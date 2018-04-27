

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution calling on China to respect human rights and religious freedom in Tibet.



The bipartisan resolution, introduced by Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), addresses the right of the Tibetan Buddhists to determine their own leadership, including the future 15th Dalai Lama, without any interference from the Chinese government.



'We stand by the Tibetan people, Sen. Leahy said in a statement. 'We also stand by the rights of Tibetan Buddhists, not just in Tibet but around the world, who should be able to determine their own religious leadership in accordance with their inalienable right to religious freedom.'



The Chinese authorities call the Dalai Lama a wolf in monk's robe and a devil with a human face, hell-bent on breaking Tibet away from China, while the international community questions Beijing's notorious legacy of suppressing human rights in the Communist country.



The Senate called on the Secretary of State to implement fully the provisions of the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002.



The resolution also commemorates the 59th anniversary of Tibet's 1959 uprising against Chinese rule as 'Tibetan Rights Day.'



China has ruled Tibet since 1951. On March 10, 1959, Chinese troops suppressed an uprising against Chinese rule.



U.S. Representatives Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Randy Hultgren (R-Ill.) have introduced a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX