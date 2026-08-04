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WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Frankfurt
04.08.26 | 08:03
33,800 Euro
+1,81 % +0,600
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40034,80016:50
34,60034,80016:45
PR Newswire
04.08.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Second quarter net sales of $501.6 million with adjusted net sales up 6.7% to $526.7 million
  • Second quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.39 with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.40 up 8.6%
  • Year-to-date 2026 operating cash flow improved $64.2 million; Net debt leverage declined to 2.5x
  • Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $501.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $526.7 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.8 million or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.3 million or $1.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $952.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $977.9 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $50.1 million or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $40.0 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $50.5 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $46.9 million or $2.10 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were pleased with our second quarter. Adjusted net sales for the quarter, excluding the impact of accounting treatment for tariff refunds received in the quarter, increased 6.7% with three of our four operating segments showing strong gains, while adjusted EBITDA increased to a record-setting $63.5 million."

Second Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

  • Vehicle Control adjusted net sales decreased 1.6% in the second quarter, largely due to timing of customer orders as we come off of a very strong first quarter. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 4.7% for the segment. Our wire sets category was down significantly, making up the majority of the segment shortfall, reflecting a combination of slow secular decline and customers right-sizing their inventories accordingly. Customer POS for the segment continued to be positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering.

We were pleased to consummate our joint venture with Techstrong in the quarter, as previously announced. This will strengthen our Vehicle Control operations by expanding our breadth of manufacturing, further diversifying our global supply chain, and creating a long-term cost-effective operation on which to build. We welcome them to the SMP family.

  • Temperature Control adjusted net sales increased 15.7%, as the timing of our preseason orders fell more heavily into our second quarter this year, driving strong results despite the cooler, wetter weather in May. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 9.6%. Ultimately this seasonal segment's full-year performance will be determined by the length and intensity of the selling season and as we enter our third quarter weather trends appear to be favorable for sales in many of our markets, however we are up against a strong comparison in the second half of the year.

Nissens

Nissens adjusted net sales increased 4.8% to $94.9 million, driven by a combination of 2.3% sales growth in local currency as well as a stronger currency conversion. Year-to-date we are up 8.0% for the segment. We are pleased with the gains in our engine efficiency product categories, and as we head into the third quarter, record temperatures across Europe bode well for our air conditioning products. Further, we are encouraged by the early results seen in our recently launched product categories and view these products as steady contributors to growth in future years.

Engineered Solutions

Adjusted net sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed strong growth of 16.8% over last year's soft second quarter as demand continues to recover. Sales growth improvement was seen across all end-markets, and we are pleased to see the segment demand stabilize. We expect this to continue, though the comparison will get tougher in the second half of the year.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $63.5 million, up from $59.1 million last year, driven by solid performance across our Temperature Control, Nissens and Engineered Solutions segments. Vehicle Control EBITDA was negatively impacted by increased distribution and associated expenses related to our Shawnee, Kansas distribution center transition.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $510.2 million, down from $599.4 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting debt paydown as we move into our seasonally stronger cash-generating quarters. Importantly, we reduced our inventory to $684.2 million from $727.9 million at December 31, 2025. Our net debt leverage decreased to 2.5x from 3.0x in the first quarter of 2026, and we continue to target reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance Update

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and an ongoing recovery in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

Further, we reaffirm our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, any significant inflationary impact from the conflict in the Middle East, or increase in interest rates impacting our customers' supply chain financing programs. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we head into the second half of the year, we are encouraged by the performance across all our segments. The resiliency of the aftermarket in both North America and Europe remains intact, evidenced by strong demand for our non-discretionary products, and we are pleased with the ongoing momentum in our Engineered Solutions business. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q2'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP2Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-723-0389 (domestic) or 402-220-2647 (international).

