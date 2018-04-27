

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



27 April 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 5,330,093 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 94.3p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the final dividend for the full year ended 31 October 2017 of 3p per share payable on 27 April 2018.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 8 May 2018.



Included within the allotment:



Mrs Jane O'Riordan, a director of the Company, was allotted 868 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 94.3p and her total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with her are now 67,652 representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 655,965,222 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 020 3935 3520



