Weather Monitoring Systems Market worth $1.40 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Weather Monitoring Systems market is projected to grow from USD 1.10 billion in 2026 to USD 1.40 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

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Weather Monitoring Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.10 billion

USD 1.10 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.40 billion

USD 1.40 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.0%

Weather Monitoring Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The Weather Monitoring Systems market is driven by the need for more accurate and timely weather data as extreme weather events become more frequent. Governments and industries are replacing old weather stations and radar networks, while aviation, agriculture, energy, transport and defense need better local forecasts. Growth in wind energy and remote operations is also increasing demand for wind LiDAR and connected monitoring systems.

By solution, the Weather Stations segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By Application, the Meteorology segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By connectivity, the Wired segment is estimated to account for 59.3% market share in 2026.

By region, North America is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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The Weather Monitoring Systems market is growing as governments and industries need faster, more local weather information for safety and daily operations. Demand is supported by severe weather risks, replacement of old stations and radars, wider use of wind LiDAR and expansion across aviation, transport, agriculture, energy, defense and cities.

Further growth comes from the need to close gaps in local observation coverage, especially in remote, coastal and high-risk areas. More portable systems, better network links and rising demand for dependable wind and rainfall measurements are increasing equipment purchases globally.

By solution, the Weather radars segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Weather radars are expected to hold the largest market share because S band, C band, and X band systems have high equipment and installation values compared with weather stations and wind LiDAR. They are widely used by national weather agencies, airports, defense organizations and city authorities for rainfall measurement, storm tracking and severe weather warnings. Continued replacement of old radar networks and expansion of local coverage will support spending during the forecast period.

By application, the Meteorology segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Meteorology is expected to hold the largest market share because weather agencies operate broad observation networks and require continuous surface, rainfall, storm and wind measurements. These agencies purchase weather stations, radar systems and wind LiDAR for forecasting, public warnings, climate records and emergency planning. Regular maintenance, network expansion and replacement of aging equipment create steady demand that is larger than demand from most individual commercial applications during the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share of the Weather Monitoring Systems during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest weather monitoring systems industry share because the region has large populations, wide geographic coverage needs, and high exposure to cyclones, monsoon rainfall, floods, heat and coastal weather risks. China, India, Japan, Australia and other countries are expanding weather stations, radar networks and wind measurement systems for public forecasting, aviation, agriculture, energy and disaster management. New infrastructure and gaps in observation coverage will support equipment purchases.

Vaisala (Finland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (Japan), Veralto (US), and Guangdong Naruida Radar Technology Co., Ltd (China) are the major players in the Weather Monitoring Systems companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

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