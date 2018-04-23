

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has issued a positive opinion recommending ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational, subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic, for designation as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of transthyretin (TTR)-mediated amyloidosis.



The safety and efficacy of ALN-TTRsc02 have not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA, European Medicines Agency or any other health authority.



