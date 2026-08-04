Persolvent: Project 2 Payment and Pressure Washing Industry Leader Doug Rucker Celebrate Partnership That Brings Real-World Expertise to Business Management Software

Industry veteran's four decades of experience help shape technology designed specifically for pressure washing businesses

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Project 2 Payment, the all-in-one CRM, scheduling, invoicing, and payment platform for home services businesses, is celebrating the success of its partnership with pressure washing industry leader Doug Rucker, whose decades of hands-on experience have helped enhance the platform to better serve pressure washing contractors across the country.

Since officially partnering on May 15, 2025, Project 2 Payment and Rucker have worked together to ensure the software reflects the day-to-day realities of operating a pressure washing business; from managing customer relationships and scheduling jobs to creating professional estimates, collecting payments, and improving cash flow.

Rucker's influence extends far beyond software. For more than 40 years, he has helped shape the pressure washing industry through education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship. What began as a high school job cleaning parking garages evolved into a career marked by innovation and entrepreneurship. Doug has repeatedly identified gaps in the pressure washing industry, built trusted businesses to address them - including one of the industry's most respected training schools and a successful equipment store that he recently sold - and then turned his attention to the next opportunity to help contractors grow their businesses. His career has inspired thousands of contractors to build sustainable, profitable businesses through proper training, sound pricing strategies, and a commitment to professionalism.

"Doug has spent his career helping contractors succeed," said Jack Schnettler, Product Manager. "When we partnered with him, our goal wasn't simply to add another industry voice, it was to learn from someone who understands the challenges pressure washing businesses face every day. His insight has helped us continue refining Project 2 Payment into a solution that better supports the way these businesses actually operate."

Throughout his career, Rucker has consistently advocated for raising industry standards through education rather than shortcuts. He emphasizes that successful businesses require more than technical skills. They require sound financial management, efficient operations, and the right tools to support long-term growth.

Those principles align closely with Project 2 Payment's mission of helping home services businesses streamline operations while delivering a more professional customer experience. The platform combines CRM capabilities, scheduling, estimating, invoicing, payment processing, customer communication, and reporting into a single solution that helps contractors spend less time managing paperwork and more time growing their businesses.

"Technology should make running a business easier, not more complicated," said Doug Rucker. "I've spent my career helping contractors avoid costly mistakes and build businesses that last. Working with Project 2 Payment has allowed me to share what I've learned so the software reflects the real needs of pressure washing professionals."

As the pressure washing industry continues to grow, Project 2 Payment remains committed to developing technology alongside experienced professionals who understand the challenges contractors face in the field.

To learn more about Project 2 Payment, visit www.project2payment.com.

To learn more about Doug Rucker's Pressure Washing School, visit www.pressurewashingschool.com.

About Project 2 Payment

Project 2 Payment, a Persolvent technology, is an all-in-one business management platform built for home services professionals. The software combines CRM, scheduling, estimating, invoicing, payment processing, and customer communication tools into one easy-to-use solution that helps contractors simplify operations, improve cash flow, and grow their businesses.

About Doug Rucker

Doug Rucker is one of the pressure washing industry's most respected educators and business leaders. With more than four decades of experience, he is the founder of Pressure Washing School, owner of a pressure washing equipment store, a YouTube educator, and a mentor to thousands of contractors across North America. His practical, experience-driven approach has helped business owners build profitable, sustainable pressure washing companies through professional training and operational excellence.

Contact Information

Shelly Wagner, Digital Marketing Manager, Persolvent shelly.wagner@persolvent.com 651-788-4303

SOURCE: Persolvent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/project-2-payment-and-pressure-washing-industry-leader-doug-rucke-1198975