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WKN: 938383 | ISIN: IL0010828585 | Ticker-Symbol: D4V
Frankfurt
04.08.26 | 09:55
23,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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24,20026,20016:48
PR Newswire
04.08.2026 14:10 Uhr
44 Leser
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(0)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of Second Quarter 2026 With Significant Improvements With Operational Profit Parameters

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company specializing in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

  • Sales were NIS 160.5 million (US$ 53.7 million) remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased by 21.5% year-over-year to NIS 53.5 million (US$ 18.0 million).
  • Operating profit increased by 22.7% year-over-year to NIS 25.3 million (US$ 8.5 million).
  • Net profit decreased by 33.9% year-over-year to NIS 21.1 million (US$ 7.1 million).
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.5).
  • Cash and securities balance of NIS 257.6 million (US$ 86.5 million) as of June 30, 2026.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger Chairman and Joseph Williger CEO, commented: "We are pleased with the continued improvement in the Company's operating profitability, reflecting the successful execution of our strategy and our ongoing focus on a more profitable product portfolio. In addition, the appreciation of the NIS against both the U.S. Dollar and the Euro, the primary currencies in which the Company purchases its products, contributed positively to our cost structure and gross margins during the period.

"Despite the delays experienced during the first and second quarters of 2026, we are pleased to report that construction of our new refrigerated logistics center is progressing steadily. Based on the current construction schedule, we expect the facility to become operational during the fourth quarter of 2026.

"We believe the new logistics center will serve as a significant growth engine for the Company. Beyond improving our logistics capabilities and reducing operating costs, the facility is expected to enhance our operational flexibility and support our long-term growth strategy by enabling expansion into new product categories and creating additional business opportunities.

"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the Company's future. Supported by our strong balance sheet, disciplined operating strategy and ongoing investments in infrastructure, we believe we are well positioned to continue generating sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2026 were NIS 160.5 million (US$ 53.7 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2025, despite fewer working days in the current quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year, primarily due to the timing of holidays.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 21.5% to NIS 53.5 million (US$ 18.0 million), or 33.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 44.0 million (US$ 14.8 million), or 27.4% of revenues in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was primarily attributable to the improved purchase prices of the Company's products, resulting in part from the strengthening of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and the Company's focus on selling a more profitable product portfolio.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 18.5% to NIS 19.9 million (US$ 6.7 million), or 12.4% of revenues, compared to NIS 16.8 million (US$ 5.6 million), or 10.5% of revenues recorded in the second quarter of 2025. This increase was mainly due to higher transportation and maintenance expenses, increased advertising and promotion expenses, as well as higher salary expenses resulting from an increase in headcount aimed at enhancing the Company's logistics capabilities, including the preparation of the new logistics center.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 25.3% to NIS 8.3 million (US$ 2.8 million), or 5.2% of revenues, compared to NIS 6.6 million (US$ 2.0 million), or 4.1% of revenues recorded in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll expenses, mainly attributable to share-based compensation (employee stock options) and an increase in administrative employees.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 22.7% to NIS 25.3 million (US$ 8.5 million), or 15.8% of revenues, compared to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.9 million), or 12.9% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher selling and general and administrative expenses.

Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2026 totaled NIS 2.0 million (US$ 0.7 million), compared to NIS 20.0 million (US$ 6.7 million) in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to significantly lower gains from marketable securities. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized gains of NIS 18.2 million (US$ 6.1 million) from its portfolio of marketable securities, compared to a loss of NIS 0.1 million (US$ 0.03 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2026 was NIS 27.3 million (US$ 9.2 million), compared to NIS 40.6 million (US$ 13.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2026 was NIS 21.1 million (US$ 7.1 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.5) per share, compared to NIS 31.9 million (US$ 10.7 million), or NIS 2.3 (US$ 0.7) per share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2026 with NIS 257.6 million (US$ 86.5 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2026 was NIS 38.6 million (US$ 13.0 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of June 2026 was NIS 675.4 million (US$ 226.8 million).

First Half Fiscal 2026 Highlights

  • Sales increased by 4.0% to NIS 317.4 million (US$ 106.6 million), compared to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 102.5 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2025.
  • Gross profit increased by 15.5% year-over-year to NIS 102.5 million (US$ 34.4 million).
  • Operating profit increased by 11.7% year-over-year to NIS 45.4 million (US$ 15.2 million).
  • Net profit decreased by 20.0% year-over-year to NIS 41.1 million (US$ 13.8 million), or 12.9% of sales.
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 3.0 (US$ 1.0).

First Half Fiscal 2026 Summary

Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026, increased by 4.0% to NIS 317.4 million (US$ 106.6 million), compared to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 102.5 million) recorded in the first half of 2025. The increase in sales was attributed to improved product availability for customers and growing demand for the company's products.

