

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.21 billion, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $0.21 billion, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.98 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 - $0.57 Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.55



