Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: NIO) (OTCQB: NIOCF) ("Nio" or the "Corporation"), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the metallurgical study, The sustainable and optimized development of niobium and other critical and strategic minerals (CSM) of the Oka deposit, which was prepared by IGS Impact Global Solutions ("IGS"), for the Centre technologique des résidus industriels ("CTRI") as part of the Éléments08 initiative. CTRI is a Rouyn-Noranda based applied research and technology transfer centre on industrial tailings.
In addition to confirming and characterizing the strong presence of niobium, phosphate and other rare metals, IGS provides an innovative solution to process the concentrate from the deposit in a remote location, thereby reducing the local environmental impact.
The study investigates the opportunity to maximize the recovery value of the mined concentrate by using hydrometallurgical extraction of rare earth elements ("REE"), niobium, tantalum and zirconium. IGS also recommends further tests to assess the monetization of phosphate while producing the pyrochlore concentrate, as samples of the historical resource have tested 4.29% P2O5 (see Table 1).
IGS tested 95 samples taken from historical drill cores of the S60 and HWM2 zones to create a composite sample representative of the historical resource (see Table 1). The significant presence of REE was confirmed in the zone targeted for mining. The results, summarized in Table 2, demonstrate that the total rare earth oxide ("TREO"), content is 0.507% TREO for the composite simulating that of the 2011 feasibility study (FSG) and 0.935% TREO for the composite (HGG) designated as high-grade in Nb2O5.
A high-grade Nb composite sample (HGG), prepared at CTRI, was sent to SGS for a mineralogical study performed using TIMA (Tescan Integrated Mineral Analyzer) and electron microprobe analysis (EMPA). Flotation test work performed on the metallurgical test composite delivered, in open circuit, a pyrochlore concentrate grading 52.75% niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) at a niobium recovery of 81.14% - a substantial improvement over the historical baseline of 44.5% Nb2O5 at 71.7% recovery established in the 2011 feasibility work. This was achieved with a markedly simpler flowsheet.
The concentrate additionally contained 11.75% TREO - of which approximately 83% is cerium oxide (CeO2), 9% neodymium oxide (Nd2O3) and 3% praseodymium oxide (Pr6O11) - together with 1.5% zirconium (Zr), equivalent to 2.0% zirconium oxide (ZrO2), and 0.4% tantalum (Ta), equivalent to 0.49% tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5). The full rare earth distribution of the concentrate is detailed in Table 3.
Michel Bourassa, founder of Soutex, commented, "these results demonstrate once again how the rock of the Oka deposit is rich in niobium and rare earths and, moreover, is amenable to various metallurgical treatment processes."
Bruno Dumais, President and Chief Operator Officer suggested that "The study points to a potential increase in the project's value by enabling a better niobium recovery; recovery of phosphate as a by-product (historically sent to tailings); and the extraction of REE that would otherwise be disregarded and lost in the slag."
Importantly, the new approach would minimize the environmental impact of the residues as the tests demonstrated it was possible to significantly reduce the thorium and uranium contents from 2,000 and 1,000 parts per million (ppm) to 824 and 120 ppm, respectively (see Table 4). This solution innovates in its approach, as well as provides a de-risking plan to rehabilitate the tailings on the old mining site.
The Corporation looks forward to communicating on the results of the CTRI sponsored study on water management and other environmental aspects of the sustainable development of the Oka deposit.
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Corporation by Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng., a geological consultant and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Table 1. Composition of the individual drill-core samples used to produce the metallurgical test composite (IGS)
|No.
|Drill hole
|Lab no.