Gross profit for the first half of 2026 increased by 15.5% to NIS 102.5 million (US$ 34.4 million), or 32.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 88.7 million (US$ 29.8 million), or 29.0% of revenues, in the first half of 2025. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was primarily attributable to the increase in sales, improved purchase prices of the Company's products, resulting in part from the strengthening of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and the Company's focus on selling a more profitable product portfolio.

Selling expenses for the first half of 2026 increased by 20.4% to NIS 40.8 million (US$ 13.7 million), or 12.9% of revenues, compared to NIS 33.9 million (US$ 11.4 million) in the first half of 2025.

This increase was mainly due to higher transportation and maintenance expenses, increased advertising and promotion expenses, as well as higher salary expenses resulting from an increase in headcount aimed at enhancing the Company's logistics capabilities, including the onboarding and preparation of personnel for the new logistics center.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2026 increased by 15.2% to NIS 16.3 million (US$ 5.5 million), or 5.1% of revenues, compared to NIS 14.2 million (US$ 4.8 million), or 4.6% of revenues, in the first half of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher payroll expenses, mainly attributable to share-based compensation (employee stock options) and an increase in administrative personnel.

Operating profit for the first half of 2026 increased by 11.7% to NIS 45.4 million (US$ 15.2 million), or 14.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 40.6 million (US$ 13.6 million), or 13.3% of revenues, in the first half of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher selling and general and administrative expenses.

Financial income, net, for the first half of 2026 totaled NIS 7.7 million (US$ 2.6 million), compared to NIS 25.2 million (US$ 8.4 million) in the first half of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to significantly lower gains from marketable securities. During the first half of 2025, the Company recognized gains of NIS 19.6 million (US$ 6.6 million) from its portfolio of marketable securities, compared to gains of NIS 2.8 million (US$ 0.9 million) in the first half of 2026.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2026 was NIS 53.1 million (US$ 17.8 million), compared to NIS 65.8 million (US$ 22.1 million) in the first half of 2025.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2026 was NIS 41.1 million (US$ 13.8 million), or NIS 3.0 (US$ 1.1) per share, compared to NIS 51.4 million (US$ 17.3 million), or NIS 3.7 (US$ 1.0) per share, recorded in the first half of 2025.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ Exchange Rate Used for Convenience Only

A convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2026, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 2.978. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2026, are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing, and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers, and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly-owned subsidiary that designs, develops, and distributes branded kosher dairy-food products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of commandment of operations of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the commencement of operation of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)







June 30,

December 31

June 30,

December 31

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 5

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

ASSETS














Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

138,024

94,334

124,158

46,347

31,677

41,692

Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss

145,085

119,556

124,591

48,719

40,146

41,837

Trade receivables

195,389

191,682

181,762

65,611

64,366

61,035

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,683

3,753

2,244

1,573

1,260

754

Inventories

92,643

116,493

94,074

31,109

39,118

31,589

Current tax assets

2,085

249

1,585

700

84

532

Total current assets

577,909

526,067

528,414

194,059

176,651

177,439








Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

218,357

188,216

201,692

73,323

63,202

67,727

Less - Accumulated depreciation

66,480

61,041

63,468

22,324

20,497

21,312


151,877

127,175

138,224

51,000

42,705

46,415








Right of use asset

4,008

4,289

4,562

1,346

1,440

1,532

Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss

16,678

50,068

49,067

5,600

16,813

16,476

Goodwill

36

36

36

12

12

12

Total non-current assets

172,599

181,568

191,889

57,958

60,970

64,436









750,508

707,635

720,303

252,017

237,621

241,875

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES














Current liabilities







Current maturities of lease liabilities

2,160

1,848

2,191

725

621

736

Trade payables

32,894

31,448

23,291

11,045

10,561

7,821

Employees Benefits

5,565

4,745

4,861

1,869

1,593

1,632

Other payables and accrued expenses

19,099

19,272

17,438

6,413

6,471

5,856

Total current liabilities

59,718

57,313

47,781

20,052

19,246

16,045








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities

2,422

2,420

2,739

813

813

920

Deferred taxes

11,597

12,009

13,331

3,895

4,033

4,476

Retirement benefit obligation

1,361

1,102

1,361

457

370

457

Total non-current liabilities

15,380

15,531

17,431

5,165

5,215

5,853

Shareholders' equity







Share capital

1,492

1,491

1,492

501

501

501

Additional paid in capital

175,845

173,486

174,700

59,048

58,226

58,664

Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit

(257)

(256)

(256)

(86)

(86)

(86)