Forward-Looking Statements

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance and balance sheet health. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Measure

Definition

Adjusted consolidated net sales and adjusted segment net sales

Represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding adjustment for accounting for International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff refunds received from the United States Treasury which we estimate may be passed through to our customers.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to SMP and related non-GAAP income statement items and related percentage of net sales and adjusted net sales

Represents earnings from continuing operations attributable to SMP (a GAAP measure) and related income statement items, such as gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, operating income (GAAP measures), adjusted to exclude restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, other income (expense), net, and related tax effects.

Net debt and net debt leverage

Represents the current portion of revolving credit facility, current portion of term loan and other debt and long-term debt (GAAP measures) less cash (a GAAP measure) divided by EBITDA without special items, as defined below.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA without special items and related margin percentage

Represents net earnings (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding depreciation, amortization, and interest expense adjusted or without special items defined as acquisition & integration expenses and expenses related to customer program wind down. EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin divided by GAAP net sales or adjusted consolidated net sales or adjusted segment net sales. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

2026


2025

2026


2025

Net sales

$ 501,599


$ 493,853

$ 952,765


$ 907,232

Cost of sales

336,980


342,964

648,973


631,621

Gross profit

164,619


150,889

303,792


275,611

Selling, general and administrative expenses

113,523


107,520

218,360


207,365

Restructuring expenses

248


582

614


1,255

Other income (expense), net

(4)


49

119


307

Operating income

50,844


42,836

84,937


67,298

Other non-operating income (loss), net

793


1,875

(486)


4,123

Interest expense

7,560


8,295

15,078


16,056

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

44,077


36,416

69,373


55,365

Provision for income taxes

12,040


9,821

18,866


14,890

Earnings from continuing operations

32,037


26,595

50,507


40,475

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,393)


(1,058)

(2,578)


(2,197)

Net earnings

30,644


25,537

47,929


38,278

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

276


295

425


470

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$ 30,368


$ 25,242

$ 47,504


$ 37,808








Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP







Continuing operations

$ 31,761


$ 26,300

$ 50,082


$ 40,005

Discontinued operations

(1,393)


(1,058)

(2,578)


(2,197)

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$ 30,368


$ 25,242

$ 47,504


$ 37,808








Per common share data







Basic:







Continuing operations

$ 1.42


$ 1.20

$ 2.25


$ 1.82

Discontinued operations

(0.06)


(0.05)

(0.11)


(0.10)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$ 1.36


$ 1.15

$ 2.14


$ 1.72








Diluted:







Continuing operations

$ 1.39


$ 1.17

$ 2.20


$ 1.79

Discontinued operations

(0.06)


(0.04)

(0.12)


(0.10)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$ 1.33


$ 1.13

$ 2.08


$ 1.69








Dividend declared per common share

$ 0.33


$ 0.31

$ 0.66


$ 0.62








Weighted average number of common shares, basic

22,291,768


21,984,492

22,229,731


21,935,921

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,864,089


22,423,208

22,806,413


22,359,693

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


December 31,
2025

ASSETS

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash

$ 78,629


$ 58,792


$ 72,031

Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of
$10,539 for 2026 and $7,777 and $10,043 for June and December 2025, respectively

358,378


327,270


232,020

Inventories

684,166


657,161


727,922

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,087


21,841


18,477

Total current assets

1,142,260


1,065,064


1,050,450







Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $304,925 for 2026
and $287,624 and $300,283 for June and December 2025, respectively

187,003


183,508


188,562

Operating lease right-of-use assets

97,857


111,731


105,178

Goodwill

252,603


256,266


256,159

Customer relationships intangibles, net

198,889


221,024


212,056

Other intangibles, net

96,083


99,326


99,102

Deferred income taxes

24,034


15,545


25,384

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

27,315


23,495


26,310

Other assets

34,626


31,389


32,040

Total assets

$ 2,060,670


$ 2,007,348


$ 1,995,241

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Current portion of revolving credit facility