|Zone
|Mass (g)
|Nb2O5
|P2O5
|Fe2O3
|SiO2
|Al2O3
|MgO
|CaO
|Na2O
|K2O
|TiO2
|MnO
|BaO
|(wt %)
|1
|9722
|80348
|HWM2
|374.7
|0.520
|2.950
|2.620
|3.670
|0.210
|2.000
|49.100
|0.170
|0.210
|0.100
|0.780
|0.330
|2
|9733
|81359
|S60
|314.3
|0.520
|4.130
|4.060
|13.300
|3.720
|5.400
|35.400
|1.540
|1.330
|0.170
|1.030
|0.440
|3
|9744
|81988
|S60
|335.5
|0.520
|4.390
|4.260
|2.900
|0.030
|2.880
|45.800
|0.270
|0.140
|0.080
|1.540
|0.380
|4
|9748
|82321
|S60
|391.9
|0.520
|3.110
|2.570
|9.430
|2.030
|4.030
|44.100
|0.360
|0.980
|0.150
|0.790
|0.240
|5
|9748
|82343
|S60
|360.2
|0.520
|3.810
|1.670
|2.480
|0.070
|2.450
|50.400
|0.100
|0.120
|0.060
|0.650
|0.100
|6
|9738
|81624
|S60
|260.9
|0.530
|3.970
|6.590
|3.650
|0.090
|4.600
|42.300
|0.240
|0.200
|0.150
|2.160
|0.880
|7
|9741
|81880
|S60
|312.4
|0.530
|3.770
|15.600
|5.890
|0.250
|6.800
|33.700
|0.250
|0.370
|0.310
|2.800
|0.360
|8
|9741
|81949
|S60
|372.8
|0.530
|3.690
|4.670
|6.010
|1.280
|3.100
|44.600
|0.200
|0.760
|0.340
|1.190
|0.340
|9
|9744
|82093
|S60
|327.5
|0.530
|2.200
|4.690
|13.600
|4.180
|7.490
|35.600
|0.260
|2.630
|0.590
|0.930
|0.800
|10
|9748
|82349
|S60
|386.6
|0.530
|3.340
|2.260
|2.410
|0.050
|2.440
|50.300
|0.110
|0.130
|0.070
|0.690
|0.110
|11
|9748
|82384
|S60
|412.8
|0.530
|2.660
|1.170
|4.010
|0.600
|2.370
|49.100
|0.330
|0.480
|0.120
|0.600
|0.230
|12
|9729
|81091
|S60
|334.3
|0.540
|2.380
|3.650
|3.600
|0.340
|5.160
|41.200
|0.230
|0.430
|0.070
|3.070
|0.840
|13
|9729
|81102
|S60
|299.2
|0.540
|3.500
|9.940
|7.990
|0.210
|8.960
|37.000
|0.200
|0.200
|0.320
|2.230
|0.270
|14
|9733
|81389
|S60
|255.2
|0.540
|3.850
|2.790
|7.030
|1.420
|3.610
|45.100
|0.580
|0.580
|0.120
|0.800
|0.350
|15
|9738
|81627
|S60
|281.6
|0.540
|4.810
|11.300
|4.720
|0.070
|5.750
|39.500
|0.180
|0.200
|0.270
|2.070
|0.460
|16
|9741
|81925
|S60
|270.5
|0.540
|2.760
|8.540
|22.500
|6.630
|11.100
|18.200
|0.370
|4.480
|0.900
|1.870
|1.560
|17
|9744
|82118
|S60
|178.1
|0.540
|2.990
|4.630
|21.100
|7.800
|8.740
|28.000
|0.530
|3.170
|0.490
|0.900
|0.530
|18
|9748
|82319
|S60
|384.1
|0.540
|2.910
|1.550
|3.160
|0.340
|1.650
|51.000
|0.100
|0.240
|0.100
|0.500
|0.250
|19
|9749
|82423
|HWM2
|440.6
|0.540
|3.080
|2.030
|4.670
|0.460
|2.410
|49.600
|0.150
|0.400
|0.130
|0.480
|0.190
|20
|9723
|80412
|HWM2
|384.3
|0.550
|3.860
|4.570
|8.060
|1.010
|4.220
|44.300
|0.270
|0.730
|0.400
|1.080
|0.230
|21
|9724
|80571
|HWM2
|362.9
|0.550
|3.080
|2.870
|4.970
|0.610
|2.660
|48.000
|0.210
|0.330
|0.340
|0.770
|0.200
|22
|9730
|81246
|HWM2
|349.2
|0.550
|3.440
|7.970
|9.030
|1.280
|2.230
|42.900
|0.250
|0.430
|0.430
|0.910
|0.550
|23
|9738
|81629
|S60
|310.7
|0.550
|4.200
|7.000
|3.890
|0.150
|5.190
|41.300
|0.230
|0.190
|0.170
|1.820
|0.980
|24
|9741
|81869
|S60
|336.4
|0.560
|5.820
|11.800
|6.600
|0.110
|6.940
|34.800
|0.320
|0.290
|0.220
|2.710
|0.840
|25
|9744
|82097
|S60
|433.7
|0.560
|2.720
|6.970
|17.900
|5.700
|9.150
|29.500
|0.350
|3.270
|0.680
|0.960
|0.850
|26
|9729
|81096
|S60
|338.4
|0.570
|3.720
|3.660
|4.240
|0.140
|3.640
|46.400
|0.360
|0.230
|0.120
|1.060
|0.320
|27
|9741
|81939
|S60
|415.2
|0.570
|1.990
|6.680
|22.800
|7.000
|11.300
|24.600
|0.470
|3.680
|1.010
|1.110
|0.830
|28
|9744
|82036
|S60
|336.3
|0.570
|5.310
|5.760
|4.210
|0.090
|4.740
|43.400
|0.360
|0.190
|0.130
|1.480
|0.210
|29
|9733
|81361
|S60
|327.3
|0.580
|5.800
|11.100
|8.280
|0.600
|8.880
|34.200
|0.390
|0.520
|0.340
|2.220
|0.470
|30
|9741
|81935
|S60
|370.1
|0.580
|3.410
|3.030
|5.440
|1.320
|3.850
|45.500
|0.260
|0.940
|0.200
|0.790
|0.380
|31
|9741
|81940
|S60
|350.7
|0.580
|2.680
|2.490
|6.610
|1.720
|2.730
|45.800
|0.160
|0.560
|0.280
|0.530
|0.370
|32
|9748
|82341
|S60
|435.4
|0.580
|2.940
|4.720
|4.210
|0.560
|3.490
|43.900
|0.200
|0.400
|0.110
|2.330
|1.510
|33
|9737
|81641
|S60
|265.2
|0.590
|6.820
|13.800
|11.700
|1.220
|11.700
|27.200
|0.440
|1.000
|0.470
|2.630
|0.480
|34
|9737
|81644
|S60
|110.9
|0.590
|4.850
|4.460
|4.570
|0.730
|4.150
|40.900
|0.180
|0.570
|0.200
|2.420
|1.650
|35
|9744
|82043
|S60
|328.6
|0.590
|3.050
|6.360
|2.940
|0.100
|3.700
|44.400
|0.200
|0.180
|0.140
|1.830
|0.340
|36
|9722
|80343
|HWM2
|392.1
|0.600
|3.410
|3.230
|14.300
|3.000
|5.360
|39.200
|0.770
|1.230
|0.340
|0.670
|0.250
|37
|9729
|81104
|S60
|367.6
|0.600
|4.700
|3.790
|3.790
|0.280
|4.040
|44.800
|0.180
|0.230
|0.150
|1.090
|0.550
|38
|9746
|82225
|S60
|367
|0.600
|5.220
|23.000
|8.560
|0.270
|10.500
|20.700
|0.170
|0.320
|0.450
|4.310
|2.560
|39
|9724
|80565
|HWM2
|302.3
|0.610
|2.130
|4.610
|18.300
|4.580
|6.060
|33.600
|1.110
|2.360
|0.290
|0.860
|0.370
|40
|9749
|82421
|HWM2
|343.6
|0.610
|2.280
|1.660
|4.000
|0.390
|2.250
|50.500
|0.100
|0.350
|0.110
