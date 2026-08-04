Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: NIO) (OTCQB: NIOCF) ("Nio" or the "Corporation"), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the metallurgical study, The sustainable and optimized development of niobium and other critical and strategic minerals (CSM) of the Oka deposit, which was prepared by IGS Impact Global Solutions ("IGS"), for the Centre technologique des résidus industriels ("CTRI") as part of the Éléments08 initiative. CTRI is a Rouyn-Noranda based applied research and technology transfer centre on industrial tailings.

In addition to confirming and characterizing the strong presence of niobium, phosphate and other rare metals, IGS provides an innovative solution to process the concentrate from the deposit in a remote location, thereby reducing the local environmental impact.

The study investigates the opportunity to maximize the recovery value of the mined concentrate by using hydrometallurgical extraction of rare earth elements ("REE"), niobium, tantalum and zirconium. IGS also recommends further tests to assess the monetization of phosphate while producing the pyrochlore concentrate, as samples of the historical resource have tested 4.29% P2O5 (see Table 1).

IGS tested 95 samples taken from historical drill cores of the S60 and HWM2 zones to create a composite sample representative of the historical resource (see Table 1). The significant presence of REE was confirmed in the zone targeted for mining. The results, summarized in Table 2, demonstrate that the total rare earth oxide ("TREO"), content is 0.507% TREO for the composite simulating that of the 2011 feasibility study (FSG) and 0.935% TREO for the composite (HGG) designated as high-grade in Nb2O5.

A high-grade Nb composite sample (HGG), prepared at CTRI, was sent to SGS for a mineralogical study performed using TIMA (Tescan Integrated Mineral Analyzer) and electron microprobe analysis (EMPA). Flotation test work performed on the metallurgical test composite delivered, in open circuit, a pyrochlore concentrate grading 52.75% niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) at a niobium recovery of 81.14% - a substantial improvement over the historical baseline of 44.5% Nb2O5 at 71.7% recovery established in the 2011 feasibility work. This was achieved with a markedly simpler flowsheet.

The concentrate additionally contained 11.75% TREO - of which approximately 83% is cerium oxide (CeO2), 9% neodymium oxide (Nd2O3) and 3% praseodymium oxide (Pr6O11) - together with 1.5% zirconium (Zr), equivalent to 2.0% zirconium oxide (ZrO2), and 0.4% tantalum (Ta), equivalent to 0.49% tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5). The full rare earth distribution of the concentrate is detailed in Table 3.

Michel Bourassa, founder of Soutex, commented, "these results demonstrate once again how the rock of the Oka deposit is rich in niobium and rare earths and, moreover, is amenable to various metallurgical treatment processes."

Bruno Dumais, President and Chief Operator Officer suggested that "The study points to a potential increase in the project's value by enabling a better niobium recovery; recovery of phosphate as a by-product (historically sent to tailings); and the extraction of REE that would otherwise be disregarded and lost in the slag."

Importantly, the new approach would minimize the environmental impact of the residues as the tests demonstrated it was possible to significantly reduce the thorium and uranium contents from 2,000 and 1,000 parts per million (ppm) to 824 and 120 ppm, respectively (see Table 4). This solution innovates in its approach, as well as provides a de-risking plan to rehabilitate the tailings on the old mining site.

The Corporation looks forward to communicating on the results of the CTRI sponsored study on water management and other environmental aspects of the sustainable development of the Oka deposit.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Corporation by Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng., a geological consultant and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Table 1. Composition of the individual drill-core samples used to produce the metallurgical test composite (IGS)

No. Drill hole Lab no. Zone Mass (g) Nb2O5 P2O5 Fe2O3 SiO2 Al2O3 MgO CaO Na2O K2O TiO2 MnO BaO









