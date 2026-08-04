MassRobotics Welcomes Analog Devices as Returning Strategic Sponsor to Power Next-Generation Robotics Startups

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / MassRobotics announces that Analog Devices , Inc. (ADI) has renewed its commitment as a strategic sponsor . Central to this partnership is Analog Garage, ADI's internal corporate venture and incubator group. Analog Garage functions as a cutting-edge emerging technology hub, pairing ADI's deep technical expertise with seed funding and engineering resources to turn disruptive ideas into production-ready realities. Through this joint effort, MassRobotics startups gain direct access to ADI's advanced sensor, signal processing, and power management technologies to solve complex hardware bottlenecks.

"We are excited to welcome ADI back as a cornerstone sponsor," said Joyce Sidopoulos, Co-Founder and Chief of Operations at MassRobotics. "Developing hardware and advanced robotics is notoriously capital and engineering intensive. Having ADI's technical expertise and mentorship directly accessible to our startup community is a great asset for accelerating the development of commercial-ready physical systems."

ADI will maintain an active role across the global robotics calendar this fall, participating in the MassRobotics 9th Annual Robot Block Party, serving in a judging role in the MassRobotics Startup PitchFest at IROS 2026 on Sept 29 ( applications close August 20th), and participating in the RoboBusiness 2026 Robotics Startup Bootcamp session in October.

Additionally, the Analog Garage Emerging Tech Hub will host dedicated information sessions around the RoboBusiness conference to highlight their technical offerings. Founders interested in these exclusive engineering workshops can register here to learn more.

"MassRobotics provides a world-class network of ambitious startups and a global reach," said Colm Prendergast, Senior Director, Head of Emerging Tech Hub at Analog Garage. "ADI has positioned itself as an innovation partner in helping industry move towards an autonomous future by applying our breakthrough technology concepts to the hardest problems. We look forward to offering our complementary engineering services and domain expertise to help these founders scale their technical visions faster."

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics and Physical AI startup hub, based in Boston, MA. Its mission is to help create and scale successful robotics and connected device companies by providing entrepreneurs with the workspace, resources, and community they need to develop, prototype, and commercialize their products. MassRobotics convenes a global ecosystem of startups, corporate sponsors, investors, and academic institutions to advance the future of robotics and physical AI. Learn more at massrobotics.org.

Media Contact:

MassRobotics Team

info@massrobotics.org

SOURCE: MassRobotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/massrobotics-welcomes-analog-devices-as-returning-strategic-spons-1199015