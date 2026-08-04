G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of Second Quarter 2026 With Significant Improvements With Operational Profit Parameters

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company specializing in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026
- Sales were NIS 160.5 million (US$ 53.7 million) remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2025.
- Gross profit increased by 21.5% year-over-year to NIS 53.5 million (US$ 18.0 million).
- Operating profit increased by 22.7% year-over-year to NIS 25.3 million (US$ 8.5 million).
- Net profit decreased by 33.9% year-over-year to NIS 21.1 million (US$ 7.1 million).
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.5).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 257.6 million (US$ 86.5 million) as of June 30, 2026.
Management Comment
Zwi Williger Chairman and Joseph Williger CEO, commented: "We are pleased with the continued improvement in the Company's operating profitability, reflecting the successful execution of our strategy and our ongoing focus on a more profitable product portfolio. In addition, the appreciation of the NIS against both the U.S. Dollar and the Euro, the primary currencies in which the Company purchases its products, contributed positively to our cost structure and gross margins during the period.
"Despite the delays experienced during the first and second quarters of 2026, we are pleased to report that construction of our new refrigerated logistics center is progressing steadily. Based on the current construction schedule, we expect the facility to become operational during the fourth quarter of 2026.
"We believe the new logistics center will serve as a significant growth engine for the Company. Beyond improving our logistics capabilities and reducing operating costs, the facility is expected to enhance our operational flexibility and support our long-term growth strategy by enabling expansion into new product categories and creating additional business opportunities.
"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the Company's future. Supported by our strong balance sheet, disciplined operating strategy and ongoing investments in infrastructure, we believe we are well positioned to continue generating sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Summary
Sales for the second quarter of 2026 were NIS 160.5 million (US$ 53.7 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2025, despite fewer working days in the current quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year, primarily due to the timing of holidays.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 21.5% to NIS 53.5 million (US$ 18.0 million), or 33.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 44.0 million (US$ 14.8 million), or 27.4% of revenues in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was primarily attributable to the improved purchase prices of the Company's products, resulting in part from the strengthening of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and the Company's focus on selling a more profitable product portfolio.
Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 18.5% to NIS 19.9 million (US$ 6.7 million), or 12.4% of revenues, compared to NIS 16.8 million (US$ 5.6 million), or 10.5% of revenues recorded in the second quarter of 2025. This increase was mainly due to higher transportation and maintenance expenses, increased advertising and promotion expenses, as well as higher salary expenses resulting from an increase in headcount aimed at enhancing the Company's logistics capabilities, including the preparation of the new logistics center.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 25.3% to NIS 8.3 million (US$ 2.8 million), or 5.2% of revenues, compared to NIS 6.6 million (US$ 2.0 million), or 4.1% of revenues recorded in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll expenses, mainly attributable to share-based compensation (employee stock options) and an increase in administrative employees.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 22.7% to NIS 25.3 million (US$ 8.5 million), or 15.8% of revenues, compared to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.9 million), or 12.9% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher selling and general and administrative expenses.
Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2026 totaled NIS 2.0 million (US$ 0.7 million), compared to NIS 20.0 million (US$ 6.7 million) in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to significantly lower gains from marketable securities. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized gains of NIS 18.2 million (US$ 6.1 million) from its portfolio of marketable securities, compared to a loss of NIS 0.1 million (US$ 0.03 million) in the second quarter of 2026.
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2026 was NIS 27.3 million (US$ 9.2 million), compared to NIS 40.6 million (US$ 13.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025.
Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2026 was NIS 21.1 million (US$ 7.1 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.5) per share, compared to NIS 31.9 million (US$ 10.7 million), or NIS 2.3 (US$ 0.7) per share, in the second quarter of 2025.
Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2026 with NIS 257.6 million (US$ 86.5 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2026 was NIS 38.6 million (US$ 13.0 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of June 2026 was NIS 675.4 million (US$ 226.8 million).
First Half Fiscal 2026 Highlights
- Sales increased by 4.0% to NIS 317.4 million (US$ 106.6 million), compared to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 102.5 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2025.
- Gross profit increased by 15.5% year-over-year to NIS 102.5 million (US$ 34.4 million).
- Operating profit increased by 11.7% year-over-year to NIS 45.4 million (US$ 15.2 million).
- Net profit decreased by 20.0% year-over-year to NIS 41.1 million (US$ 13.8 million), or 12.9% of sales.
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 3.0 (US$ 1.0).