$ 34,579


$ 10,000


$ 30,000

Current portion of term loan and other debt

20,048


20,818


21,988

Accounts payable

182,298


171,356


169,089

Sundry payables and accrued expenses

103,791


100,187


92,054

Accrued customer returns

74,931


75,207


49,554

Accrued rebates

115,712


76,274


84,494

Payroll and commissions

38,797


38,573


46,135

Total current liabilities

570,156


492,415


493,314







Long-term debt

534,200


605,811


566,727

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

87,248


99,770


93,381

Accrued asbestos liabilities

104,285


30,527


112,625

Other accrued liabilities

32,448


75,366


30,932

Total liabilities

1,328,337


1,303,889


1,296,979

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:






Common stock - par value $2.00 per share (Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued 23,936,036 shares)

47,872


47,872


47,872

Capital in excess of par value

100,965


101,036


99,005

Retained earnings

622,284


599,601


589,448

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,569


16,825


17,857

Treasury stock - at cost (1,598,589 shares in 2026 and 1,948,363 and 1,790,097 shares
in June and December 2025, respectively)

(62,965)


(76,715)


(70,483)

Total SMP stockholders' equity

717,725


688,619


683,699

Noncontrolling interest

14,608


14,840


14,563

Total stockholders' equity

732,333


703,459


698,262

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,060,670


$ 2,007,348


$ 1,995,241

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net earnings

$ 47,929


$ 38,278

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

22,915


21,192

Amortization of deferred financing cost

549


637

Increase to allowance for expected credit losses

113


2,041

Increase to inventory reserves

2,164


3,907

Equity income from joint ventures

(1,809)


(2,139)

Employee stock ownership plan allocation

1,644


1,350

Stock-based compensation

6,474


3,301

Decrease in deferred income taxes

421


504

Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

2,578


2,197

Change in assets and liabilities:




Increase in accounts receivable

(129,028)


(108,180)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

37,755


(3,217)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(493)


5,816

Increase in accounts payable

13,385


17,068

Increase in sundry payables and accrued expenses

62,616


15,863

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(8,947)


(4,521)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

58,266


(5,903)





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures

(14,949)


(19,295)

Other investing activities

420


2,972

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,529)


(16,323)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Repayments of term loans

(8,142)


(7,821)

Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities

(11,278)


52,668

Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations

(4,623)


1,021

Purchase of treasury stock

(283)


-

Increase in overdraft balances

163


348

Dividends paid

(14,668)


(13,592)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(624)


-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(39,455)


32,624

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

2,316


3,968

Net increase in cash

6,598


14,366

CASH at beginning of period

72,031


44,426

CASH at end of period

$ 78,629


$ 58,792

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment




Three Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted

Net Sales


GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted

Net Sales

Vehicle Control












Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 121,488






$ 128,233





Electrical and Safety

47,573






56,828





Wire Sets and Other

13,851






16,638





Total Vehicle Control

182,912


15,651


198,563


201,699


-


201,699













Temperature Control












AC System Components

119,294






104,777





Other Thermal Components

25,454






26,588





Total Temperature Control

144,748


7,227


151,975


131,365


-


131,365













Nissens Automotive












Air Conditioning

39,329






40,441





Engine Cooling

36,271






35,082





Engine Efficiency

19,075






15,014





Total Nissens Automotive

94,675


239


94,914


90,537


-


90,537













Engineered Solutions












Light Vehicle

24,675






21,780





Commercial Vehicle

21,537






21,836





Construction/Agriculture

11,016






9,584





All Other

22,814






17,052





Total Engineered Solutions

80,042


2,006


82,048


70,252


-


70,252













Intersegment sales

(778)


-


(778)


