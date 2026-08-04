Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Second quarter net sales of $501.6 million with adjusted net sales up 6.7% to $526.7 million
- Second quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.39 with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.40 up 8.6%
- Year-to-date 2026 operating cash flow improved $64.2 million; Net debt leverage declined to 2.5x
- Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $501.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $526.7 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.8 million or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.3 million or $1.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $952.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $977.9 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $50.1 million or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $40.0 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $50.5 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $46.9 million or $2.10 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were pleased with our second quarter. Adjusted net sales for the quarter, excluding the impact of accounting treatment for tariff refunds received in the quarter, increased 6.7% with three of our four operating segments showing strong gains, while adjusted EBITDA increased to a record-setting $63.5 million."
Second Quarter Highlights:
North American Aftermarket Segments
- Vehicle Control adjusted net sales decreased 1.6% in the second quarter, largely due to timing of customer orders as we come off of a very strong first quarter. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 4.7% for the segment. Our wire sets category was down significantly, making up the majority of the segment shortfall, reflecting a combination of slow secular decline and customers right-sizing their inventories accordingly. Customer POS for the segment continued to be positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering.
We were pleased to consummate our joint venture with Techstrong in the quarter, as previously announced. This will strengthen our Vehicle Control operations by expanding our breadth of manufacturing, further diversifying our global supply chain, and creating a long-term cost-effective operation on which to build. We welcome them to the SMP family.
- Temperature Control adjusted net sales increased 15.7%, as the timing of our preseason orders fell more heavily into our second quarter this year, driving strong results despite the cooler, wetter weather in May. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 9.6%. Ultimately this seasonal segment's full-year performance will be determined by the length and intensity of the selling season and as we enter our third quarter weather trends appear to be favorable for sales in many of our markets, however we are up against a strong comparison in the second half of the year.
Nissens
Nissens adjusted net sales increased 4.8% to $94.9 million, driven by a combination of 2.3% sales growth in local currency as well as a stronger currency conversion. Year-to-date we are up 8.0% for the segment. We are pleased with the gains in our engine efficiency product categories, and as we head into the third quarter, record temperatures across Europe bode well for our air conditioning products. Further, we are encouraged by the early results seen in our recently launched product categories and view these products as steady contributors to growth in future years.
Engineered Solutions
Adjusted net sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed strong growth of 16.8% over last year's soft second quarter as demand continues to recover. Sales growth improvement was seen across all end-markets, and we are pleased to see the segment demand stabilize. We expect this to continue, though the comparison will get tougher in the second half of the year.
Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $63.5 million, up from $59.1 million last year, driven by solid performance across our Temperature Control, Nissens and Engineered Solutions segments. Vehicle Control EBITDA was negatively impacted by increased distribution and associated expenses related to our Shawnee, Kansas distribution center transition.
From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $510.2 million, down from $599.4 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting debt paydown as we move into our seasonally stronger cash-generating quarters. Importantly, we reduced our inventory to $684.2 million from $727.9 million at December 31, 2025. Our net debt leverage decreased to 2.5x from 3.0x in the first quarter of 2026, and we continue to target reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.
2026 Guidance Update
Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and an ongoing recovery in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.
Further, we reaffirm our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, any significant inflationary impact from the conflict in the Middle East, or increase in interest rates impacting our customers' supply chain financing programs. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.
Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.
Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we head into the second half of the year, we are encouraged by the performance across all our segments. The resiliency of the aftermarket in both North America and Europe remains intact, evidenced by strong demand for our non-discretionary products, and we are pleased with the ongoing momentum in our Engineered Solutions business. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q2'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP2Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-723-0389 (domestic) or 402-220-2647 (international).
Forward-Looking Statements
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance and balance sheet health. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
When we provide our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
Adjusted consolidated net sales and adjusted segment net sales
Represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding adjustment for accounting for International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff refunds received from the United States Treasury which we estimate may be passed through to our customers.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to SMP and related non-GAAP income statement items and related percentage of net sales and adjusted net sales
Represents earnings from continuing operations attributable to SMP (a GAAP measure) and related income statement items, such as gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, operating income (GAAP measures), adjusted to exclude restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, other income (expense), net, and related tax effects.
Net debt and net debt leverage
Represents the current portion of revolving credit facility, current portion of term loan and other debt and long-term debt (GAAP measures) less cash (a GAAP measure) divided by EBITDA without special items, as defined below.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA without special items and related margin percentage
Represents net earnings (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding depreciation, amortization, and interest expense adjusted or without special items defined as acquisition & integration expenses and expenses related to customer program wind down. EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin divided by GAAP net sales or adjusted consolidated net sales or adjusted segment net sales. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented.