(wt %) 1 9722 80348 HWM2 374.7 0.520 2.950 2.620 3.670 0.210 2.000 49.100 0.170 0.210 0.100 0.780 0.330 2 9733 81359 S60 314.3 0.520 4.130 4.060 13.300 3.720 5.400 35.400 1.540 1.330 0.170 1.030 0.440 3 9744 81988 S60 335.5 0.520 4.390 4.260 2.900 0.030 2.880 45.800 0.270 0.140 0.080 1.540 0.380 4 9748 82321 S60 391.9 0.520 3.110 2.570 9.430 2.030 4.030 44.100 0.360 0.980 0.150 0.790 0.240 5 9748 82343 S60 360.2 0.520 3.810 1.670 2.480 0.070 2.450 50.400 0.100 0.120 0.060 0.650 0.100 6 9738 81624 S60 260.9 0.530 3.970 6.590 3.650 0.090 4.600 42.300 0.240 0.200 0.150 2.160 0.880 7 9741 81880 S60 312.4 0.530 3.770 15.600 5.890 0.250 6.800 33.700 0.250 0.370 0.310 2.800 0.360 8 9741 81949 S60 372.8 0.530 3.690 4.670 6.010 1.280 3.100 44.600 0.200 0.760 0.340 1.190 0.340 9 9744 82093 S60 327.5 0.530 2.200 4.690 13.600 4.180 7.490 35.600 0.260 2.630 0.590 0.930 0.800 10 9748 82349 S60 386.6 0.530 3.340 2.260 2.410 0.050 2.440 50.300 0.110 0.130 0.070 0.690 0.110 11 9748 82384 S60 412.8 0.530 2.660 1.170 4.010 0.600 2.370 49.100 0.330 0.480 0.120 0.600 0.230 12 9729 81091 S60 334.3 0.540 2.380 3.650 3.600 0.340 5.160 41.200 0.230 0.430 0.070 3.070 0.840 13 9729 81102 S60 299.2 0.540 3.500 9.940 7.990 0.210 8.960 37.000 0.200 0.200 0.320 2.230 0.270 14 9733 81389 S60 255.2 0.540 3.850 2.790 7.030 1.420 3.610 45.100 0.580 0.580 0.120 0.800 0.350 15 9738 81627 S60 281.6 0.540 4.810 11.300 4.720 0.070 5.750 39.500 0.180 0.200 0.270 2.070 0.460 16 9741 81925 S60 270.5 0.540 2.760 8.540 22.500 6.630 11.100 18.200 0.370 4.480 0.900 1.870 1.560 17 9744 82118 S60 178.1 0.540 2.990 4.630 21.100 7.800 8.740 28.000 0.530 3.170 0.490 0.900 0.530 18 9748 82319 S60 384.1 0.540 2.910 1.550 3.160 0.340 1.650 51.000 0.100 0.240 0.100 0.500 0.250 19 9749 82423 HWM2 440.6 0.540 3.080 2.030 4.670 0.460 2.410 49.600 0.150 0.400 0.130 0.480 0.190 20 9723 80412 HWM2 384.3 0.550 3.860 4.570 8.060 1.010 4.220 44.300 0.270 0.730 0.400 1.080 0.230 21 9724 80571 HWM2 362.9 0.550 3.080 2.870 4.970 0.610 2.660 48.000 0.210 0.330 0.340 0.770 0.200 22 9730 81246 HWM2 349.2 0.550 3.440 7.970 9.030 1.280 2.230 42.900 0.250 0.430 0.430 0.910 0.550 23 9738 81629 S60 310.7 0.550 4.200 7.000 3.890 0.150 5.190 41.300 0.230 0.190 0.170 1.820 0.980 24 9741 81869 S60 336.4 0.560 5.820 11.800 6.600 0.110 6.940 34.800 0.320 0.290 0.220 2.710 0.840 25 9744 82097 S60 433.7 0.560 