First Half Fiscal 2026 Summary
Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026, increased by 4.0% to NIS 317.4 million (US$ 106.6 million), compared to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 102.5 million) recorded in the first half of 2025. The increase in sales was attributed to improved product availability for customers and growing demand for the company's products.
Gross profit for the first half of 2026 increased by 15.5% to NIS 102.5 million (US$ 34.4 million), or 32.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 88.7 million (US$ 29.8 million), or 29.0% of revenues, in the first half of 2025. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was primarily attributable to the increase in sales, improved purchase prices of the Company's products, resulting in part from the strengthening of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and the Company's focus on selling a more profitable product portfolio.
Selling expenses for the first half of 2026 increased by 20.4% to NIS 40.8 million (US$ 13.7 million), or 12.9% of revenues, compared to NIS 33.9 million (US$ 11.4 million) in the first half of 2025.
This increase was mainly due to higher transportation and maintenance expenses, increased advertising and promotion expenses, as well as higher salary expenses resulting from an increase in headcount aimed at enhancing the Company's logistics capabilities, including the onboarding and preparation of personnel for the new logistics center.
General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2026 increased by 15.2% to NIS 16.3 million (US$ 5.5 million), or 5.1% of revenues, compared to NIS 14.2 million (US$ 4.8 million), or 4.6% of revenues, in the first half of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher payroll expenses, mainly attributable to share-based compensation (employee stock options) and an increase in administrative personnel.
Operating profit for the first half of 2026 increased by 11.7% to NIS 45.4 million (US$ 15.2 million), or 14.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 40.6 million (US$ 13.6 million), or 13.3% of revenues, in the first half of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher selling and general and administrative expenses.
Financial income, net, for the first half of 2026 totaled NIS 7.7 million (US$ 2.6 million), compared to NIS 25.2 million (US$ 8.4 million) in the first half of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to significantly lower gains from marketable securities. During the first half of 2025, the Company recognized gains of NIS 19.6 million (US$ 6.6 million) from its portfolio of marketable securities, compared to gains of NIS 2.8 million (US$ 0.9 million) in the first half of 2026.
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2026 was NIS 53.1 million (US$ 17.8 million), compared to NIS 65.8 million (US$ 22.1 million) in the first half of 2025.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2026 was NIS 41.1 million (US$ 13.8 million), or NIS 3.0 (US$ 1.1) per share, compared to NIS 51.4 million (US$ 17.3 million), or NIS 3.7 (US$ 1.0) per share, recorded in the first half of 2025.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ Exchange Rate Used for Convenience Only
A convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2026, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 2.978. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2026, are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing, and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers, and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly-owned subsidiary that designs, develops, and distributes branded kosher dairy-food products.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of commandment of operations of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the commencement of operation of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
June 30,
December 31
June 30,
December 31
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 5
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
138,024
94,334
124,158
46,347
31,677
41,692
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
145,085
119,556
124,591
48,719
40,146
41,837
Trade receivables
195,389
191,682
181,762
65,611
64,366
61,035
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
4,683
3,753
2,244
1,573
1,260
754
Inventories
92,643
116,493
94,074
31,109
39,118
31,589
Current tax assets
2,085
249
1,585
700
84
532
Total current assets
577,909
526,067
528,414
194,059
176,651
177,439
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
218,357
188,216
201,692
73,323
63,202
67,727
Less - Accumulated depreciation
66,480
61,041
63,468
22,324
20,497
21,312
151,877
127,175
138,224
51,000
42,705
46,415
Right of use asset
4,008
4,289
4,562
1,346
1,440
1,532
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
16,678
50,068
49,067
5,600
16,813
16,476
Goodwill
36
36
36
12
12
12
Total non-current assets
172,599
181,568
191,889
57,958
60,970
64,436
750,508
707,635
720,303
252,017
237,621
241,875
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
2,160
1,848
2,191
725
621
736
Trade payables
32,894
31,448
23,291
11,045
10,561
7,821
Employees Benefits
5,565
4,745
4,861
1,869
1,593
1,632
