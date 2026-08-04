Dunlop Sports Americas: Cleveland Golf Introduces RTZ 2 Wedges

A Modern Wedge Made to Play Like the Tour's Best

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Combining decades of short-game expertise with innovations designed to elevate scoring performance, CLEVELAND GOLF announces the launch of their RTZ 2 Wedges and the next chapter in one of golf's most storied wedge lineages.

The new RTZ 2 Wedge lineup combines Cleveland Golf's most advanced performance technologies with lessons learned from generations of wedge design, resulting in a wedge family that delivers greater consistency, improved control, and more options for golfers to play the shots they see.

To help lead this next evolution of wedge design, was the man who helped define the category in the first place, Roger Cleveland.

Roger Cleveland Returns to the Design Process

Nearly 50 years after introducing the groundbreaking 588 Tour Action Wedge, Founder and Advisor Roger Cleveland returned to work alongside Cleveland Golf engineers and Tour players on the redesign of RTZ 2. Every sole grind was revisited, while every transition and turf interaction refined. The result is a lineup that feels familiar to longtime Cleveland Golf players while offering more versatility and performance than ever before.

"I've been fortunate to design wedges that have been trusted by generations of golfers, but the work is never finished," said Founder and Advisor, Roger Cleveland. "RTZ 2 Wedges reflects everything we've learned along the way, combining classic wedge design principles with modern performance to help golfers play their best scoring shots."

Among the most celebrated additions to RTZ 2 Wedges is the return of the iconic 588 Grind. Reintroduced under the direction of Roger Cleveland, this signature grind brings back the timeless sole design that helped define a generation of wedges. Ideal for moderate to shallower swing types, it provides versatile turf interaction, confidence on full swings and pitch shots, and the shot-making versatility golfers rely on around the greens.

More Ways to Play the Short Game

RTZ 2 Wedges feature five distinct sole grinds designed to fit a wide range of swing types, turf conditions, and shot preferences, helping golfers find the ideal setup for their short game. The versatile MID Grind remains the go-to option for most golfers, while the FULL Grind provides added forgiveness and confidence from softer turf, rough, and bunkers.

Players who prefer firm conditions and maximum greenside creativity can turn to the LOW Grind, while the ADAPT Full-Face Grind opens the door to a wider range of open-face shots and short-game possibilities. Together with the reintroduced 588 Grind, the RTZ 2 Wedge lineup gives golfers more opportunities than ever to find a wedge that matches the way they play.

"There isn't a single wedge that works for every golfer. Players have different swings, play different conditions, and see different shots around the green," said Cleveland. "RTZ 2 Wedges are built around that reality. By expanding our grind offerings and bringing back the 588, we're giving golfers more opportunities to find a wedge that fits how they play."

Built to Perform Round After Round

At its foundation, RTZ 2 Wedges are built from Cleveland Golf's proprietary Z-Alloy material, a steel engineered exclusively for golf clubs and now in its second generation of Cleveland Golf blade Wedges. Designed from the ground up, Z-Alloy delivers a softer feel at impact while also providing the strength and durability needed to maintain performance round after round.

That combination allows golfers to enjoy the responsive feel they want without sacrificing long-term consistency. Combined with Cleveland Golf's HydraZip face technology, UltiZip grooves, and Rotex Milling, RTZ 2 Wedges deliver the spin, control, and stopping power golfers expect when they step into scoring range.

Consistency Where Golfers Need It Most

While wedge play is often associated with creativity, it ultimately comes down to consistency. That challenge inspired the development of Cleveland Golf's new ZipCore iQ technology.

Unlike traditional wedge construction, ZipCore iQ is tuned specifically for each loft and grind combination throughout the RTZ 2 lineup, with each configuration featuring a uniquely optimized hosel core. By strategically repositioning mass based on how each wedge is typically used, Cleveland Golf engineers created wedges that produce more consistent results across a wider variety of strikes.

For golfers, the benefit is simple: tighter dispersion, improved distance consistency, and more confidence standing over every scoring shot.

Tour-Level Customization, Built Without Compromise

RTZ 2 Wedges offer Cleveland Golf's most extensive wedge customization program to date. Through the Tour Rack program, players can build their wedges to their exact specifications using the same customization process trusted by Cleveland Golf Tour professionals.

Players can choose from multiple sole grinds, custom leading-edge treatments, loft and lie adjustments, shaft and grip options, as well as expanded personalization features including custom engraving, paintfill colors, ferrules, and color-matched grips to create wedges tailored to both their game and personal style.

To celebrate the launch, Cleveland Golf is offering complimentary personalization on RTZ 2 Wedges from the start of pre-sale on August 4 through the product's official launch date of September 4, giving golfers the opportunity to create a wedge that is uniquely their own.

Additional Performance Technologies

HydraZip uses loft-specific face blasts and laser-milled lines to help maximize spin in wet conditions.

UltiZip grooves feature sharper, deeper geometry for more consistent spin from the fairway, rough, and bunker.

Rotex Milling adds a roughened face texture to promote predictable spin and stopping power.

RTZ 2 Wedges will be available in Tour Satin, Black Satin, and Tour Rack finishes with lofts ranging from 46° to 64°, multiple sole grind options, and True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts to fit a wide range of golfers and playing styles.

For more information, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.com.

Pricing & Availability

RTZ 2 Tour Satin/ Black Satin: $199.99

RTZ 2 Tour Rack: $219.99

Launch Date: September 4, 2026

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@clevelandgolf.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/cleveland-golf-introduces-rtz-2-wedges-1200655