2.720 6.970 17.900 5.700 9.150 29.500 0.350 3.270 0.680 0.960 0.850 26 9729 81096 S60 338.4 0.570 3.720 3.660 4.240 0.140 3.640 46.400 0.360 0.230 0.120 1.060 0.320 27 9741 81939 S60 415.2 0.570 1.990 6.680 22.800 7.000 11.300 24.600 0.470 3.680 1.010 1.110 0.830 28 9744 82036 S60 336.3 0.570 5.310 5.760 4.210 0.090 4.740 43.400 0.360 0.190 0.130 1.480 0.210 29 9733 81361 S60 327.3 0.580 5.800 11.100 8.280 0.600 8.880 34.200 0.390 0.520 0.340 2.220 0.470 30 9741 81935 S60 370.1 0.580 3.410 3.030 5.440 1.320 3.850 45.500 0.260 0.940 0.200 0.790 0.380 31 9741 81940 S60 350.7 0.580 2.680 2.490 6.610 1.720 2.730 45.800 0.160 0.560 0.280 0.530 0.370 32 9748 82341 S60 435.4 0.580 2.940 4.720 4.210 0.560 3.490 43.900 0.200 0.400 0.110 2.330 1.510 33 9737 81641 S60 265.2 0.590 6.820 13.800 11.700 1.220 11.700 27.200 0.440 1.000 0.470 2.630 0.480 34 9737 81644 S60 110.9 0.590 4.850 4.460 4.570 0.730 4.150 40.900 0.180 0.570 0.200 2.420 1.650 35 9744 82043 S60 328.6 0.590 3.050 6.360 2.940 0.100 3.700 44.400 0.200 0.180 0.140 1.830 0.340 36 9722 80343 HWM2 392.1 0.600 3.410 3.230 14.300 3.000 5.360 39.200 0.770 1.230 0.340 0.670 0.250 37 9729 81104 S60 367.6 0.600 4.700 3.790 3.790 0.280 4.040 44.800 0.180 0.230 0.150 1.090 0.550 38 9746 82225 S60 367 0.600 5.220 23.000 8.560 0.270 10.500 20.700 0.170 0.320 0.450 4.310 2.560 39 9724 80565 HWM2 302.3 0.610 2.130 4.610 18.300 4.580 6.060 33.600 1.110 2.360 0.290 0.860 0.370 40 9749 82421 HWM2 343.6 0.610 2.280 1.660 4.000 0.390 2.250 50.500 0.100 0.350 0.110 0.520 0.100 41 9723 80397 HWM2 356.3 0.620 3.180 4.570 6.660 0.710 1.940 47.200 0.280 0.290 0.260 0.720 0.450 42 9728 80933 HWM2 406.2 0.630 2.870 2.540 4.350 0.240 2.390 49.800 0.170 0.230 0.150 0.740 0.200 43 9738 81632 S60 261 0.630 4.560 9.990 5.700 0.040 6.480 39.500 0.190 0.120 0.220 1.930 0.380 44 9741 81893 S60 322.1 0.630 5.790 15.000 6.490 0.230 7.980 31.700 0.240 0.320 0.310 2.990 0.530 45 9748 82342 S60 379.8 0.630 3.200 1.740 1.930 0.080 1.590 50.800 0.100 0.130 0.070 0.520 0.200 46 9733 81395 S60 256.9 0.640 3.580 2.210 3.670 0.850 2.320 47.400 0.320 0.500 0.100 0.880 0.670 47 9738 81630 S60 279.3 0.640 4.340 5.980 2.710 0.060 3.140 46.000 0.180 0.100 0.140 1.220 0.460 48 9738 81700 S60 323.9 0.640 4.120 36.200 11.800 0.520 6.490 18.000 0.690 0.620 0.770 4.100 0.700 49 9748 82334 S60 416.3 0.640 3.550 1.300 8.480 1.720 3.250 