Other payables and accrued expenses
19,099
19,272
17,438
6,413
6,471
5,856
Total current liabilities
59,718
57,313
47,781
20,052
19,246
16,045
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
2,422
2,420
2,739
813
813
920
Deferred taxes
11,597
12,009
13,331
3,895
4,033
4,476
Retirement benefit obligation
1,361
1,102
1,361
457
370
457
Total non-current liabilities
15,380
15,531
17,431
5,165
5,215
5,853
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,492
1,491
1,492
501
501
501
Additional paid in capital
175,845
173,486
174,700
59,048
58,226
58,664
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit
(257)
(256)
(256)
(86)
(86)
(86)
Capital fund
247
247
247
83
83
83
Retained earnings
498,711
460,451
479,536
167,465
154,618
161,026
Treasury shares
(628)
(628)
(628)
(211)
(211)
(211)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
675,410
634,791
655,091
226,800
213,160
219,977
750,508
707,635
720,303
252,017
237,621
241,875
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
317,423
305,320
160,532
160,477
106,589
102,525
Cost of sales
214,962
216,643
107,023
116,428
72,183
72,748
Gross profit
102,461
88,677
53,509
44,049
34,406
29,777
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
40,800
33,919
19,916
16,808
13,700
11,390
General and administrative expenses
16,329
14,171
8,286
6,613
5,483
4,759
Operating profit before other income
45,332
40,587
25,307
20,628
15,223
13,628
Other income
4
-
4
-
1
-
Operating profit
45,336
40,587
25,311
20,628
15,224
13,628
Financial income
8,798
26,604
2,930
21,478
3,014
8,934
Financial expense
(1,072)
(1,423)
(923)
(1,468)
(420)
(478)
Total financial income
7,726
25,181
2,007
20,010
2,594
8,456
Income before taxes on income
53,062
65,768
27,318
40,638
17,818
22,084
Taxes on income
(11,926)
(14,389)
(6,265)
(8,764)
(4,005)
(4,832)
Profit for the period
41,136
51,379
21,053
31,874
13,813
17,252
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
3.0
3.7
1.5
2.3
1.0
1.2
Diluted earnings per share
3.0
3.6
1.5
2.2
1.0
1.2
Shares used in computation of
13,906,412
13,883,685
13,906,412
13,883,685
13,906,412
13,883,685
Shares used in computation of
13,913,507
14,328,049
13,913,507
14,328,049
13,913,507
14,328,049
Actual number of shares
13,906,412
13,883,685
13,906,412
13,883,685
13,906,412
13,883,685
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
41,136
51,379
21,053
31,874
13,813
17,253
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating activities (Appendix A)
(2,465)
(48,830)
(4,776)
(29,636)
(827)
(16,397)
Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities
38,671
2,549
16,277
2,238
12,986
856
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(2,795)
(1,803)
(1,746)
(1,274)
(939)
(605)
Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction
(13,976)
(18,196)
(4,291)
(7,427)
(4,693)
(6,110)
Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment
7
-
7
-
2
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
15,164
20,760
9,092
15,620
5,092
6,971
Net cash from (used in) continuing investing activities
(1,600)
761
3,062
6,919
(538)
256
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(1,064)
(988)
(467)
(408)
(357)
(332)
Receipt of short-term loan from bank
4,121
-
-
-
1,384
-
Payment of short-term loan from bank
(4,121)
-
(4,121)
-
(1,384)
-
Dividend
(21,963)
(29,953)
(21,963)
(29,953)
(7,376)
(10,058)
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
(23,027)
(30,941)
(26,551)
(30,361)
(7,733)
(10,390)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
14,044
(27,631)
(7,212)
(21,204)
4,715
(9,278)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
124,158
122,938
145,483
116,870
41,692
41,282
Exchange gains (loss) on cash and cash equivalents
(178)
(973)
(247)
(1,332)
(60)
(327)
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year
138,024
94,334
138,024
94,334
46,347
31,677
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
Six months
Three months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
2 0 2 6
2 0 2 5
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes
(1,734)
2,121
(267)
2,303
(582)
712
Unrealized losses (gain) on marketable securities
(3,269)
(19,353)
(136)
(17,792)
(1,098)
(6,499)
Depreciation and amortization
3,118
2,693 (**)
1,557
1,363 (**)
1,047
904 (**)
Depreciation expense on right-to-use assets
1,268
1,080 (**)
640
555 (**)
426
363 (**)
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
(7)
-
(7)
-
(2)
-
Stock based compensation reserve
1,144
424
556
(128)
384
142
Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents
178
973
247
1,332
60
327
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
(5,811)
(6,684)
(7,725)
(8,153)
(1,951)
(2,244)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
1,431
(18,259)
(330)
6,659
481
(6,131)
Decrease in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities
11,967
(2,284)
7,587
(8,450)
4,018
(767)
Cash generated from operations
8,285
(39,289)
2,122
(22,311)
2,783
(13,193)
Income tax paid
(10,750)
(9,541)
(6,898)
(7,325)
(3,610)
(3,204)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(2,465)
(48,830)
(4,776)
(29,636)
(827)
(16,397)
Reclassified
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi
Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]
SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.