|0.520
|0.100
|41
|9723
|80397
|HWM2
|356.3
|0.620
|3.180
|4.570
|6.660
|0.710
|1.940
|47.200
|0.280
|0.290
|0.260
|0.720
|0.450
|42
|9728
|80933
|HWM2
|406.2
|0.630
|2.870
|2.540
|4.350
|0.240
|2.390
|49.800
|0.170
|0.230
|0.150
|0.740
|0.200
|43
|9738
|81632
|S60
|261
|0.630
|4.560
|9.990
|5.700
|0.040
|6.480
|39.500
|0.190
|0.120
|0.220
|1.930
|0.380
|44
|9741
|81893
|S60
|322.1
|0.630
|5.790
|15.000
|6.490
|0.230
|7.980
|31.700
|0.240
|0.320
|0.310
|2.990
|0.530
|45
|9748
|82342
|S60
|379.8
|0.630
|3.200
|1.740
|1.930
|0.080
|1.590
|50.800
|0.100
|0.130
|0.070
|0.520
|0.200
|46
|9733
|81395
|S60
|256.9
|0.640
|3.580
|2.210
|3.670
|0.850
|2.320
|47.400
|0.320
|0.500
|0.100
|0.880
|0.670
|47
|9738
|81630
|S60
|279.3
|0.640
|4.340
|5.980
|2.710
|0.060
|3.140
|46.000
|0.180
|0.100
|0.140
|1.220
|0.460
|48
|9738
|81700
|S60
|323.9
|0.640
|4.120
|36.200
|11.800
|0.520
|6.490
|18.000
|0.690
|0.620
|0.770
|4.100
|0.700
|49
|9748
|82334
|S60
|416.3
|0.640
|3.550
|1.300
|8.480
|1.720
|3.250
|45.100
|0.610
|0.800
|0.120
|0.540
|0.220
|50
|9727
|80852
|S60
|354.1
|0.650
|4.260
|4.890
|3.670
|0.050
|4.020
|44.300
|0.280
|0.190
|0.120
|1.400
|0.510
|51
|9722
|80347
|HWM2
|432.8
|0.660
|2.690
|1.750
|3.060
|0.100
|2.250
|50.600
|0.140
|0.130
|0.090
|0.720
|0.220
|52
|9749
|82424
|HWM2
|410.8
|0.660
|3.140
|3.100
|5.010
|0.410
|1.930
|50.000
|0.210
|0.330
|0.150
|0.580
|0.420
|53
|9737
|81648
|S60
|207.1
|0.670
|4.470
|4.210
|4.130
|0.140
|4.820
|43.300
|0.340
|0.240
|0.120
|1.880
|1.120
|54
|9738
|81710
|S60
|226.9
|0.670
|2.540
|7.540
|7.940
|1.460
|4.010
|38.200
|0.160
|0.970
|0.330
|1.320
|0.360
|55
|9741
|81905
|S60
|259.9
|0.670
|4.450
|25.100
|12.200
|0.270
|13.400
|14.900
|1.940
|0.450
|0.490
|3.970
|0.290
|56
|9741
|81937
|S60
|332.3
|0.670
|3.520
|1.380
|2.190
|0.050
|2.060
|51.000
|0.150
|0.130
|0.060
|0.620
|0.130
|57
|9749
|82420
|HWM2
|367.5
|0.670
|3.100
|2.460
|5.040
|0.340
|2.730
|49.900
|0.100
|0.310
|0.200
|0.830
|0.090
|58
|9738
|81623
|S60
|259.6
|0.680
|4.410
|5.280
|3.760
|0.020
|4.470
|44.100
|0.260
|0.180
|0.140
|1.650
|0.420
|59
|9738
|81625
|S60
|306.3
|0.680
|3.630
|9.900
|5.500
|0.150
|6.510
|39.100
|0.200
|0.170
|0.270
|2.060
|0.450
|60
|9738
|81626
|S60
|261.9
|0.680
|4.410
|15.700
|5.190
|0.240
|5.830
|33.000
|0.230
|0.410
|0.390
|2.750
|1.070
|61
|9741
|81891
|S60