-


-


-













Total

$ 501,599


$ 25,123


$ 526,722


$ 493,853


$ -


$ 493,853

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment




Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted

Net Sales


GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted

Net Sales

Vehicle Control












Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 262,575






$ 246,599





Electrical and Safety

105,439






115,147





Wire Sets and Other

28,737






32,295





Total Vehicle Control

396,751


15,651


412,402


394,041


-


394,041













Temperature Control












AC System Components

184,492






171,968





Other Thermal Components

49,760






48,280





Total Temperature Control

234,252


7,227


241,479


220,248


-


220,248













Nissens Automotive












Air Conditioning

65,602






67,607





Engine Cooling

67,722






62,855





Engine Efficiency

35,718






26,257





Total Nissens Automotive

169,042


239


169,281


156,719


-


156,719













Engineered Solutions












Light Vehicle

47,595






43,184





Commercial Vehicle

44,445






40,441





Construction/Agriculture

20,520






18,992





All Other

41,794






33,607





Total Engineered Solutions

154,354


2,006


156,360


136,224


-


136,224













Intersegment sales

(1,634)


-


(1,634)


-


-


-













Total

$ 952,765


$ 25,123


$ 977,888


$ 907,232


$ -


$ 907,232

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

(Unaudited)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP









GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 1.39


$ 1.17


$ 2.20


$ 1.79

Restructuring Expenses


0.01


0.03


0.03


0.06

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


0.13


-


0.36

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


-


(0.04)


-


(0.11)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 1.40


$ 1.29


$ 2.23


$ 2.10



Last Twelve Months Ended


Year Ended



June 30,


December 31,

(In thousands, except for net debt leverage ratio)


2026


2025


2025

Net Debt


Unaudited


Audited

Current portion of revolving credit facility


$ 34,579


$ 10,000


$ 30,000

Current portion of term loan and other debt


20,048


20,818


21,988

Long-term debt


534,200


605,811


566,727

Total debt


588,827


636,629


618,715

Less: Cash


78,629


$ 58,792


72,031

Net debt


510,198


577,837


546,684








EBITDA without Special Items







GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 51,859


$ 40,357


$ 42,208

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes


(38,079)


(26,369)


(37,698)

Provision for Income Taxes


34,593


24,824


30,617

GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


124,531


91,550


110,523








Depreciation and Amortization


45,571


37,986


43,848

Interest Expense


30,361


24,749


31,339

EBITDA


200,463


154,285


185,710








Restructuring Expenses


1,939


6,172


2,580

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


538


19,112


8,583

Customer Program Wind Down


4,067


-


4,067

Special Items


6,544


25,284


15,230








EBITDA without Special Items


$ 207,007


$ 179,569


$ 200,940








Net debt leverage ratio


2.5


3.2


2.7

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments




Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Nissens Automotive


Engineered Solutions


Corporate Unallocated Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 7,802


$ 19,288


$ 7,351


$ 3,437


$ (7,234)


$ 30,644

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(1,393)


(1,393)

Provision for Income Taxes


2,687


6,720


2,690


1,353


(1,410)


$ 12,040

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


10,489


26,008


10,041


4,790


(7,251)


44,077














Depreciation and Amortization


4,450


887


3,311


2,600


352


11,600

Interest Expense


1,848


747


4,729


549


(313)


7,560

EBITDA


16,787


27,642


18,081


7,939


(7,212)


63,237














Restructuring Expenses


238


2


-


8


-


248

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


-


-

Special Items


238


2


-


8


-


248














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 17,025


$ 27,644


$ 18,081


$ 7,947


$ (7,212)


$ 63,485

% of GAAP Net Sales


9.3 %


19.1 %


19.1 %


9.9 %




12.7 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


8.6 %


18.2 %


19.0 %


9.7 %




12.1 %
















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Nissens Automotive


Engineered Solutions


Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 11,578


$ 14,464


$ 3,352


$ 2,813


$ (6,670)


$ 25,537

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(1,058)


(1,058)

Provision for Income Taxes


3,871


5,138


1,301


1,175


(1,664)


9,821

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


15,449


19,602


4,653


3,988


(7,276)


36,416














Depreciation and Amortization


4,070


784


3,325


2,427


319


10,925

Interest Expense


1,546


762


5,513


543


(69)


8,295

EBITDA


21,065


21,148


13,491


6,958


(7,026)


