

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) surged 20% on Thursday morning after the Mexican-themed food chain's new CEO Brian Niccol, in his first earnings call, said the company was 'clearly a recovery story in the U.S.'



Niccol has been burdened with a heavy task to turn around a once favorite food joint that was plagued with food borne illness scandals in 2015 that led to sales plunge.



In 2015, a series of outbreaks of E.coli, salmonella, and norovirus were linked to the chain. The company launched several ad and promotion campaigns and free giveaway offers to lure customers back to, but with no results.



Niccol, who had was behind's Taco Bell resurgence by introducing popular new menu items and innovative marketing strategy, is also expected to make a big turnaround at Chipotle.



'With the most recent advertising, we made a little pivot towards reminding people what is great about the ingredients,' says Niccol during the earnings call. 'Reminding people why they feel good about eating Chipotle, I think, is always a good approach.'