|331.6
|0.680
|4.540
|49.300
|7.220
|0.560
|8.660
|13.200
|0.350
|0.530
|1.100
|4.330
|0.270
|62
|9748
|82329
|S60
|345.6
|0.680
|4.120
|4.810
|5.600
|0.380
|2.280
|47.200
|0.200
|0.280
|0.190
|0.670
|0.110
|63
|9733
|81366
|S60
|319.1
|0.690
|5.430
|12.000
|10.500
|0.450
|11.700
|31.900
|0.460
|0.360
|0.390
|2.560
|0.290
|64
|9741
|81892
|S60
|340.8
|0.690
|7.660
|13.500
|6.900
|0.110
|8.450
|32.300
|0.410
|0.270
|0.280
|3.180
|0.520
|65
|9746
|82231
|S60
|373.2
|0.690
|4.660
|22.300
|13.200
|0.650
|8.300
|20.200
|0.220
|0.510
|0.560
|4.010
|0.770
|66
|9741
|81898
|S60
|392.1
|0.700
|6.710
|12.200
|6.950
|0.220
|8.070
|33.000
|0.500
|0.350
|0.310
|2.770
|0.410
|67
|9744
|81990
|S60
|430.2
|0.700
|5.160
|17.300
|7.030
|0.200
|5.460
|35.000
|0.380
|0.310
|0.380
|2.430
|0.210
|68
|9722
|80351
|HWM2
|387
|0.710
|3.860
|3.030
|5.810
|0.340
|3.060
|48.700
|0.190
|0.350
|0.200
|0.960
|0.280
|69
|9729
|81097
|S60
|305.2
|0.710
|3.140
|6.570
|9.930
|2.160
|7.720
|36.500
|0.380
|1.660
|0.260
|1.340
|0.430
|70
|9738
|81633
|S60
|286.7
|0.710
|4.680
|4.090
|3.660
|0.020
|4.220
|45.900
|0.100
|0.080
|0.120
|1.350
|0.570
|71
|9738
|81698
|S60
|286
|0.710
|4.430
|38.400
|13.100
|0.280
|5.850
|19.600
|0.760
|0.420
|0.820
|3.240
|0.560
|72
|9741
|81920
|S60
|351
|0.710
|3.040
|11.200
|6.060
|0.170
|9.600
|23.800
|0.280
|0.160
|0.240
|5.330
|5.000
|73
|9738
|81628
|S60
|269.1
|0.720
|4.670
|15.400
|7.850
|0.170
|8.610
|33.100
|0.310
|0.230
|0.330
|2.860
|0.380
|74
|9741
|81942
|S60
|305.7
|0.720
|3.390
|5.600
|9.280
|2.890
|4.880
|39.500
|0.110
|1.560
|0.430
|0.820
|0.370
|75
|9723
|80411
|HWM2
|331.9
|0.730
|3.100
|1.990
|5.180
|0.290
|2.630
|48.900
|0.250
|0.240
|0.160
|0.870
|0.220
|76
|9728
|80988
|S60
|348.5
|0.730
|4.810
|2.820
|3.140
|0.150
|3.350
|46.900
|0.200
|0.210
|0.100
|1.670
|0.390
|77
|9727
|80866
|S60
|365.5
|0.740
|3.120
|4.850
|4.840
|0.730
|4.030
|41.000
|0.370
|0.630
|0.150
|2.950
|2.190
|78
|9737
|81643
|S60
|224.6
|0.740
|4.990
|5.000
|15.000
|3.780
|2.200
|36.300
|0.130
|1.120
|0.250
|1.280
|1.180
|79
|9733
|81360
|S60
|326.8
|0.750
|6.200
|4.660
|4.130
|0.340
|4.180
|44.400
|0.280
|0.350
|0.180
|1.200
|0.410
|80
|9737
|81647
|S60
|251
|0.750
|7.190
|5.860
|5.500
|0.280
|5.970
|39.200
|0.500
|0.250
|0.180
|1.610
|0.500
|81
|9744
|82098
|S60
|401.5
|0.750
|3.780
|2.720
|8.700
