

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Friday's session and ended the day with a slight increase. The increase would have been larger, but the market pared its gains in the afternoon following the weak open on Wall Street.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.07 percent Friday and finished at 8843.02. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.04 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.14 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with modest gains. Novartis advanced 0.4 percent, Nestle rose 0.3 percent and Roche added 0.2 percent.



Financial stocks struggled at the end of the trading week. Credit Suisse dropped 1 percent, Julius Baer weakened by 0.8 percent and UBS fell 0.6 percent.



The insurers fared a bit better. Swiss Re advanced 0.5 percent and Zurich Insurance gained 0.2 percent.



Among the luxury goods companies, Swatch climbed 0.5 percent, while rival Richemont lost 0.3 percent.



Givaudan increased 0.6 percent, while SGS and Lafargeholcim gained 0.5 percent each.