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$ 501,599
$ 493,853
$ 952,765
$ 907,232
Cost of sales
336,980
342,964
648,973
631,621
Gross profit
164,619
150,889
303,792
275,611
Selling, general and administrative expenses
113,523
107,520
218,360
207,365
Restructuring expenses
248
582
614
1,255
Other income (expense), net
(4)
49
119
307
Operating income
50,844
42,836
84,937
67,298
Other non-operating income (loss), net
793
1,875
(486)
4,123
Interest expense
7,560
8,295
15,078
16,056
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
44,077
36,416
69,373
55,365
Provision for income taxes
12,040
9,821
18,866
14,890
Earnings from continuing operations
32,037
26,595
50,507
40,475
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1,393)
(1,058)
(2,578)
(2,197)
Net earnings
30,644
25,537
47,929
38,278
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
276
295
425
470
Net earnings attributable to SMP
$ 30,368
$ 25,242
$ 47,504
$ 37,808
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
Continuing operations
$ 31,761
$ 26,300
$ 50,082
$ 40,005
Discontinued operations
(1,393)
(1,058)
(2,578)
(2,197)
Net earnings attributable to SMP
$ 30,368
$ 25,242
$ 47,504
$ 37,808
Per common share data
Basic:
Continuing operations
$ 1.42
$ 1.20
$ 2.25
$ 1.82
Discontinued operations
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.11)
(0.10)
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
$ 1.36
$ 1.15
$ 2.14
$ 1.72
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$ 1.39
$ 1.17
$ 2.20
$ 1.79
Discontinued operations
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.12)
(0.10)
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
$ 1.33
$ 1.13
$ 2.08
$ 1.69
Dividend declared per common share
$ 0.33
$ 0.31
$ 0.66
$ 0.62
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
22,291,768
21,984,492
22,229,731
21,935,921
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
22,864,089
22,423,208
22,806,413
22,359,693
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
December 31,
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$ 78,629
$ 58,792
$ 72,031
Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of
358,378
327,270
232,020
Inventories
684,166
657,161
727,922
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
21,087
21,841
18,477
Total current assets
1,142,260
1,065,064
1,050,450
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $304,925 for 2026
187,003
183,508
188,562
Operating lease right-of-use assets
97,857
111,731
105,178
Goodwill
252,603
256,266
256,159
Customer relationships intangibles, net
198,889
221,024
212,056
Other intangibles, net
96,083
99,326
99,102
Deferred income taxes
24,034
15,545
25,384
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
27,315
23,495
26,310
Other assets
34,626
31,389
32,040
Total assets
$ 2,060,670
$ 2,007,348
$ 1,995,241
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of revolving credit facility
$ 34,579
$ 10,000
$ 30,000
Current portion of term loan and other debt
20,048
20,818
21,988
Accounts payable
182,298
171,356
169,089
Sundry payables and accrued expenses
103,791
100,187
92,054
Accrued customer returns
74,931
75,207
49,554
Accrued rebates
115,712
76,274
84,494
Payroll and commissions
38,797
38,573
46,135
Total current liabilities
570,156
492,415
493,314
Long-term debt
534,200
605,811
566,727
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
87,248
99,770
93,381
Accrued asbestos liabilities
104,285
30,527
112,625
Other accrued liabilities
32,448
75,366
30,932
Total liabilities
1,328,337
1,303,889
1,296,979
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - par value $2.00 per share (Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued 23,936,036 shares)
47,872
47,872
47,872
Capital in excess of par value
100,965
101,036
99,005
Retained earnings
622,284
599,601
589,448
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,569
16,825
17,857
Treasury stock - at cost (1,598,589 shares in 2026 and 1,948,363 and 1,790,097 shares
(62,965)
(76,715)
(70,483)
Total SMP stockholders' equity
717,725
688,619
683,699
Noncontrolling interest
14,608
14,840
14,563
Total stockholders' equity
732,333
703,459
698,262
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,060,670
$ 2,007,348
$ 1,995,241
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
(In thousands, unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$ 47,929
$ 38,278
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,915
21,192
Amortization of deferred financing cost
549
637
Increase to allowance for expected credit losses
113
2,041