45.100 0.610 0.800 0.120 0.540 0.220 50 9727 80852 S60 354.1 0.650 4.260 4.890 3.670 0.050 4.020 44.300 0.280 0.190 0.120 1.400 0.510 51 9722 80347 HWM2 432.8 0.660 2.690 1.750 3.060 0.100 2.250 50.600 0.140 0.130 0.090 0.720 0.220 52 9749 82424 HWM2 410.8 0.660 3.140 3.100 5.010 0.410 1.930 50.000 0.210 0.330 0.150 0.580 0.420 53 9737 81648 S60 207.1 0.670 4.470 4.210 4.130 0.140 4.820 43.300 0.340 0.240 0.120 1.880 1.120 54 9738 81710 S60 226.9 0.670 2.540 7.540 7.940 1.460 4.010 38.200 0.160 0.970 0.330 1.320 0.360 55 9741 81905 S60 259.9 0.670 4.450 25.100 12.200 0.270 13.400 14.900 1.940 0.450 0.490 3.970 0.290 56 9741 81937 S60 332.3 0.670 3.520 1.380 2.190 0.050 2.060 51.000 0.150 0.130 0.060 0.620 0.130 57 9749 82420 HWM2 367.5 0.670 3.100 2.460 5.040 0.340 2.730 49.900 0.100 0.310 0.200 0.830 0.090 58 9738 81623 S60 259.6 0.680 4.410 5.280 3.760 0.020 4.470 44.100 0.260 0.180 0.140 1.650 0.420 59 9738 81625 S60 306.3 0.680 3.630 9.900 5.500 0.150 6.510 39.100 0.200 0.170 0.270 2.060 0.450 60 9738 81626 S60 261.9 0.680 4.410 15.700 5.190 0.240 5.830 33.000 0.230 0.410 0.390 2.750 1.070 61 9741 81891 S60 331.6 0.680 4.540 49.300 7.220 0.560 8.660 13.200 0.350 0.530 1.100 4.330 0.270 62 9748 82329 S60 345.6 0.680 4.120 4.810 5.600 0.380 2.280 47.200 0.200 0.280 0.190 0.670 0.110 63 9733 81366 S60 319.1 0.690 5.430 12.000 10.500 0.450 11.700 31.900 0.460 0.360 0.390 2.560 0.290 64 9741 81892 S60 340.8 0.690 7.660 13.500 6.900 0.110 8.450 32.300 0.410 0.270 0.280 3.180 0.520 65 9746 82231 S60 373.2 0.690 4.660 22.300 13.200 0.650 8.300 20.200 0.220 0.510 0.560 4.010 0.770 66 9741 81898 S60 392.1 0.700 6.710 12.200 6.950 0.220 8.070 33.000 0.500 0.350 0.310 2.770 0.410 67 9744 81990 S60 430.2 0.700 5.160 17.300 7.030 0.200 5.460 35.000 0.380 0.310 0.380 2.430 0.210 68 9722 80351 HWM2 387 0.710 3.860 3.030 5.810 0.340 3.060 48.700 0.190 0.350 0.200 0.960 0.280 69 9729 81097 S60 305.2 0.710 3.140 6.570 9.930 2.160 7.720 36.500 0.380 1.660 0.260 1.340 0.430 70 9738 81633 S60 286.7 0.710 4.680 4.090 3.660 0.020 4.220 45.900 0.100 0.080 0.120 1.350 0.570 71 9738 81698 S60 286 0.710 4.430 38.400 13.100 0.280 5.850 19.600 0.760 0.420 0.820 3.240 0.560 72 9741 81920 S60 351 0.710 3.040 11.200 6.060 0.170 9.600 23.800 0.280 0.160 0.240 5.330 5.000 73 9738 81628 S60 269.1 0.720 4.670 15.400 7.850 0.170 8.610 33.100 0.310 0.230 0.330 2.860 