Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Announces Strategic Federal Distribution Partnership with Red One Medical to Expand Commercial Access for the CompuFlo Epidural System

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a medical technology company specializing in advanced injection and drug-delivery technologies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Red One Medical, an established federal healthcare distributor with government contracting, sales and logistics capabilities serving the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), Department of Defense ("DoD"), Defense Health Agency ("DHA"), Indian Health Service ("IHS") and other federal healthcare organizations.

Under the agreement, Red One Medical will market, distribute and support Milestone Scientific's CompuFlo® Epidural System and proprietary disposable products through its federal healthcare sales organization and government contracting infrastructure. The partnership is intended to expand Milestone Scientific's ability to pursue opportunities within VA medical centers, military treatment facilities and other eligible federal healthcare facilities across the United States.

The Veterans Health Administration operates the nation's largest integrated healthcare system, providing care through 170 VA medical centers and approximately 1,200 outpatient sites to more than 9 million enrolled Veterans. The Military Health System provides healthcare services to approximately 9.5 million beneficiaries, including active-duty and reserve service members, military retirees and their families.

Together, these federal healthcare systems serve more than 18 million enrolled Veterans and military beneficiaries through one of the largest healthcare delivery networks in the United States. Milestone Scientific believes these organizations represent an attractive long-term commercial opportunity for innovative technologies used in anesthesia and interventional pain procedures.

Published peer-reviewed studies have evaluated the use of continuous real-time pressure sensing for epidural-space identification across multiple clinical settings and reported successful epidural-space identification. These studies support the potential utility of objective pressure information as an additional source of clinical guidance during epidural procedures.

- This agreement represents an important milestone in the execution of our commercial strategy," said Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific. "Federal healthcare systems represent one of the largest and most strategically important healthcare markets in the United States. Through Red One Medical's established contracting capabilities, experienced federal sales organization and customer relationships, we believe we are well positioned to introduce CompuFlo to clinicians throughout the VA, Department of Defense and other federal healthcare systems."

Mr. Hines continued, "We believe CompuFlo's objective pressure-sensing technology addresses an important clinical need while supporting our broader strategy of expanding commercial adoption across anesthesia and interventional pain markets. This partnership creates an efficient pathway for product evaluations, customer engagement and potential long-term revenue growth within the federal healthcare channel."

- We are excited to partner with Milestone Scientific to introduce the CompuFlo Epidural System to VA and military healthcare professionals nationwide," said John Campbell, Executive Vice President of Sales at Red One Medical. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing care for those who have served and continue to serve our country. By combining Milestone Scientific's innovative technology with Red One's federal contracting and distribution expertise, we look forward to helping eligible federal healthcare providers evaluate technologies that support safe, consistent and high-quality patient care."

The partnership provides Milestone Scientific with an established commercial pathway into the federal healthcare market through Red One Medical's government contracting expertise, federal sales organization and customer relationships. The Company believes this collaboration may accelerate awareness of the CompuFlo Epidural System among eligible federal healthcare providers while supporting future product evaluations, commercial opportunities and broader market penetration.

The agreement does not guarantee contract awards, product evaluations, purchase orders or adoption by any federal agency or healthcare facility. Product purchasing decisions will remain subject to applicable federal procurement requirements, individual facility needs, clinical review, product availability and funding.

About the CompuFlo® Epidural System

The CompuFlo Epidural System is a computer-controlled injection system that uses Milestone Scientific's patented Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology to provide objective, continuous, real-time pressure information at the needle tip. The system is designed to assist trained healthcare professionals during epidural needle placement. CompuFlo has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Red One Medical

Red One Medical is a federal healthcare distributor that works with medical technology companies to provide products and solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, Indian Health Service and other government healthcare organizations. Red One Medical provides federal contracting, sales, logistics and clinical-support capabilities designed to help innovative medical technologies reach eligible federal healthcare customers. For more information, visit www.redonemedical.com.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS) is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes advanced computerized drug-delivery and injection technologies. The Company's proprietary Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is designed to provide real-time feedback intended to support more precise and consistent delivery of therapeutic agents. Milestone Scientific markets its technology platforms in dental and medical applications. For more information, visit www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, capabilities, adoption, timing, integration, and expected benefits of Milo and Milestone's broader artificial intelligence strategy, which are subject to risks including that these initiatives may not perform as expected, may be delayed, may not achieve anticipated adoption or commercial results, may produce inaccurate or unreliable outputs, may raise data privacy, security, or regulatory concerns, and may depend on third-party AI technologies and evolving laws and regulations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. Coding and payment decisions are determined solely by providers and payers based on applicable laws and policies. Any potential Category I designation is determined solely by the American Medical Association and is not guaranteed. Providers remain responsible for compliance with all applicable billing, coding, and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking case submission expectations, reimbursement targets, and revenue estimates referenced herein are based on current program enrollment, advisor commitments, and historical payer activity, and are subject to change based on clinical scheduling, payer processing timelines, regulatory developments, and other factors. There can be no assurance that Category I designation, targeted reimbursement levels, or projected revenue levels will be achieved.

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