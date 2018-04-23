

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $93 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $4.73 billion from $4.50 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $93 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $4.73 Bln vs. $4.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX