

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - At its annual meeting of stockholders AT&T Inc. (T) announced that each of the 13 nominees to the company's board of directors were reelected for one-year terms. Each member received at least 94 percent of the shares voted.



AT&T stockholders approved appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent auditor.



AT&T stockholders approved The 2018 Incentive Plan, the stock purchase and deferral plan.



All four shareholder proposals were defeated by a large margin: lobbying report (65.7% of votes cast against), proxy access amendments (71.4% of votes cast against), independent chairman (62.0% of the votes cast against) and reduced vote required for written consent (61.3% of votes cast against).



