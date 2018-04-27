

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session in the green. Early gains were largely driven by weakness in the Euro and the British pound against the dollar. Yesterday's dovish policy statement from the European Central Bank and today's weak UK GDP report drove the value of the two currencies lower.



Traders were also breathed a sigh of relief after U.S. treasury yields began to ease.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.20 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.37 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.29 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.64 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.54 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.09 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.09 percent.



In Frankfurt, Salzgitter advanced 2.86 percent. The company increased its earnings forecast for the financial year 2018 after first-quarter pretax profit exceeded market expectations.



Automaker Daimler rose 0.80 percent. The company's first-quarter net profit declined to 2.27 billion euros from last year's 2.56 billion euros despite record Mercedes sales.



In Paris, Capgemini rallied 6.65 percent after its first-quarter consolidated revenues grew 7.2 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.



Construction materials group Saint-Gobain jumped 2.10 percent after affirming its 2018 earnings target.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 1.47 percent despite the bank posting strong first-quarter results.



Oil and gas company Eni dipped 0.07 percent in Milan after its first-quarter earnings fell from last year despite higher hydrocarbon production.



Electrolux sank 11.20 percent in Stockholm. The home appliance manufacturer said its first-quarter net profit fell 46 percent due to rising raw material costs and hefty restructuring charges in its North American appliances business.



Eurozone economic sentiment remained stable in April, survey data from European Commission showed Friday. The economic sentiment index held steady at 112.7 in April. The score was forecast to drop to 112.0.



Germany's unemployment rate decreased slightly at the end of the first quarter, the labor force survey from Destatis showed Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 3.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in February. In the corresponding moth last year, the rate was 3.9 percent.



Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in April, data published by the Federal Labor Agency showed Friday. The jobless rate held steady at 5.3 percent in April, the lowest since reunification in 1990. The rate came in line with expectations.



France's economic growth moderated at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially in the March quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in the previous quarter. The growth was forecast to ease to 0.4 percent.



France's consumer price inflation remained stable in April, in line with expectations, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Consumer price climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March.



French consumer spending increased at a slower-than-expected pace in March, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. Consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in March, well below the 2.5 increase in February. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent rise for the month.



The UK economy expanded at the slowest pace in more than five years in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.



Gross domestic product grew only 0.1 percent in the first quarter, the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2012. GDP was expected to rise 0.3 percent. The economy had expanded 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter.



British consumer confidence weakened in April, after improving in the previous month, survey data from GfK showed Friday. The consumer sentiment index dropped to -9 in April from -7 in March. Meanwhile, the index was forecast to remain stable at -7.



Economic growth in the U.S. continued to slow in the first quarter of 2018, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, although the pace of growth during the quarter still exceeded economist estimates.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.3 percent in the first quarter compared to the 2.9 percent jump in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected GDP to increase by about 2.0 percent.



With consumer expectations dropping less than previously indicated, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by less than initially estimated in the month of April.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for April was upwardly revised to 98.8 from the preliminary reading of 97.8. The upwardly revised reading exceeded economist estimates of 98.0 but still came in below the final March reading of 101.4.



