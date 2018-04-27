

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc LEI: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06 Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc LEI: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75



Issue of equity 27 April 2018



The Directors of Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc ('Hazel 1') and Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc ('Hazel 2') announce allotments on 27 April 2018 pursuant to the joint Offer for Subscription that opened on 14 March 2018 ('Offer') as follows: Average price Number of Company Share class per share shares allotted



Hazel 1 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each 125.58p 929,700



Hazel 1 'A' Shares of 0.1p each 0.1p 929,700



Hazel 2 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each 123.85p 322,981



Hazel 2 'A' Shares of 0.1p each 0.1p 922,981



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 3 May 2018.



The Offer is now closed.



Included in the above are allotments to Directors and PDMRs as follows: Ordinary Shares 'A' Shares Company Director/PDMR Allotted Allotted



Hazel 1 Bozkurt Aydinoglu PDMR 100,488 100,488



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Companies are as follows: Issued share Voting rights Company Share class capital per share Voting rights



Hazel 1 Ordinary Shares 23,232,167 1,000 23,232,167,000



Hazel 1 'A' Shares 35,572,077 1 35,572,077 ----------------- 23,267,739,077 -----------------



Hazel 2 Ordinary Shares 23,409,064 1,000 23,409,064,000



Hazel 2 'A' Shares 35,702,589 1 35,702,589 ----------------- 23,444,766,589 -----------------