|2.000
|4.900
|43.100
|0.410
|1.060
|0.210
|0.830
|0.270
|82
|9746
|82188
|S60
|392.5
|0.760
|6.150
|35.000
|15.600
|0.510
|6.430
|21.000
|0.480
|0.440
|0.820
|2.880
|0.140
|83
|9723
|80410
|HWM2
|390.2
|0.770
|2.760
|2.500
|4.500
|0.400
|2.960
|48.000
|0.230
|0.300
|0.150
|0.760
|0.220
|84
|9728
|80991
|S60
|331.6
|0.780
|4.030
|4.050
|4.190
|0.150
|4.820
|44.800
|0.300
|0.300
|0.140
|1.120
|0.360
|85
|9733
|81365
|S60
|355.4
|0.780
|7.120
|12.200
|9.100
|0.440
|10.500
|32.800
|0.500
|0.360
|0.420
|2.290
|0.340
|86
|9749
|82426
|HWM2
|330.4
|0.780
|3.820
|4.320
|5.720
|0.590
|1.140
|49.200
|0.300
|0.170
|0.300
|0.640
|0.180
|87
|9741
|81887
|S60
|314.5
|0.790
|6.610
|8.940
|4.500
|0.020
|4.630
|42.600
|0.300
|0.160
|0.160
|1.680
|0.230
|88
|9741
|81888
|S60
|354.7
|0.790
|5.690
|8.760
|5.370
|0.110
|5.650
|39.000
|0.380
|0.280
|0.160
|2.100
|0.640
|89
|9748
|82328
|S60
|357.1
|0.790
|4.250
|5.080
|18.500
|5.460
|8.750
|30.800
|0.660
|3.180
|0.310
|0.910
|0.410
|90
|9746
|82185
|S60
|484.3
|0.800
|7.080
|39.900
|11.700
|0.340
|5.550
|18.700
|0.680
|0.370
|0.910
|3.350
|0.590
|91
|9736
|81490
|S60
|340.8
|0.810
|2.880
|12.900
|8.420
|0.270
|9.650
|31.700
|0.240
|0.340
|0.250
|2.650
|0.680
|92
|9735
|81581
|S60
|277.1
|0.810
|29.700
|11.300
|1.880
|0.500
|1.310
|42.500
|0.280
|0.080
|0.350
|1.750
|0.530
|93
|9738
|81706
|S60
|321.3
|0.810
|6.050
|39.800
|13.100
|0.240
|5.320
|21.300
|0.390
|0.210
|0.910
|3.070
|0.290
|94
|9739
|81802
|S60
|457.1
|0.810
|5.780
|23.500
|9.060
|0.390
|4.170
|32.500
|0.500
|0.460
|0.530
|2.190
|0.320
|95
|9749
|82422
|HWM2
|234.7
|0.810
|1.880
|3.460
|20.400
|5.320
|7.050
|33.700
|1.230
|2.420
|0.250
|0.760
|0.190
|Composite (IGS)
|CM7-A
|31,856.9
|0.646
|4.291
|8.991
|7.479
|1.005
|5.138
|39.176
|0.343
|0.635
|0.298
|1.669
|0.533
|Reference test composite
|Feed M7-A
|-
|0.650
|3.970
|9.470
|6.100
|0.600
|4.920
|38.800
|0.230
|0.420
|0.260
|1.900
|0.490
Notes: Composite CM7-A (95 samples from 18 drill holes, zones S60 and HWM2; total mass 31,856.9 g) was assembled by IGS for the E08 metallurgical test program; assays are reported in weight percent (wt %). "Feed M7-A" is the head assay of the reference composite used in the 2011 feasibility-study test work, shown for comparison. Composite grades correspond to the mass-weighted average of the individual samples.