Increase to inventory reserves
2,164
3,907
Equity income from joint ventures
(1,809)
(2,139)
Employee stock ownership plan allocation
1,644
1,350
Stock-based compensation
6,474
3,301
Decrease in deferred income taxes
421
504
Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax
2,578
2,197
Change in assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(129,028)
(108,180)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
37,755
(3,217)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(493)
5,816
Increase in accounts payable
13,385
17,068
Increase in sundry payables and accrued expenses
62,616
15,863
Net change in other assets and liabilities
(8,947)
(4,521)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
58,266
(5,903)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(14,949)
(19,295)
Other investing activities
420
2,972
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,529)
(16,323)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayments of term loans
(8,142)
(7,821)
Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities
(11,278)
52,668
Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations
(4,623)
1,021
Purchase of treasury stock
(283)
-
Increase in overdraft balances
163
348
Dividends paid
(14,668)
(13,592)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(624)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(39,455)
32,624
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,316
3,968
Net increase in cash
6,598
14,366
CASH at beginning of period
72,031
44,426
CASH at end of period
$ 78,629
$ 58,792
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
Net Sales
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
Net Sales
Vehicle Control
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)
$ 121,488
$ 128,233
Electrical and Safety
47,573
56,828
Wire Sets and Other
13,851
16,638
Total Vehicle Control
182,912
15,651
198,563
201,699
-
201,699
Temperature Control
AC System Components
119,294
104,777
Other Thermal Components
25,454
26,588
Total Temperature Control
144,748
7,227
151,975
131,365
-
131,365
Nissens Automotive
Air Conditioning
39,329
40,441
Engine Cooling
36,271
35,082
Engine Efficiency
19,075
15,014
Total Nissens Automotive
94,675
239
94,914
90,537
-
90,537
Engineered Solutions
Light Vehicle
24,675
21,780
Commercial Vehicle
21,537
21,836
Construction/Agriculture
11,016
9,584
All Other
22,814
17,052
Total Engineered Solutions
80,042
2,006
82,048
70,252
-
70,252
Intersegment sales
(778)
-
(778)
-
-
-
Total
$ 501,599
$ 25,123
$ 526,722
$ 493,853
$ -
$ 493,853
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
Net Sales
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
Net Sales
Vehicle Control
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)
$ 262,575
$ 246,599
Electrical and Safety
105,439
115,147
Wire Sets and Other
28,737
32,295
Total Vehicle Control
396,751
15,651
412,402
394,041
-
394,041
Temperature Control
AC System Components
184,492
171,968
Other Thermal Components
49,760
48,280
Total Temperature Control
234,252
7,227
241,479
220,248
-
220,248
Nissens Automotive
Air Conditioning
65,602
67,607
Engine Cooling
67,722
62,855
Engine Efficiency
35,718
26,257
Total Nissens Automotive
169,042
239
169,281
156,719
-
156,719
Engineered Solutions
Light Vehicle
47,595
43,184
Commercial Vehicle
44,445
40,441
Construction/Agriculture
20,520
18,992
All Other
41,794
33,607
Total Engineered Solutions
154,354
2,006
156,360
136,224
-
136,224
Intersegment sales
(1,634)
-
(1,634)
-
-
-
Total
$ 952,765
$ 25,123
$ 977,888
$ 907,232
$ -
$ 907,232
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Unaudited)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 1.39
$ 1.17
$ 2.20
$ 1.79
Restructuring Expenses
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.06
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
0.13
-
0.36
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
-
(0.04)
-
(0.11)
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 1.40
$ 1.29
$ 2.23
$ 2.10
Last Twelve Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands, except for net debt leverage ratio)
2026
2025
2025
Net Debt
Unaudited
Audited
Current portion of revolving credit facility
$ 34,579
$ 10,000
$ 30,000
Current portion of term loan and other debt
20,048
20,818
21,988
Long-term debt
534,200
605,811
566,727
Total debt
588,827
636,629
618,715
Less: Cash
78,629
$ 58,792
72,031
Net debt
510,198
577,837
546,684
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 51,859
$ 40,357
$ 42,208
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes
(38,079)
(26,369)
(37,698)
Provision for Income Taxes
34,593
24,824
30,617
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
124,531
91,550
110,523
Depreciation and Amortization
45,571
37,986
43,848
Interest Expense
30,361
24,749
31,339
EBITDA
200,463
154,285
185,710
Restructuring Expenses
1,939
6,172
2,580
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
538
19,112
8,583
Customer Program Wind Down
4,067
-
4,067
Special Items
6,544
25,284
15,230
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 207,007
$ 179,569
$ 200,940
Net debt leverage ratio
2.5
3.2
2.7
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Nissens Automotive
Engineered Solutions
Corporate Unallocated Expenses
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 7,802
$ 19,288
$ 7,351
$ 3,437
$ (7,234)
$ 30,644
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes
-
-
-
-
(1,393)
(1,393)
Provision for Income Taxes
2,687
6,720
2,690
1,353
(1,410)
$ 12,040
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
10,489
26,008
10,041
4,790
(7,251)
44,077
Depreciation and Amortization
4,450
887
3,311
2,600
352
11,600
Interest Expense
1,848
747
4,729
549
(313)
7,560
EBITDA
16,787
27,642
18,081
7,939
(7,212)
63,237
Restructuring Expenses
238
2
-
8
-
248
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special Items
238
2
-
8
-
248
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 17,025
$ 27,644
$ 18,081
$ 7,947
$ (7,212)
$ 63,485
% of GAAP Net Sales
9.3 %
19.1 %
19.1 %
9.9 %
12.7 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
8.6 %
18.2 %
19.0 %
9.7 %
12.1 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Nissens Automotive
Engineered Solutions
Corporate
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 11,578
$ 14,464
$ 3,352
$ 2,813
$ (6,670)
$ 25,537
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes
-
-
-
-
(1,058)
(1,058)
Provision for Income Taxes
3,871
5,138
1,301
1,175
(1,664)
9,821
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
15,449
19,602
4,653
3,988
(7,276)
36,416
Depreciation and Amortization
4,070
784
3,325
2,427
319
10,925
Interest Expense
1,546
762
5,513
543
(69)
8,295
EBITDA
21,065
21,148
13,491
6,958
(7,026)
55,636
Restructuring Expenses
479
53
-
39
11
582
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
2,822
-
78
2,900
Special Items
479
53
2,822
39
89
3,482
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 21,544
$ 21,201
$ 16,313
$ 6,997
$ (6,937)
$ 59,118
% of GAAP Net Sales
10.7 %
16.1 %
18.0 %
10.0 %
12.0 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
10.7 %
16.1 %
18.0 %
10.0 %
12.0 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Corporate
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 20,775
$ 26,911
$ 8,099
$ 4,822
$ (12,678)
$ 47,929
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes
-
-
-
-
(2,578)
(2,578)
Provision for Income Taxes
7,591
9,490
3,303
1,905
(3,423)
$ 18,866
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
28,366
36,401
11,402
6,727
(13,523)
69,373
Depreciation and Amortization
8,747
1,695
6,577
5,194
702
22,915
Interest Expense
3,712
1,485
9,376
1,116
(611)
15,078
EBITDA
40,825
39,581
27,355
13,037
(13,432)
107,366
Restructuring Expenses
510
72
-
32
-
614
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
2
-
-
2
Special Items
510
72
2
32
-
616
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 41,335
$ 39,653
$ 27,357
$ 13,069
$ (13,432)
$ 107,982
% of GAAP Net Sales
10.4 %
16.9 %
16.2 %
8.5 %
11.3 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
10.0 %
16.4 %
16.2 %
8.4 %
11.0 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Corporate
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 24,585
$ 20,276
$ 1,534
$ 5,281
$ (13,398)
$ 38,278
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes
-
-
-
-
(2,197)
(2,197)
Provision for Income Taxes
7,910
7,274
968
2,138
(3,400)
14,890
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
32,495
27,550
2,502
7,419
(14,601)
55,365
Depreciation and Amortization
7,739
1,562
6,312
4,927
652
21,192
Interest Expense
2,553
1,301
11,133
1,002
67
16,056
EBITDA
42,787
30,413
19,947
13,348
(13,882)
92,613
Restructuring Expenses
1,005
189
-
59
2
1,255
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
7,833
-
214
8,047
Special Items
$ 1,005
$ 189
$ 7,833
$ 59
$ 216
$ 9,302
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 43,792
$ 30,602
$ 27,780
$ 13,407
$ (13,666)
$ 101,915
% of GAAP Net Sales
11.1 %
13.9 %
17.7 %
9.8 %
11.2 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
11.1 %
13.9 %
17.7 %
9.8 %