0.380 74 9741 81942 S60 305.7 0.720 3.390 5.600 9.280 2.890 4.880 39.500 0.110 1.560 0.430 0.820 0.370 75 9723 80411 HWM2 331.9 0.730 3.100 1.990 5.180 0.290 2.630 48.900 0.250 0.240 0.160 0.870 0.220 76 9728 80988 S60 348.5 0.730 4.810 2.820 3.140 0.150 3.350 46.900 0.200 0.210 0.100 1.670 0.390 77 9727 80866 S60 365.5 0.740 3.120 4.850 4.840 0.730 4.030 41.000 0.370 0.630 0.150 2.950 2.190 78 9737 81643 S60 224.6 0.740 4.990 5.000 15.000 3.780 2.200 36.300 0.130 1.120 0.250 1.280 1.180 79 9733 81360 S60 326.8 0.750 6.200 4.660 4.130 0.340 4.180 44.400 0.280 0.350 0.180 1.200 0.410 80 9737 81647 S60 251 0.750 7.190 5.860 5.500 0.280 5.970 39.200 0.500 0.250 0.180 1.610 0.500 81 9744 82098 S60 401.5 0.750 3.780 2.720 8.700 2.000 4.900 43.100 0.410 1.060 0.210 0.830 0.270 82 9746 82188 S60 392.5 0.760 6.150 35.000 15.600 0.510 6.430 21.000 0.480 0.440 0.820 2.880 0.140 83 9723 80410 HWM2 390.2 0.770 2.760 2.500 4.500 0.400 2.960 48.000 0.230 0.300 0.150 0.760 0.220 84 9728 80991 S60 331.6 0.780 4.030 4.050 4.190 0.150 4.820 44.800 0.300 0.300 0.140 1.120 0.360 85 9733 81365 S60 355.4 0.780 7.120 12.200 9.100 0.440 10.500 32.800 0.500 0.360 0.420 2.290 0.340 86 9749 82426 HWM2 330.4 0.780 3.820 4.320 5.720 0.590 1.140 49.200 0.300 0.170 0.300 0.640 0.180 87 9741 81887 S60 314.5 0.790 6.610 8.940 4.500 0.020 4.630 42.600 0.300 0.160 0.160 1.680 0.230 88 9741 81888 S60 354.7 0.790 5.690 8.760 5.370 0.110 5.650 39.000 0.380 0.280 0.160 2.100 0.640 89 9748 82328 S60 357.1 0.790 4.250 5.080 18.500 5.460 8.750 30.800 0.660 3.180 0.310 0.910 0.410 90 9746 82185 S60 484.3 0.800 7.080 39.900 11.700 0.340 5.550 18.700 0.680 0.370 0.910 3.350 0.590 91 9736 81490 S60 340.8 0.810 2.880 12.900 8.420 0.270 9.650 31.700 0.240 0.340 0.250 2.650 0.680 92 9735 81581 S60 277.1 0.810 29.700 11.300 1.880 0.500 1.310 42.500 0.280 0.080 0.350 1.750 0.530 93 9738 81706 S60 321.3 0.810 6.050 39.800 13.100 0.240 5.320 21.300 0.390 0.210 0.910 3.070 0.290 94 9739 81802 S60 457.1 0.810 5.780 23.500 9.060 0.390 4.170 32.500 0.500 0.460 0.530 2.190 0.320 95 9749 82422 HWM2 234.7 0.810 1.880 3.460 20.400 5.320 7.050 33.700 1.230 2.420 0.250 0.760 0.190 Composite (IGS) CM7-A 31,856.9 0.646 4.291 8.991 7.479 1.005 5.138 39.176 0.343 0.635 0.298 1.669 0.533 Reference test composite Feed M7-A - 0.650 3.970 9.470 6.100 0.600 4.920 38.800 0.230 0.420 0.260 1.900 0.490

