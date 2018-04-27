

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A woman's family is suing American Airlines after she died after suffering medical emergency midflight two years ago.



Brittany Oswell from South Carolina suffered an embolism while flying from Honolulu, Hawaii to Dallas, Texas two years ago.



The family has filed a lawsuit that claims the flight crew did not attempt to make an emergency landing and that the onboard medical equipment was faulty.



According to Oswell's husband, he paged the flight attendants on American Flight 102 about three hours into the trip after she became 'dizzy and disoriented' and then fainted. The flight attendants then found a doctor among the other passengers who examined Oswell.



The lawsuit alleges that the doctor on the flight advised the crew they needed to immediately divert the plane to the nearest airport. However, the onboard crew refused to diver the plane.



A few hours later, Oswells situation worsened and flight attendants found her unconscious in one of the aircraft's toilets, having vomited and defecated on herself.