11.2 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature Control
Nissens Automotive
Engineered Solutions
Unallocated CorporateExpenses
Consolidated
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Unallocated
Consolidated
GAAP Gross Profit
$ 60,396
$ 50,048
$ 40,213
$ 13,962
$ -
$ 164,619
$ 60,648
$ 42,363
$ 35,189
$ 12,689
$ -
$ 150,889
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,626
-
-
1,626
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$ 60,396
$ 50,048
$ 40,213
$ 13,962
$ -
$ 164,619
$ 60,648
$ 42,363
$ 36,815
$ 12,689
$ -
$ 152,515
GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales
33.0 %
34.6 %
42.5 %
17.4 %
32.8 %
30.1 %
32.2 %
38.9 %
18.1 %
30.6 %
Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales
30.4 %
32.9 %
42.4 %
17.0 %
31.3 %
30.1 %
32.2 %
40.7 %
18.1 %
30.9 %
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
$ 47,934
$ 24,161
$ 24,386
$ 9,104
$ 7,938
$ 113,523
$ 43,564
$ 22,840
$ 25,181
$ 8,718
$ 7,217
$ 107,520
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,196)
-
(78)
(1,274)
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
$ 47,934
$ 24,161
$ 24,386
$ 9,104
$ 7,938
$ 113,523
$ 43,564
$ 22,840
$ 23,985
$ 8,718
$ 7,139
$ 106,246
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales
26.2 %
16.7 %
25.8 %
11.4 %
22.6 %
21.6 %
17.4 %
27.8 %
12.4 %
21.8 %
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales
24.1 %
15.9 %
25.7 %
11.1 %
21.6 %
21.6 %
17.4 %
26.5 %
12.4 %
21.5 %
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 12,227
$ 25,868
$ 15,827
$ 4,859
$ (7,937)
$ 50,844
$ 16,540
$ 19,536
$ 10,034
$ 3,954
$ (7,228)
$ 42,836
Restructuring Expenses
238
2
-
8
-
248
479
53
-
39
11
582
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,822
-
78
2,900
Other (Income) Expense, Net
(3)
17
-
(10)
-
4
65
(66)
(26)
(22)
-
(49)
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 12,462
$ 25,887
$ 15,827
$ 4,857
$ (7,937)
$ 51,096
$ 17,084
$ 19,523
$ 12,830
$ 3,971
$ (7,139)
$ 46,269
GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales
6.7 %
17.9 %
16.7 %
6.1 %
10.1 %
8.2 %
14.9 %
11.1 %
5.6 %
8.7 %
Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales
6.3 %
17.0 %
16.7 %
5.9 %
9.7 %
8.5 %
14.9 %
14.2 %
5.7 %
9.4 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle Control
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Unallocated
Consolidated
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Unallocated
Consolidated
GAAP Gross Profit
$ 128,561
$ 78,700
$ 72,284
$ 24,247
$ -
$ 303,792
$ 122,809
$ 69,961
$ 58,443
$ 24,398
$ -
$ 275,611
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,210
-
-
6,210
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$ 128,561
$ 78,700
$ 72,284
$ 24,247
$ -
$ 303,792
$ 122,809
$ 69,961
$ 64,653
$ 24,398
$ -
$ 281,821
GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales
32.4 %
33.6 %
42.8 %
15.7 %
31.9 %
31.2 %
31.8 %
37.3 %
17.9 %
30.4 %
Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales
31.2 %
32.6 %
42.7 %
15.5 %
31.1 %
31.2 %
31.8 %
41.3 %
17.9 %
31.1 %
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
$ 95,896
$ 42,219
$ 48,584
$ 17,660
$ 13,997
$ 218,360
$ 87,399
$ 42,663
$ 45,862
$ 17,232
$ 14,209
$ 207,365
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
2
-
-
2
-
-
(1,623)
-
(214)
|
(1,837)
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
$ 95,896
$ 42,219
$ 48,586
$ 17,660
$ 13,997
$ 218,358
$ 87,399
$ 42,663
$ 44,239
$ 17,232
$ 13,995
$ 205,528
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales
24.2 %
18.0 %
28.7 %
11.4 %
22.9 %
22.2 %
19.4 %
29.3 %
12.6 %
22.9 %
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales
23.3 %
17.5 %
28.7 %
11.3 %
22.3 %
22.2 %
19.4 %
28.2 %
12.6 %
22.7 %
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 31,839
$ 36,712
$ 23,701
$ 6,682
$ (13,997)
$ 84,937
$ 34,322
$ 27,436
$ 12,621
$ 7,130
$ (14,211)
$ 67,298
Restructuring Expenses
510
72
-
32
-
614
1,005
189
-
59
2
1,255
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
2
-
-
2
-
-
7,833
-
214
8,047
Other (Income) Expense, Net
316
(303)
(5)
(127)
-
(119)
83
(327)
(40)
(23)
-
(307)
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 32,665
$ 36,481
$ 23,698
$ 6,587
$ (13,997)
$ 85,434
$ 35,410
$ 27,298
$ 20,414
$ 7,166
$ (13,995)
$ 76,293
GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales
8.0 %
15.7 %
14.0 %
4.3 %
8.9 %
8.7 %
12.5 %
8.1 %
5.2 %
7.4 %
Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales
7.9 %
15.1 %
14.0 %
4.2 %
8.7 %
9.0 %
12.4 %
13.0 %
5.3 %
8.4 %
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.