Capital fund

247

247

247

83

83

83

Retained earnings

498,711

460,451

479,536

167,465

154,618

161,026

Treasury shares

(628)

(628)

(628)

(211)

(211)

(211)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

675,410

634,791

655,091

226,800

213,160

219,977









750,508

707,635

720,303

252,017

237,621

241,875















(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)






Six months

Three months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

NIS

US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)








Sales

317,423

305,320

160,532

160,477

106,589

102,525

Cost of sales

214,962

216,643

107,023

116,428

72,183

72,748








Gross profit

102,461

88,677

53,509

44,049

34,406

29,777








Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses

40,800

33,919

19,916

16,808

13,700

11,390

General and administrative expenses

16,329

14,171

8,286

6,613

5,483

4,759








Operating profit before other income

45,332

40,587

25,307

20,628

15,223

13,628








Other income

4

-

4

-

1

-








Operating profit

45,336

40,587

25,311

20,628

15,224

13,628








Financial income

8,798

26,604

2,930

21,478

3,014

8,934

Financial expense

(1,072)

(1,423)

(923)

(1,468)

(420)

(478)








Total financial income

7,726

25,181

2,007

20,010

2,594

8,456















Income before taxes on income

53,062

65,768

27,318

40,638

17,818

22,084

Taxes on income

(11,926)

(14,389)

(6,265)

(8,764)

(4,005)

(4,832)








Profit for the period

41,136

51,379

21,053

31,874

13,813

17,252








Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share

3.0

3.7

1.5

2.3

1.0

1.2

Diluted earnings per share

3.0

3.6

1.5

2.2

1.0

1.2








Shares used in computation of
basic EPS

13,906,412

13,883,685

13,906,412

13,883,685

13,906,412

13,883,685

Shares used in computation of
diluted EPS

13,913,507

14,328,049

13,913,507

14,328,049

13,913,507

14,328,049

Actual number of shares

13,906,412

13,883,685

13,906,412

13,883,685

13,906,412

13,883,685















(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)






Six months

Three months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)








CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from continuing operations

41,136

51,379

21,053

31,874

13,813

17,253

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating activities (Appendix A)

(2,465)

(48,830)

(4,776)

(29,636)

(827)

(16,397)








Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities

38,671

2,549

16,277

2,238

12,986

856















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(2,795)

(1,803)

(1,746)

(1,274)

(939)

(605)

Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction

(13,976)

(18,196)

(4,291)

(7,427)

(4,693)

(6,110)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment

7

-

7

-

2


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net

15,164

20,760

9,092

15,620

5,092

6,971








Net cash from (used in) continuing investing activities

(1,600)

761

3,062

6,919

(538)

256















CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Lease liability payments

(1,064)

(988)

(467)

(408)

(357)

(332)

Receipt of short-term loan from bank

4,121

-

-

-

1,384

-

Payment of short-term loan from bank

(4,121)

-

(4,121)

-

(1,384)

-

Dividend

(21,963)

(29,953)

(21,963)

(29,953)

(7,376)

(10,058)








Net cash used in continuing financing activities

(23,027)

(30,941)

(26,551)

(30,361)

(7,733)

(10,390)















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

14,044

(27,631)

(7,212)

(21,204)

4,715

(9,278)








Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period

124,158

122,938

145,483

116,870

41,692

41,282








Exchange gains (loss) on cash and cash equivalents

(178)

(973)

(247)

(1,332)

(60)

(327)















Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year

138,024

94,334

138,024

94,334

46,347

31,677















(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)





CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:






Six months

Three months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)








Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes

(1,734)

2,121

(267)

2,303

(582)

712

Unrealized losses (gain) on marketable securities

(3,269)

(19,353)

(136)

(17,792)

(1,098)

(6,499)

Depreciation and amortization

3,118

2,693 (**)

1,557

1,363 (**)

1,047

904 (**)

Depreciation expense on right-to-use assets

1,268

1,080 (**)

640

555 (**)

426

363 (**)

Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment

(7)

-

(7)

-

(2)

-

Stock based compensation reserve

1,144

424

556

(128)

384

142

Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

178

973

247

1,332

60

327















Changes in assets and liabilities:







Increase in trade receivables and other receivables

(5,811)

(6,684)

(7,725)

(8,153)

(1,951)

(2,244)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,431

(18,259)

(330)

6,659

481

(6,131)

Decrease in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities

11,967

(2,284)

7,587

(8,450)

4,018

(767)

Cash generated from operations

8,285

(39,289)

2,122

(22,311)

2,783

(13,193)

Income tax paid

(10,750)

(9,541)

(6,898)

(7,325)

(3,610)

(3,204)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(2,465)

(48,830)

(4,776)

(29,636)

(827)

(16,397)















Reclassified

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi
Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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