55,636














Restructuring Expenses


479


53


-


39


11


582

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2,822


-


78


2,900

Special Items


479


53


2,822


39


89


3,482














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 21,544


$ 21,201


$ 16,313


$ 6,997


$ (6,937)


$ 59,118

% of GAAP Net Sales


10.7 %


16.1 %


18.0 %


10.0 %




12.0 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


10.7 %


16.1 %


18.0 %


10.0 %




12.0 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments




Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 20,775


$ 26,911


$ 8,099


$ 4,822


$ (12,678)


$ 47,929

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(2,578)


(2,578)

Provision for Income Taxes


7,591


9,490


3,303


1,905


(3,423)


$ 18,866

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


28,366


36,401


11,402


6,727


(13,523)


69,373














Depreciation and Amortization


8,747


1,695


6,577


5,194


702


22,915

Interest Expense


3,712


1,485


9,376


1,116


(611)


15,078

EBITDA


40,825


39,581


27,355


13,037


(13,432)


107,366














Restructuring Expenses


510


72


-


32


-


614

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2


-


-


2

Special Items


510


72


2


32


-


616














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 41,335


$ 39,653


$ 27,357


$ 13,069


$ (13,432)


$ 107,982

% of GAAP Net Sales


10.4 %


16.9 %


16.2 %


8.5 %




11.3 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


10.0 %


16.4 %


16.2 %


8.4 %




11.0 %
















Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 24,585


$ 20,276


$ 1,534


$ 5,281


$ (13,398)


$ 38,278

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(2,197)


(2,197)

Provision for Income Taxes


7,910


7,274


968


2,138


(3,400)


14,890

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


32,495


27,550


2,502


7,419


(14,601)


55,365














Depreciation and Amortization


7,739


1,562


6,312


4,927


652


21,192

Interest Expense


2,553


1,301


11,133


1,002


67


16,056

EBITDA


42,787


30,413


19,947


13,348


(13,882)


92,613














Restructuring Expenses


1,005


189


-


59


2


1,255

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


7,833


-


214


8,047

Special Items


$ 1,005


$ 189


$ 7,833


$ 59


$ 216


$ 9,302














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 43,792


$ 30,602


$ 27,780


$ 13,407


$ (13,666)


$ 101,915

% of GAAP Net Sales


11.1 %


13.9 %


17.7 %


9.8 %




11.2 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


11.1 %


13.9 %


17.7 %


9.8 %




11.2 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income Statement Measures by Segment




Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature Control


Nissens Automotive


Engineered Solutions


Unallocated CorporateExpenses


Consolidated


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses


Consolidated

GAAP Gross Profit


$ 60,396


$ 50,048


$ 40,213


$ 13,962


$ -


$ 164,619


$ 60,648


$ 42,363


$ 35,189


$ 12,689


$ -


$ 150,889

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


1,626


-


-


1,626

Non-GAAP Gross Profit


$ 60,396


$ 50,048


$ 40,213


$ 13,962


$ -


$ 164,619


$ 60,648


$ 42,363


$ 36,815


$ 12,689


$ -


$ 152,515


























GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales


33.0 %


34.6 %


42.5 %


17.4 %




32.8 %


30.1 %


32.2 %


38.9 %


18.1 %




30.6 %

Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales


30.4 %


32.9 %


42.4 %


17.0 %




31.3 %


30.1 %


32.2 %


40.7 %


18.1 %




30.9 %


























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses


$ 47,934


$ 24,161


$ 24,386


$ 9,104


$ 7,938


$ 113,523


$ 43,564


$ 22,840


$ 25,181


$ 8,718


$ 7,217


$ 107,520

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


(1,196)


-


(78)


(1,274)

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses


$ 47,934


$ 24,161


$ 24,386


$ 9,104


$ 7,938


$ 113,523


$ 43,564


$ 22,840


$ 23,985


$ 8,718


$ 7,139


$ 106,246


























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales


26.2 %


16.7 %


25.8 %


11.4 %




22.6 %


21.6 %


17.4 %


27.8 %


12.4 %




21.8 %

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales


24.1 %


15.9 %


25.7 %


11.1 %




21.6 %


21.6 %


17.4 %


26.5 %


12.4 %




21.5 %


























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 12,227


$ 25,868


$ 15,827


$ 4,859


$ (7,937)