Source: IGS Impact Global Solutions Inc., report 'The sustainable and optimized development of niobium and other critical and strategic minerals (CSM) of the Oka deposit'
Table 2. Geochemical analysis of the FSG and HGG composite samples: Nb, Ta, Th, U, Zr, Sc and rare earth oxides (IGS)
|Grade %
|FSG
composite
|HGG
composite
|Nb2O5
|0.489
|1.165
|Ta2O5
|0.007
|0.000
|ThO2
|0.021
|0.001
|UO2
|0.003
|0.000
|ZrO2
|0.035
|0.002
|Ce2O3
|0.261
|0.493
|Dy2O3
|0.003
|0.005
|Er2O3
|0.001
|0.002
|Eu2O3
|0.003
|0.005
|Gd2O3
|0.005
|0.010
|Ho2O3
|0.000
|0.001
|La2O3
|0.108
|0.177
|Lu2O3
|0.000
|0.000
|Nd2O3
|0.079
|0.154
|Pr2O3
|0.024
|0.045
|Sc2O3
|0.001
|0.002
|Sm2O3
|0.010
|0.020
|Tb2O3
|0.001
|0.001
|Tm2O3
|0.000
|0.000
|Y2O3
|0.011
|0.018
|Yb2O3
|0.001
|0.001
|TREO
|0.507
|0.935
Table 3: Rare earth element and oxide content of Oka niobium concentrate samples
|Element (ppm)
|IGS-E08
|PNA15-11
|Oxide (%)
|IGS-E08
|PNA15-11
|Y
|805
|781
|Y2O3
|0.102
|0.099
|La
|10,021
|9,404
|La2O3
|1.177
|1.103
|Ce
|79,408
|79,800
|CeO2
|9.754
|9.803
|Pr
|3,104
|3,174
|Pr6O11
|0.375
|0.383
|Nd
|9,279
|9,239
|Nd2O3
|1.082
|1.078
|Sm
|1,077
|1,130
|Sm2O3
|0.125
|0.131
|Eu
|294
|308
|Eu2O3
|0.036
|0.038
|Gd
|773
|808
|Gd2O3
|0.089
|0.093
|Tb
|53
|65
|Tb4O7
|0.006
|0.008
|Dy
|289
|291
|Dy2O3
|0.033
|0.033
|Ho
|32
|36
|Ho2O3
|0.004
|0.004
|Er
|81
|84
|Er2O3
|0.009
|0.010
|Tm
|9
|12
|Tm2O3
|0.001
|0.001
|Yb
|70.4
|72
|Yb2O3
|0.008
|0.008
|Lu
|3
|6
|Lu2O3
|0.000
|0.001
|TREO
|12.801
|12.793
|LREO (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu)
|12.548
|12.536
|HREO (Gd-Lu, Y)
|0.253
|0.257
|HREO/LREO
|2%
|2%
Table 4: Mass balance of the concentrate leach test - significant lower Th and U values in the Residue
|Product
|Mass
(g)
|Mass
(%)
|Concentration (ppm)
|Th
|U
|La
|Ce
|Pr
|Nd
|Sm
|Eu
|Gd
|Tb
|Dy
|Ho
|Er
|Tm
|Yb
|Lu
|Ag
|V
|Residue
|18.78
|93.90
|824
|120
|6,970
|41,000
|3,140
|9,890
|1,110
|252
|297
|37
|168
|21.20
|45.20
|5.08
|26.20
|2.48
|0.50
|59
|Feed
|20.00
|100.00
|2,000
|1,000
|13,300
|73,700
|5,370
|17,900
|2,320
|591
|833
|109
|503
|63.50
|136.00
|15.80
|88.20
|8.45
|2.30
|135
|Recovery by residue (%)
|38.69
|11.27
|49.21
|52.24
|54.91
|51.88
|44.93
|40.04
|33.48
|32.22
|31.36
|31.35
|31.21
|30.19
|27.89
|27.56
|20.41
|41.04
Note: Recovery by residue (%) = (residue concentration × residue mass) ÷ (feed concentration × feed mass). Values below 100% indicate the proportion of each element retained in the leach residue; the balance reports to the leach solution.
About Nio Strategic Metals
Nio Strategic Metals is an exploration and development company, with a focus on becoming a ferroniobium producer. The Corporation holds niobium and critical metals properties located in Oka and near Mont-Laurier in the Province of Québec. Nio is committed to developing those deposits in an environmentally responsible manner - supplying strategic materials the world needs while driving innovation, creating high-quality jobs and strengthening the local economy.
For more information on the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's public documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Corporation's website (https://niostratmet.com/) or contact:
Bruno Dumais, President and Chief Operating Officer
bdumais@niometauxstrategiques.com
514-560-7623
Jean-Sebastien Blanchette, Chief Financial Officer
jblanchette@niometauxstrategiques.com
917-399-0437
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Nio Strategic Metals' annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Nio Strategic Metals believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frame or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Nio Strategic Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307909
Source: Nio Strategic Metals Inc.