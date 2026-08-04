Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, today announced native integrations with ChatGPT and Claude, becoming the first-ever beauty and wellness marketplace to launch across the world's leading AI assistants and LLMs. Whether someone is looking for a last-minute haircut nearby, a massage after work or a facial within their budget, they can now simply ask in natural language and receive personalized appointment recommendations powered by Fresha's live marketplace before completing their booking through Fresha.

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Fresha connects with OpenAI and Claude to power smarter, seamless experiences.

As the rise in artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how consumers discover products and services online, conversational assistants are becoming an increasingly important starting point for everyday search behaviour. Powered by Fresha's world-leading, rich marketplace inventory, ChatGPT and Claude can now surface highly personalized appointment recommendations based on live availability, pricing, reviews, services and location, allowing clients to simply describe what they're looking for before seamlessly completing their booking through Fresha. By extending its marketplace into AI-powered discovery alongside its already existing integrations with Amazon Alexa and Gemini, Fresha is giving partners yet another opportunity to be found by clients actively searching for their next appointment.

The launch joins a growing industry movement towards AI-powered commerce, with companies including Booking.com, OpenTable, Expedia and Resy introducing similar integrations across leading AI platforms. Powered by Fresha's public Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, the integrations provide ChatGPT and Claude with secure, real-time access to appointment availability across salons, barbershops, spas, medspas and wellness businesses without exposing personal information, payment details or account credentials. Once an appointment has been selected, users are seamlessly transferred into Fresha's existing booking flow to confirm their details and complete payment, ensuring every booking benefits from the platform's trusted checkout experience while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how people discover businesses online," said William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha. "Consumers are increasingly turning to AI assistants to help them make everyday decisions, and booking beauty and wellness appointments are a natural extension of that behaviour. By becoming the first beauty and wellness marketplace to integrate natively with ChatGPT and Claude, we're making it easier than ever for clients to find and book appointments while creating an entirely new acquisition channel for our partners. It's another step towards making selfcare more accessible through the technology people already use every day."

Marcin Dabrowski, Deputy Chief Product Officer at Fresha, added: "This launch is about much more than connecting Fresha to AI assistants. We've built a secure, scalable foundation using open standards that allows conversational AI to interact with live marketplace availability while keeping booking, payments and personal information within Fresha's trusted platform. It's the beginning stage of a much broader vision that will see AI assistants become increasingly capable of helping clients manage every aspect of their beauty and wellness journey."

The launch represents another milestone in Fresha's long-term AI strategy, reflecting the company's continued investment in technologies that help beauty and wellness businesses stay ahead of changing consumer behaviour. As the ways people discover, choose and book services continue to evolve, Fresha remains committed to ensuring its partners benefit from the latest innovations, giving them the tools to reach more clients, unlock new opportunities for growth and deliver exceptional booking experiences.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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Contacts:

belle.taurua@fresha.com