE technology, qualified physicians and TreVita's fully coordinated U.S.-based concierge care model

The launch advances TreVita's long-term vision to remove barriers and provide innovative solutions to quality medical care that increase healthspan. SAN DIEGO, CA - August 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - TreVita , a U.S.-based medical travel company helping Americans access vetted medical care abroad, today announced the launch of its new Hair transplant offering in Zona Rio, MX. The new service expands TreVita's growing portfolio of premium medical travel offerings, giving Americans access to advanced hair restoration through a fully coordinated, U.S.-based care model just 20 minutes south of San Diego. Demand for hair restoration services continues to accelerate worldwide. According to Grand View Research, the global hair restoration and transplant market is projected to grow nearly 90% by 2030, with North America already accounting for more than 32% of the global market. As more Americans seek specialized hair transplant services, TreVita believes patients are increasingly looking for internationally recognized expertise without the need for long-haul travel, offering a premium medical travel experience just 20 minutes south of San Diego. TreVita's Hair Transplant Services use follicular unit extraction (FUE), an advanced extraction technology designed to minimize trauma to follicular grafts while supporting natural-looking, permanent results. Procedures are performed by world-class physicians in Zona Rio, many with more than 20 years of experience, while TreVita's U.S.-based team coordinates consultations, accommodations, transportation and recovery support throughout the client journey. "Our goal has never been to simply help people travel for healthcare," said Blake Schroeder, CEO of TreVita. "We're building a company that raises the standard for what medical travel should look like. That means partnering with exceptional physicians, developing long-term clinical partnerships, investing in our own care infrastructure, carefully vetting every aspect of the patient experience, and surrounding clients with support before, during and after treatment. Hair transplant is just another step toward building a broader platform focused on healthspan, regenerative medicine and the future of accessible, innovative healthcare." The launch represents another step in TreVita's broader mission to make world-class medical care more accessible for Americans seeking treatments that are cost-prohibitive, difficult to access, not covered by traditional insurance, or unavailable in the United States. Rather than simply connecting clients with physicians, TreVita manages the entire experience, from initial consultation and attractive financing to travel coordination, accommodations and post-procedure support. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Diego, TreVita was created in response to a growing gap between the healthcare Americans want and the care many are able to access through the traditional healthcare system. The company began by helping clients pursue bariatric procedures abroad and has since expanded into plastic surgery, regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapies, and other specialty services, building a reputation around physician vetting, concierge-level coordination and long-term client support. Unlike many referral services, TreVita is a long-term care partner. The company helps clients evaluate providers, coordinate every aspect of their medical travel experience and remain supported well beyond their procedure. Medical decisions and treatments remain under the direction of independent physicians partners, while TreVita serves as the trusted guide throughout the journey. Hair transplant services represent the latest addition to what TreVita sees as a much broader future. The company is building a premium medical travel platform centered on healthspan, helping people gain greater access to innovative care that supports healthier, more active lives over the long term. As TreVita continues to expand into new specialties and emerging technologies, it remains committed to the principles that have guided the company from the beginning: safety, caring for people, and integrity. TreVita defines that vision as creating "a world where healthspan is maximized and lives are changed positively." TreVita's Hair Transplant Services are now available to qualifying clients through the company's U.S.-based care consultant team. To make treatment accessible, the company offers flexible financing options with a financing approval rate of more than 99% for qualified applicants. About TreVita Medical Travel TreVita is a U.S.-based medical travel company dedicated to helping Americans access vetted specialty care abroad through a trusted, fully coordinated care experience. Headquartered in San Diego, TreVita partners with a network of carefully vetted physicians in Zona Rio and leading medical destinations around the world, providing end-to-end support across bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, hair transplant and regenerative medicine. Driven by its purpose to remove barriers and provide innovative solutions that help people achieve outcomes far greater than imagined, TreVita is building a next-generation medical travel platform focused on healthspan, longevity and access to emerging medical innovations. Guided by its core values of safety, caring for people and integrity, the company is working toward its vision of a world where health span is maximized and lives are changed positively. Media Contact

trevita@emergenthouse.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Trevita, LLC





04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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