New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) Announces Strategic Vision Following EcoGreen Biotech Acquisition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) ("Company") announces the continued integration of its wholly owned subsidiary EcoGreen Biotech, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company, marking a significant step in the Company's evolution into an advanced materials business focused on developing sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics.

Through EcoGreen Biotech, NGHI is building a platform centered on renewable agricultural feedstocks, proprietary biomaterial technologies, and scalable manufacturing solutions with potential applications across packaging, consumer products, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and additive manufacturing.

"We believe the future of manufacturing won't simply be about making better products; it will be about making better materials," said Travis Cockerham, CEO of New Green Hemp, Inc. "Our goal is to help transform one of the world's oldest crops into one of tomorrow's most versatile industrial resources."

Reimagining Renewable Materials

Demand continues to grow for sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based plastics as manufacturers seek materials that reduce environmental impact while maintaining commercial performance.

NGHI believes hemp is uniquely positioned to help meet that demand. As a rapidly renewable agricultural resource, hemp contains natural fibers and plant compounds that can be engineered into advanced composite materials for a wide range of manufacturing applications.

EcoGreen Biotech's patent-pending technology platform is being developed for use in multiple production methods, including 3D printing, injection molding, extrusion, and thermoforming, creating opportunities across numerous industries from a common materials platform.

Rather than focusing on a single product, the Company is developing technologies designed to support an expanding portfolio of renewable material solutions.

Innovation Through Collaboration

To accelerate research and commercialization, NGHI is pursuing collaborations with leading academic and research institutions, and other organizations specializing in biomaterials, agriculture, engineering, and polymer science.

These potential collaborations are intended to support product testing, material development, scientific validation, and future commercialization efforts.

A Long-Term Vision

NGHI believes the transition toward renewable materials represents one of the most significant opportunities in modern manufacturing.

The Company sees EcoGreen Biotech as more than an acquisition; it is the foundation for building an advanced materials platform that can help reduce dependence on petroleum-based plastics while creating new opportunities for agriculture and domestic manufacturing.

Travis Cockerham, CEO of New Green Hemp, Inc., further states, "Our vision is not simply to participate in the future of sustainable manufacturing. We intend to help shape it by developing innovative, renewable materials that benefit manufacturers, consumers, and the environment alike."

About New Green Hemp, Inc.

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) is an innovation-driven company focused on advanced biomaterials, sustainable manufacturing, agriculture, and strategic acquisitions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EcoGreen Biotech, LLC, the Company is developing renewable material technologies designed to support next-generation manufacturing while creating long-term value for shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding product development, commercialization, research collaborations, market opportunities, and future business performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. References to potential collaborations with universities or other organizations are subject to ongoing discussions and execution of definitive agreements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI)

757-306-6090

info@newgreenhemp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f8da8ae-1a94-410b-95f2-68ff4a099e3c

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) Announces Strategic Vision Following EcoGreen Biotech Acquisition

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) ("Company") announces the continued integration of its wholly owned...