Notes: Composite CM7-A (95 samples from 18 drill holes, zones S60 and HWM2; total mass 31,856.9 g) was assembled by IGS for the E08 metallurgical test program; assays are reported in weight percent (wt %). "Feed M7-A" is the head assay of the reference composite used in the 2011 feasibility-study test work, shown for comparison. Composite grades correspond to the mass-weighted average of the individual samples.

Source: IGS Impact Global Solutions Inc., report 'The sustainable and optimized development of niobium and other critical and strategic minerals (CSM) of the Oka deposit'

Table 2. Geochemical analysis of the FSG and HGG composite samples: Nb, Ta, Th, U, Zr, Sc and rare earth oxides (IGS)



Grade %

FSG

composite HGG

composite Nb2O5 0.489 1.165 Ta2O5 0.007 0.000 ThO2 0.021 0.001 UO2 0.003 0.000 ZrO2 0.035 0.002 Ce2O3 0.261 0.493 Dy2O3 0.003 0.005 Er2O3 0.001 0.002 Eu2O3 0.003 0.005 Gd2O3 0.005 0.010 Ho2O3 0.000 0.001 La2O3 0.108 0.177 Lu2O3 0.000 0.000 Nd2O3 0.079 0.154 Pr2O3 0.024 0.045 Sc2O3 0.001 0.002 Sm2O3 0.010 0.020 Tb2O3 0.001 0.001 Tm2O3 0.000 0.000 Y2O3 0.011 0.018 Yb2O3 0.001 0.001 TREO 0.507 0.935

Table 3: Rare earth element and oxide content of Oka niobium concentrate samples

Element (ppm) IGS-E08 PNA15-11 Oxide (%) IGS-E08 PNA15-11 Y 805 781 Y2O3 0.102 0.099 La 10,021 9,404 La2O3 1.177 1.103 Ce 79,408 79,800 CeO2 9.754 9.803 Pr 3,104 3,174 Pr6O11 0.375 0.383 Nd 9,279 9,239 Nd2O3 1.082 1.078 Sm 1,077 1,130 Sm2O3 0.125 0.131 Eu 294 308 Eu2O3 0.036 0.038 Gd 773 808 Gd2O3 0.089 0.093 Tb 53 65 Tb4O7 0.006 0.008 Dy 289 291 Dy2O3 0.033 0.033 Ho 32 36 Ho2O3 0.004 0.004 Er 81 84 Er2O3 0.009 0.010 Tm 9 12 Tm2O3 0.001 0.001 Yb 70.4 72 Yb2O3 0.008 0.008 Lu 3 6 Lu2O3 0.000 0.001 TREO 12.801 12.793 LREO (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu) 12.548 12.536 HREO (Gd-Lu, Y) 0.253 0.257 HREO/LREO 2% 2%

Table 4: Mass balance of the concentrate leach test - significant lower Th and U values in the Residue

Product Mass

(g) Mass

(%) Concentration (ppm) Th U La Ce Pr Nd Sm Eu Gd Tb Dy Ho Er Tm Yb Lu Ag V Residue 18.78 93.90 824 120 6,970 41,000 3,140 9,890 1,110 252 297 37 168 21.20 45.20 5.08 26.20 2.48 0.50 59 Feed 20.00 100.00 2,000 1,000 13,300 73,700 5,370 17,900 2,320 591 833 109 503 63.50 136.00 15.80 88.20 8.45 2.30 135 Recovery by residue (%) 38.69 11.27 49.21 52.24 54.91 51.88 44.93 40.04 33.48 32.22 31.36 31.35 31.21 30.19 27.89 27.56 20.41 41.04

Note: Recovery by residue (%) = (residue concentration × residue mass) ÷ (feed concentration × feed mass). Values below 100% indicate the proportion of each element retained in the leach residue; the balance reports to the leach solution.

About Nio Strategic Metals

Nio Strategic Metals is an exploration and development company, with a focus on becoming a ferroniobium producer. The Corporation holds niobium and critical metals properties located in Oka and near Mont-Laurier in the Province of Québec. Nio is committed to developing those deposits in an environmentally responsible manner - supplying strategic materials the world needs while driving innovation, creating high-quality jobs and strengthening the local economy.

For more information on the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's public documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Corporation's website (https://niostratmet.com/) or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Nio Strategic Metals' annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Nio Strategic Metals believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frame or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Nio Strategic Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Nio Strategic Metals Inc.