$ 50,844


$ 16,540


$ 19,536


$ 10,034


$ 3,954


$ (7,228)


$ 42,836

Restructuring Expenses


238


2


-


8


-


248


479


53


-


39


11


582

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


2,822


-


78


2,900

Other (Income) Expense, Net


(3)


17


-


(10)


-


4


65


(66)


(26)


(22)


-


(49)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 12,462


$ 25,887


$ 15,827


$ 4,857


$ (7,937)


$ 51,096


$ 17,084


$ 19,523


$ 12,830


$ 3,971


$ (7,139)


$ 46,269


























GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales


6.7 %


17.9 %


16.7 %


6.1 %




10.1 %


8.2 %


14.9 %


11.1 %


5.6 %




8.7 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales


6.3 %


17.0 %


16.7 %


5.9 %




9.7 %


8.5 %


14.9 %


14.2 %


5.7 %




9.4 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income Statement Measures by Segment




Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses


Consolidated


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses


Consolidated

GAAP Gross Profit


$ 128,561


$ 78,700


$ 72,284


$ 24,247


$ -


$ 303,792


$ 122,809


$ 69,961


$ 58,443


$ 24,398


$ -


$ 275,611

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


6,210


-


-


6,210

Non-GAAP Gross Profit


$ 128,561


$ 78,700


$ 72,284


$ 24,247


$ -


$ 303,792


$ 122,809


$ 69,961


$ 64,653


$ 24,398


$ -


$ 281,821


























GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales


32.4 %


33.6 %


42.8 %


15.7 %




31.9 %


31.2 %


31.8 %


37.3 %


17.9 %




30.4 %

Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales


31.2 %


32.6 %


42.7 %


15.5 %




31.1 %


31.2 %


31.8 %


41.3 %


17.9 %




31.1 %


























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses


$ 95,896


$ 42,219


$ 48,584


$ 17,660


$ 13,997


$ 218,360


$ 87,399


$ 42,663


$ 45,862


$ 17,232


$ 14,209


$ 207,365

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2


-


-


2


-


-


(1,623)


-


(214)


(1,837)

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses


$ 95,896


$ 42,219


$ 48,586


$ 17,660


$ 13,997


$ 218,358


$ 87,399


$ 42,663


$ 44,239


$ 17,232


$ 13,995


$ 205,528


























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales


24.2 %


18.0 %


28.7 %


11.4 %




22.9 %


22.2 %


19.4 %


29.3 %


12.6 %




22.9 %

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales


23.3 %


17.5 %


28.7 %


11.3 %




22.3 %


22.2 %


19.4 %


28.2 %


12.6 %




22.7 %


























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 31,839


$ 36,712


$ 23,701


$ 6,682


$ (13,997)


$ 84,937


$ 34,322


$ 27,436


$ 12,621


$ 7,130


$ (14,211)


$ 67,298

Restructuring Expenses


510


72


-


32


-


614


1,005


189


-


59


2


1,255

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2


-


-


2


-


-


7,833


-


214


8,047

Other (Income) Expense, Net


316


(303)


(5)


(127)


-


(119)


83


(327)


(40)


(23)


-


(307)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 32,665


$ 36,481


$ 23,698


$ 6,587


$ (13,997)


$ 85,434


$ 35,410


$ 27,298


$ 20,414


$ 7,166


$ (13,995)


$ 76,293


























GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales


8.0 %


15.7 %


14.0 %


4.3 %




8.9 %


8.7 %


12.5 %


8.1 %


5.2 %




7.4 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales


7.9 %


15.1 %


14.0 %


4.2 %




8.7 %


9.0 %


12.4 %


13.0 %


5.3 %




8.4 %

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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